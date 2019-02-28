Story Highlights The District 3 Swimming Championships are this weekend at Cumberland Valley.

Three Y-A individuals and one relay team have earned No. 1 seeds.

Three of the No. 1 seeds from the Y-A League belong to West York.

Buy Photo West York’s Meaghan Harnish is the top seed in the Class 2-A 200 individual medley at the District 3 Swimming Championships. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Three York-Adams League individuals and one relay team will enter this weekend’s District 3 Championship Meet as No. 1 seeds.

Those top seeds have a distinctly West York flavor.

West York freshman Meaghan Harnish is the top seed in the Class 2-A 200 individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 8.58 seconds. Her teammate, senior Meghan French, leads the 2-A list in the 500 freestyle at 5:07.33.

The Bulldogs’ 200 freestyle boys’ relay team is No. 1 in 2-A at 1:33.73.

The only 3-A swimmer from the Y-A League to garner a No. 1 seed is Central York freshman Camryn Leydig in the 100 backstroke (:56.67).

Buy Photo West York's Meghan French is the District 3 Class 2-A top seed in the 500 freestyle. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Based on the seedings, the local league has the potential to produce a large number of medal winners. In all, 45 individual swimmers or relay teams are seeded in the top five, with 16 in the top three.

Top-three seeds: French is also seeded No. 2 in the 200 freestyle, while Harnish is No. 3 in the 100 breaststroke. The West York girls’ 200 free relay is No. 3.

The only other 2-A girls’ swimmers to earn No. 3 seeds were York Suburban’s Sophie Guyer in the 100 backstroke and Gettysburg’s Morgan Newell in the 100 butterfly.

In 2-A boys, the York Suburban 400 freestyle relay is No. 2, as is Gettysburg’s Jacob Nelson in the 100 butterfly.

In 3-A girls, Red Lion’s Arabella Butera earned the No. 2 seed in the 100 breaststroke, while the Central York 200 medley relay is seeded No. 3.

Buy Photo Central York's Camryn Leydig is the No. 1 seed in the District 3 Class 3-A 100 backstroke. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

In 3-A boys, three Y-A swimmers grabbed top-three seeds: Dallastown’s Joel Dunnigan, No. 2 in the 100 butterfly; Central York’s Cameron Speed, No. 2 in the 500 freestyle; and Northeastern’s Hunter Bachman, No. 3 in the 50 freestyle.

The District 3 Swimming Championships are being held at Cumberland Valley High School. Action starts at noon Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

Swimmers will be trying to earn berths in the PIAA State Championships, set for Wednesday, March 13, through Saturday, March 17, at Bucknell University.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.