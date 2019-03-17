Story Highlights The PIAA Class 3-A Swimming and Diving Championships were held over the weekend.

Buy Photo Central York's Cameron Speed, seen here in a file photo, finished seventh in the PIAA Class 3-A 500-yard freestyle over the weekend. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Two York-Adams League boys returned home with medals from the PIAA Class 3-A Swimming and Diving Championships over the weekend.

Central York's Cameron Speed and Northeastern's Hunter Bachman each earned seventh-place finishes at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium.

Speed, a junior, earned his medal in the 500-yard freestyle (4 minutes, 34.06 seconds), while Bachman, also a junior, got his medal in the 50 free (:21.03). Bachman earned Northeastern's first state medal since 1997.

The top eight swimmers in each race received medals.

Speed also just missed a medal in the 200 free, finishing ninth in 1:40.98, while Bachman was 25th in the 100 free.

Another Bobcat, Abby O'Leary captured 11th in diving, while another Panther, freshman Camryn Leydig took 12th in the 100 backstroke in :56:65.

Other Y-A swimmers competing in 3-A state action over the weekend were:

Spring Grove's Daniel Gordon, 17th in 50 free.

Northeastern's Madison Taylor, tied for 17th in 50 free.

Central York (Leydig, Maggie Hunter, Sydney Ulmer, Gabby Miller), 19th in 200 medley relay.

Northeastern's Stephen Bartlett, 22nd in diving.

Dallastown's Joel Dunnigan, 22nd in 100 butterly.

Ulmer, 22nd in 100 fly.

Leydig, 24th in 100 fly.

Central York (Leydig, Emma McCombs, Ulmer, MIller) 24th in 200 free relay.

Central York's Patrick O'Neill, 24th in 200 free.

Gordon, 26th in 100 free.

Red Lion's Arabella Butera, 30th in 100 breaststroke.

