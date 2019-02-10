Story Highlights Central York earned 11 first-place finishes in the York-Adams swim meet.

Camryn Leydig and Cameron Speed each won two individual events for the Panthers.

West York's Meghan French and Meaghan Harnish each won two gold medals.

Buy Photo Central York's Cameron Speed, back, and Spring Grove's Daniel Gordon compete in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay event during the York-Adams League Swimming Championship at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

EMIGSVILLE — The Central York swim teams proved to be the class of the York-Adams League this season.

The Panthers swept the Y-A Division I titles for the first time in program history.

This past weekend, the Panthers again showcased their talent at the Y-A Swim Championships held in their own natatorium. The Panthers hauled home an incredible 11 first-place medals between the two teams (four girls, seven boys), including two golds each from Camryn Leydig and Cameron Speed.

Buy Photo Central York's Camryn Leydig competes in the 100 Yard Backstroke event during the York-Adams League Swimming Championship at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Leydig would win the event at 56.67. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Leydig, a freshman, helped the Central girls win the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, the latter of which set new pool and Y-A meet records with a time of 3 minutes, 36.25 seconds. She also won gold in the 100 backstroke and the 100 butterfly. She broke the school record in the back with a time of 56.67 seconds.

“I was surprised,” Leydig said of the performance by the 400 free relay team that also included Emma McCombs, Sydney Ulmer and Gabby Miller. “I had a feeling that we could get the team record, but to get the pool record we would have to really push it. I knew that we all wanted to go for it.”

Leydig earned her two individual medals by eclipsing her friend and teammate Ulmer, who finished second in the 100 fly and third in the 100 back. Ulmer was just .13 of a second behind Leydig in the fly.

“I knew that Sydney was in the 100 fly and that we were going to push each other,” Leydig said. “I knew it was going to be close and it was really close. The good thing is that we both got personal bests so I think that’s really good for both of us.”

After Leydig became the first Panther this weekend to earn four medals, Speed quickly followed suit. The junior lived up to his surname by leading the 200 medley and 400 free relays to first-place finishes.

Speed added a pair of individual gold medals during his record-breaking performances in the 200 free and the 500 free. The Panther standout broke the meet and pool records in the 200 free with a time of 1:43.62, while in the 500 free he set league, meet and pool records with a time of 4:37.40.

“I was kind of disappointed that I didn’t get the team record, but besides that I’m still ecstatic that I got all of those records for the county and the pool,” he said.

Buy Photo Central York's Lucas Tate wins the 100 Yard Breaststroke event at 1:00.21 during the York-Adams League Swimming Championship at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

While the meet was a chance to showcase individual talents, Speed seemed to be even more pleased with the work of the two winning relay teams. Speed teamed up with Lucas Tate, Patrick O’Neill and Clayton Brosend for the 200 medley relay and with O’Neill, Brosend and Jared Hicks in the 400 free relay.

“It was really fun and exciting,” Speed said. “I’m just really proud of our guys for our relays. I was just beyond excited and I really can’t wait to see what we do at districts.”

Tate matched Speed with two individual golds. The CY junior took first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Hicks earned a pair of medals on Day 2 by capturing the 100 backstroke in addition to swimming on the 400 free relay.

West York girls showcase their talent: The Panthers were not alone in showing their talent at the premier individual meet of the Y-A season. The West York girls matched Central by capturing four individual gold medals over the two days.

All four medals were won by a pair of highly touted individuals in senior Meghan French and freshman Meaghan Harnish. French won the 200 free and 500 free events, while Harnish won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke.

Both WY standouts were seeded first in those events.

Buy Photo West York's Meaghan Harnish competes in the 100 Yard Breaststroke event during York-Adams League Swimming Championship at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Harnish would win the event at 1:05.86. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

“You never know,” West York coach Eric Naylor said. “Kids come from all over the place to be here and swim fast. You could come in here and be the No. 1 seed and end up in eighth place. They both dropped time, which is what we want, but, of course, two wins is great.”

