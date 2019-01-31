Buy Photo Central York's Patrick O'Neill, seen here in a file photo, won the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle for the Panthers on Thursday. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Both Central York swimming teams finished off perfect 5-0 seasons in York-Adams Division I action on Thursday night.

The Central boys beat Red Lion, 100-69, while the Panther girls topped the Lions, 104-66.

Central won all three relays on the girls' side. Holly Aggen (200 freestyle, 100 free) and Arabella Butera (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) each had two individual wins for the Lions.

On the boys' side, Patrick O'Neill won the 200 free and 100 free to pace Central.

OTHER BOYS'

SWIMMING

Dover 111, Susquehannock 59: At Shrewsbury YMCA, the Eagles captured first in nine of the 11 events. Individually for the Eagles, Drew MacDonald won the 200 IM and 100 breast, while Tanner Glatfelter won the 200 free and 500 free. For the Warriors, Rohit Kandala won the 100 backstroke and 100 free. The Eagles finished Y-A D-II play at 4-0-1 and finished tied for the division title with York Suburban. Susquehannock finished at 3-2.

West York 87, Gettysburg 83: At Graham Aquatic Center, the Bulldogs captured first in all three relays to secure the Y-A D-II victory. Individually for the Bulldogs, Luke Foery won the 200 free and 500 free, while teammate Jackson Miller won the 200 IM and 100 back.

South Western 105, Northeastern 80: At Manchester, the Mustangs captured first in all three relays to secure the road victory. For the Bobcats, Hunter Bachman captured first in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly. South Western finished Y-A D-I play at 2-3. The Bobcats finished at 1-4.

York Suburban 62, New Oxford 31: At Suburban, the Trojans captured first in nine of the 11 events to secure the Y-A D-II victory. The Trojans used a team effort in securing points with no individual having multiple first-place finishes. Suburban finished divisional play at 4-0-1 and shared the division title with Dover.

OTHER GIRLS'

SWIMMING

York Suburban 63, New Oxford 31: At Suburban, the Trojans captured first in all three relays to secure the victory. They also used a team effort in securing points with no individual having multiple first-place finishes. For the Colonials, Lauren Richter won the 100 fly and 100 breast. York Suburban won D-II with a 5-0 record.

Dover 113, Susquehannock 57: At Shrewsbury YMCA, the Eagles captured first in all 11 events. Individually for the Eagles, Grace Beierschmitt won the 50 free and 100 fly, while Madelynn Kinard won the 200 IM and 100 back and Emma Pequignot won the 500 free and 100 breast. Dover finished at 4-1 in Y-A D-II, while Susqueahannock finished at 2-3.

Northeastern 101, South Western 82: At Manchester, individually for the Bobcats, Lauren Mummert won the 200 free and 500 free, while teammate Madison Taylor won the 50 free and 100 free. Northeastern finished D-I play at 2-3, while South Western finished at 1-4.

West York 90, Gettysburg 80: At Graham Aquatic Center, the Bulldogs captured first in 10 of the 11 events to secure the Division II victory. Individually for the Bulldogs, Meaghan Harnish won the 200 IM and 100 fly, Meghan French won the 200 free and 500 free, Ellie Landis won the 100 free and 100 back and Tesia Thomas won the 100 breast and 50 free.