Story Highlights West York's Meaghan Harnish won a state swimming bronze medal on Wednesday.

The freshman earned her medal and set a school record in the Class 2-A 200 IM.

West York's Meghan French finished sixth in the 2-A 200 freestyle.

West York's Meaghan Harnish, front, won a bronze medal in the 200 individual medley on Wednesday at the PIAA Class 2-A Swimming Championships at Bucknell University. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO

LEWISBURG — West York freshman Meaghan Harnish made a medal-winning debut at the PIAA Class 2-A Girls' Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium on Wednesday.

Harnish took third in the 200-yard individual medley with her time of 2 minutes, 3.79 seconds, setting a school record. That was markedly better her No. 2 seeded time of 2:06.11.

“It was super fun,” Harnish said of her first state final. “I like swimming against people that I know and I know a lot of the people here. It’s so nice recognizing other people and seeing where your competition is.

“I was really happy with how I swam and with my time. I was actually a little nervous, but I’m excited for (Thursday) because I have the breaststroke and the relay. It’s nice to have a medal and I feel good about the rest of the meet.”

French takes sixth: Teammate Meghan French also earned a medal in an individual event, placing sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:54.57).

“I was pretty happy with my race,” French said. “I was hoping to go a little bit faster but I’m good with the time.

“I just really wanted to go in and drop time and swim hard. It really was a good race. I’m a senior and it’s sad that it’s coming to an end, but I’m happy that I get to spend the time I have left with a good team.”

She will compete in the 500 freestyle on Thursday as the No. 2 seed.

“I feel really good about that,” she said. “I really like the longer events. This one was almost like a sprint.”

West York diver Maya Sarver finished 15th (290.10 points).

Another West Yorker, Tesia Thomas took 16th in the 50 free (:25.01). She also led off the 14th-place 200 free relay for Ellie Landis, Harnish and French (1:41.39).

Northern's Luft nosed out: Kate Luft of Northern York was just nosed out of a state title in the 200 freestyle. The senior led for most of the race but was caught in the stretch by senior Karen Siddoway of Northgate, who posted a time of 1:49.08 to Luft’s 1:49.15.

She also led off the seventh-place 200 medley relay for Evangeline Soerens, Dahna Yoon and Jackie Brettschneider (1:48.36).

For Gettysburg, Morgan Newell made the consolation heat of the 100 butterfly, taking 12th (:58.44), while Hannah Brainard took 23rd in the 200 free (1:59.41).

The York Suburban 200 medley relay of Maddy Abel, Sophia Guyer, Savannah Hunt and Cajsa Fryar placed 15th (1:52.91).

York Catholic’s Claire Laux finished 25th in the 200 IM (2:16.26).

For the boys, Suburban’s 200 medley relay of C.J. Zortman, Matt Peters, Calvin Koller and Charles Rogers took 19th (1:43.09). Peters also finished 30th in the 200 IM (2:05.81).

The West York foursome of Luke Foery, Jackson Miller, Kieran McKee and Alex Landis finished 17th in the 200 free relay (1:33.55), while Jack Friedah, Landis, McKee and Miller took 29th in the 200 medley relay (1:45.60).

Jacob Nelson of Gettysburg took 17th in the 100 butterfly (53.59) while the quartet of Kassidy Oussoren, Bennett Hudson, Brandon Gladfelter and Nelson finished 22nd in the 200 free relay (1:32.96).

Reach Karen Sangillo at sports@yorkdispatch.com.