. (Photo: .)

The Spring Grove swimming teams enjoyed a successful day in the pool on Tuesday vs. visiting New Oxford.

The Rockets swept to a pair of victories and Rockets standout Daniel Gordon broke a school record.

The Spring Grove boys won, 108-65, while the Rocket girls triumphed, 137-44.

Gordon set the school mark in the 100 breaststroke with a time 1 minute, 2.81 seconds. Gordon also captured first place in the 200 freestyle.

Spring Grove's Cam Toth won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.

For the Colonials, Jon Clinton won the 50 free and 100 free.

In the girls' meet, Megan Heist and Lizzie Bell led the Rockets individually by each capturing two first-place finishes. Heist won the 100 butterfly and 200 IM, while Bell won the 100 free and 100 backstroke. The Spring Grove girls are now 2-0.

For the Colonials, Lauren Richter won the 200 free and 100 breast.

OTHER SWIMMING

West York splits: At Gettysburg College, the West York swimming teams managed a split vs. Gettysburg.

The West York boys grabbed an 86-84 win, while the Gettysburg girls emerged with a 113-57 triumph.