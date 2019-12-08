. (Photo: .)

The Dover High School boys' team finished second at its own swimming invitational over the weekend.

Dover finished with 189 points, behind only event champion Boiling Springs (206 points).

The other York-Adams League team finishes in the boys' event were Spring Grove (fourth, 127.5), Red Lion (seventh, 111), West York (seventh, 111), South Western (ninth, 92), Susquehannock (10th, 79), New Oxford (12th, 50), Delone Catholic (13th, 25) and Northeastern (14th, 16).

Delone Catholic's Nick Kroghan won the 200 individual medlay, while South Western won the boys' 200 medley relay.

Red Lion finished fourth in the girls' team event at 163.5 points. Ephrata won the girls' title at 203 points. The other Y-A team finishes in the girls' event were Dover (fifth, 141), South Western (sixth, 137), Spring Grove (seventh, 128), West York (ninth, 77), Susquehannock (10th, 66), New Oxford (11th, 55), Biglerville (13th, 32), Northeastern (14th, 16) and Delone Catholic (16th, six).

New Oxford's Lauren Richter won the 100 free and 100 back. West York's Tesia Thomas took the 50 free, while Biglerville's Sarah Hardy won the 200 individual medley.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.