The Spring Grove boys' swimming team earned a rare victory over visiting Dallastown on Wednesday, 93-90.

The Dallastown girls, meanwhile, beat Spring Grove, 105-75.

Orval Fissel won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle for the Spring Grove boys, while Brian McGlynn took the 50 free and 100 backstroke. Joel Dunnigan captured the 200 free and 100 butterfly for Dallastown.

The Spring Grove boys finished their York-Adams Division I season at 4-1. Dallastown finished 3-2.

In the girls' meet, Kathryn Deitch (200 free, 500 free) and Samantha Trumble (50 free, 100 free) each won two individual events for Dallastown. Megan Heist won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke for Spring Grove.

Dallastown finished its D-I girls' swim season at 4-1. Spring Grove finished 3-2.