Harnish, who is the younger sister of former West York great Courtney Harnish, won a nail-biter against another freshman in the 100 breast. Red Lion’s Arabella Butera tapped the wall just .08 a second behind Harnish.

While the West York girls were unable to outclass Dallastown in the 200 free relay and Central York in the 400 free relay, Naylor was extremely happy with the performances of his girls, which included French, Harnish, Tesia Thomas and Ellie Landis. The 200 free relay team finished with a time of 1:41.95, which broke the school record.

Buy Photo West York's Meghan French competes in the 500 Yard Freestyle event during York-Adams League Swimming Championship at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. French would win the event at 5:08.48. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

“Two second-place relay teams for us,” Naylor said. “You know it’s tough to compete against the bigger schools when it comes to the relays. You saw Central there (in the 400 free relay) where their "B" relay team came in fourth. So it’s tough when we’re a small school and a small team, but we have four exceptional girls.”

Naylor is excited to see just where his relays teams will end up come districts. The Bulldogs are in Class 2-A so they won’t be competing against teams such as Dallastown and Central York.

“I’m thinking that we can finish in the top three in both of those relays,” Naylor said. “And I believe that should be enough for us to qualify for states.”

Other first-place finishes: While the Central boys won seven of the 11 golds at the Y-A meet, the Spring Grove boys were able to snag a pair. The Rockets won the 200 free relay while freshman Daniel Gordon took first in the 100 free.

Northeastern won a pair of golds — one in boys and one in girls — in the individual events. Hunter Bachman won the 50 free for the boys while freshman Madison Taylor won the 100 free for the girls.

Dallastown earned three golds, all of which came on Day 1. Samantha Trumble won the 50 free, Joel Dunnigan claimed the 100 fly and the girls’ 200 free relay team, which included Trumble, Kathryn Deitch, Araby Marston and Langley Brockway, took first as well.

SATURDAY

BOYS

100 freestyle: 1. Daniel Gordon, SG, 46.84; 2. Hunter Bachman, Nor, 46.91; 3. Joel Dunnigan, Dall, 48.34; 4. Levi Morgan, Nor, 49.30; 5. Shane McDanel, RL, 49.50.

500 freestyle: 1. Cameron Speed, CY, 4:37.40; 2. Patrick O'Neill, CY, 4:42.08; 3. Orval Fissel, SG, 5:06.91; 4. Luke Foery, WY, 5:11.40; 5. Cody Beck, CY, 5:12.20.

100 backstroke: 1. Jared Hicks, CY, 56.81; 2. Quinn Granholm, Dall, 57.09; 3. Brian McGlynn, SG, 57.35; 4. Jackson Miller, WY, 57.38; 5. Jeremy Hargis, SW, 58.18.

100 breaststroke: 1. Lucas Tate, CY, 1:00.21; 2. Todd Jones, SW, 1:02.70; 3. Drew MacDonald, Dov, 1:02.74; 4. Josiah Kline, SG, 1:04.62; 5. Adam Golden, Dall, 1:04.78.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Central York A, 3:16.91; 2. Spring Grove A, 3:17.37; 3. Dallastown A 3:19.99; 4. Dover A, 3:25.36; 5. Northeastern A, 3:30.49.

GIRLS

100 freestyle: 1. Madison Taylor, Nor, 53.74; 2. Samantha Trumble, Dall, 53.81; 3. Morgan Newell, Gett, 53.85; 4. Emma McCombs, CY, 54.14; 5. Gabby Miller, CY, 54.42.

500 freestyle: 1. Meghan French, WY, 5:08.48; 2. Molly Klinedinst, CY, 5:20.82; 3. Catie Strayer, CY, 5:25.60; 4. Kathryn Deitch, Dall, 5:27.06; 5. Lauren Mummert, Nor, 5:34.56.

