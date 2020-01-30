Story Highlights Dover earned an 88-82 boys' swimming victory over Susquehannock on Thursday.

That win gave Dover the outright York-Adams Division II championship.

Dover finished 4-0-1 in division meets, while Susquehannock finished at 4-1-0.

Buy Photo Dover's Austin Smith swims the butterfly leg of the boys 200 medley relay at Susquehannock, Thursday, January 30, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Buy Photo Dover's Tanner Glatfelter hits the water against Susquehannock at the start of the 200 freestyle event, Thursday, January 30, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

SHREWSBURY — The Dover boys’ swim team was certainly on a mission after tying rival York Suburban last week.

Make that missions.

After closing out the school’s pool, the Eagle swimmers have had to go all over the area to practice and compete. First was a practice at the Athletic Club in West York. Then came a practice at Northern York’s pool. That was followed by time up at Messiah College.

Thursday brought the Dover swimmers down to the southern part of York County for the final meet of the season against Susquehannock. The Warriors entered atop the York-Adams Division II boys' standings at 4-0-0.

Last week’s tie with the Trojans, however, meant that if the Eagles could knock off the host team that Dover would claim the outright division title.

It was close throughout, with the visitors holding a small lead all the way up to the final three events. Big first-place finishes from Silas Barnes in the 100 backstroke and Jud Pequignot in the 100 breaststroke helped clinch the meet for the Eagles, who won 88-82.

Dover finished at 4-0-1 in the division.

The Dover girls’ team made it a sweep with a 100-64 win.

“Susquehannock is a heck of a team,” Dover coach Ross Spangler said. “We knew that their lineup was going to be tough coming into tonight. Me and my coaches spent more than a few hours on figuring out what our best lineup would be going into tonight and it panned out well for us.”

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Spangler, who was soaked after taking a victory cannon-ball dive into the pool, raved about his standouts, including Pequignot, who out-touched Susquehannock’s Jacob Wade by a quarter of a second to win the 100 breast. Pequignot, who was a standout diver his first three years, has brought needed leadership and experience to the team.

“Tonight was a big swim for a senior that we’re going to miss a lot next year,” Spangler said. “And he was huge.”

After finding out the result of his race, Pequignot, who was on the first-place 200 medley relay team, pumped his fist through the water to celebrate.

Spangler, though, was also quite bullish on Tanner Glatfelter, who helped the Eagles to two big first-place finishes in the 200 medley relay and the 500 free. Glatfelter also swam the anchor in the 400 free relay, which only needed to not get disqualified to officially clinch the division.

“I don’t know a kid that works harder than Tanner,” Spangler said. “He puts everything into it. He was at every single morning practice this year, which are optional.”

For Glatfelter, the thrill of being in the water to clinch the title was quite thrilling. It also left him a bit speechless.

“I’m just at a loss for words,” Glatfelter said. “Coming from last year (when Dover tied with Suburban for the D-II title) … I just don’t know what to say.”

What Glatfelter can now say is that the Eagles are outright division champions, despite an ever-evolving and rotating practice schedule.

“We’ve been to four different pools this week alone,” Glatfelter said. “And it has been a lot for all of us, but we knew what we needed to do and we went out and performed.”

Spangler was impressed.

“These kids have been through a gauntlet this past week,” he said. “And I couldn’t be more proud of how they swam tonight.”

While the Warriors were denied a division title, no one can fault standout Logan McFadden. The Warrior star won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, while anchoring first-place finishes for the 200 and 400 free relays

On the girls’ side, Emma Pequignot, Nora Craig and Kennedy Coble had big nights for Dover. Those three were all apart of the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays. Pequignot also won the 100 breast and 200 IM events, Coble won the 100 fly and 100 backstroke, while Craig won the 200 and 500 free events.

BOYS' SWIMMING

Dallastown 122, Spring Grove 47: At Dallastown, the Wildcats captured first in nine of 11 events to secure the Y-A D-I win and the outright division crown. Individually for the Wildcats, Joel Dunnigan captured first in the 200 IM and 100 fly, For the Rockets, Daniel Gordon won the 500 free and 100 back. Dallastown finished perfect in the division at 5-0. Spring Grove fell to 1-4.

Central York 108, Red Lion 62: At Central, the Panthers captured first in nine of 11 events to capture the Y-A D-I victory. Individually for the Panthers, Cameron Speed won the 50 free and 100 fly, while Ben Hagan won the 100 free and 200 free and Lucas Tate won the 200 IM and 100 breast. Central is 4-1 in the division, while Red Lion is 0-5.

Northeastern 93, South Western 87: At Hanover, the Bobcats captured first in the final event (the 400 free relay) to clinch the Y-A D-I victory. Individually for the Bobcats, Hunter Bachman won the 200 free and 100 fly, while Levi Morgan won the 50 free and 100 free. For the Mustangs, Jeremy Hargis won the 100 back and 200 IM. Northeastern finished 3-2 in the division, while South Western ended at 2-3.

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Central York 112, Red Lion 64: At Central, the Panthers finished a perfect Y-A D-I season at 5-0, capturing first in 11 of 12 events. Individually for the Panthers, Sydney Ulmer won the 100 fly and 100 back. Red Lion finished 2-3 in the division.

Dallastown 114, Spring Grove 56: At Spring Grove, the Wildcats captured first in nine of 11 events to grab the Y-A D-I victory. Individually for the Wildcats, Samantha Trumble won the 100 free and 50 free. For the Rockets, Megan Heist won the 200 IM and 500 free. Dallastown finished 4-1 in the division. Spring Grove was 3-2.

South Western 123, Northeastern 61: At Hanover, the Mustangs captured first in nine of 12 events to earn the Y-A D-I victory. Individually for the Mustangs, Katerina Lucabaugh won the 100 free and 200 free, while Leah Leonard won the 50 free and 100 back.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.