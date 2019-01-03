Buy Photo Central York's Camryn Leydig competes in the 200 Yard Freestyle event during swimming action against Spring Grove at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The Central York swimming teams opened their York-Adams Division I seasons with impressive wins over visiting Spring Grove.

The Panther boys won, 117-61, while the Panther girls triumphed, 131-51. Both Central teams are now 4-1 overall. The Spring Grove boys fell to 2-2, while the Spring Grove girls are 3-1.

The Central boys had two swimmers earn a pair of individual wins: Junior Cameron Speed (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle) and senior Patrick O'Neill (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke).

In the girls' meet, there weren't any individual double-event winners, but Central won all three relays and all but two of the individual events.

OTHER BOYS'

SWIMMING

Dover 111, West York 63: At Dover, the Eagles captured first in nine of the 12 events to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Individually for the Eagles, Drew McDonald won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. For the Bulldogs, Luke Foery won the 200 free and 500 free.

Dallastown 109, Northeastern 70: At Manchester, Joel Dunnigan led the Wildcats by taking first in the 200 free and 500 free. As a team, Dallastown captured first in all three relay events. For the Bobcats, Levi Morgan won the 100 fly and 50 free, while Hunter Bachman won the 200 IM and 100 free.

York Suburban 72, Susquehannock 22: At Suburban, Devon Lonergan and Matt Peters led the Trojans by each taking first place in two events. Lonegran won the 200 free and 500 free, while Peters won the 100 fly and 200 IM. As a team, Suburban captured first in 10 of the 11 events to help secure the York-Adams Division II victory.

South Western 117, Red Lion 66: At Hanover, individually for the Mustangs, Jeremy Hargis won the 100 breast and 50 free, Ben Tilmes won the 200 IM and 500 free and Todd Jones won the 100 free and 100 breast.

OTHER GIRLS'

SWIMMING

Dallastown 110, Northeastern 70: At Manchester, Araby Marston led the Wildcats individually by taking first in the 200 IM and 100 breast. As a team, Dallastown captured first in all three relay events. For the Bobcats, Madison Taylor took first in the 50 free and 100 fly.

Dover 107, West York 78: At Dover, the Eagles used team depth to secure the York-Adams Division II victory, capturing multiple second- and third-place finishes. Individually for West York, Meghan Harnish won the 200 free and 100 fly, Meghan French won the 200 IM and 500 free and Tesia Thomas won the 50 free and 100 breast.

York Suburban 63, Susquehannock 31: At Suburban, the Trojans, as a team, captured first in all three relay events to help secure the York-Adams Division II victory. For the Warriors, Katlyn Baer won the 200 free and 500 free.

South Western 98, Red Lion 78: At Hanover, individually for the Lions, Arabella Butera won the 200 IM and 100 breast, Sam Schwinger won the 200 free and 500 free and teammate Holly Aggen won the 50 free and 100 free.