100 backstroke: 1. Camryn Leydig, CY, 56.67; 2. Sophia Guyer, YS, 59.57; 3. Sydney Ulmer, CY, 59.99; 4. Maddy Abel, YS, 1:00.56; 5. Brynn DuRand, CY, 1:00.79.

100 breaststroke: 1. Meaghan Harnish, WY, 1:05.86; 2. Arabella Butera, RL, 1:05.94; 3. Megan Heist, SG, 1:08.24; 4. Ava Gemma, CY, 1:09.69; 5. Sarah Minich, CY, 1:09.70.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Central York A, 3:36.25; 2. West York A, 3:45.98; 3. Dallastown A, 3:47.29; 4. Central York B, 3:47.41; 5.Dover A, 3:51.09.

FRIDAY

BOYS

200 medley relay: 1. Central York A, 1:39.55; 2. South Western A, 1:41.49; 3. Dover A, 1:43.52; 4. Dallastown A, 1:43.76; 5. Central York B, 1:45.40.

200 freestyle: 1. Cameron Speed, CY, 1:43.62; 2. Patrick O'Neill, CY, 1:43.87; 3. Quinn Granholm, Dall, 1:50.57; 4. Luke Foery, WY, 1:51.37; 5. Orval Fissel, SG, 1:51.48.

200 individual medley: 1. Lucas Tate, CY, 1:59.09; 2. Josiah Kline, SG, 2:05.49; 3. Justin Smick, Dall, 2:07.97; 4. Drew MacDonald, Dov, 2:09.48; 5. Adam Golden, Dall, 2:11.13.

50 freestyle: 1. Hunter Bachman, Nor, 21.18; 2. Daniel Gordon, SG, 21.35; 3. Thomas Smolinski, Dall, 22.42; 4. Levin Morgan, Nor, 22.58; 5. Todd Jones, SW, 22.65.

100 butterfly: 1. Joel Dunnigan, Dall, 51.52; 2. Jacob Nelson, Gett, 54.58; 3. Cody Beck, CY, 55.04; 4. Jared Hicks, CY, 55.50; 5. Austin Smith, Dov, 56.34.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Spring Grove A, 1:29.35; 2. Dallastown A, 1:29.98; 3. South Western A, 1:31.73; 4. West York A, 1:33.73; 5. Dallastown B, 1:35.47.

GIRLS

200 medley relay: 1. Central York A, 1:49.04; 2. Central York B, 1:51.98; 3. York Suburban A, 1:55.09; 4. Dover A, 1:55.26; 5. Dallastown A, 1:55.38.

200 freestyle: 1. Meghan French, WY, 1:56.40; 2. Kathryn Deitch, Dall, 2:00.50; 3. Langley Brockway, Dall, 2:01.34; 4. Katlyn Baer, Sus, 2:02.79; 5. Holly Aggen, RL, 2:03.42.

200 individual medley: 1. Meaghan Harnish, WY, 2:08.58; 2. Emma McCombs, CY, 2:11.18; 3. Ava Gemma, CY, 2:12.42; 4. Arabella Butera, RL, 2:14.61; 4. Sophia Guyer, YS, 2:14.61.

50 freestyle: 1. Samantha Trumble, Dall, 24.41; 2. Madison Taylor, Nor, 24.51; 3. Gabby Miller, CY, 24.76; 4. Tesia Thomas, WY, 24.87; 5. Grace Beierschmitt, Dov, 24.99.

100 butterfly: 1. Camryn Leydig, CY, 57.13; 2. Sydney Ulmer, CY, 57.26; 3. Morgan Newell, Gett, 59.34; 4. Lauren Richter, NO, 1:00.41; 5. Molly Klinedinst, CY, 1:02.43.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Dallastown A, 1:41.09; 2. West York A, 1:41.95; 3. York Suburban A, 1:43.40; 4. Central York A, 1:44.72; 5. South Western A, 1:46.03.