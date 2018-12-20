Buy Photo Central York's Cameron Speed strokes the last few yards of the 500 Free, Thursday, December 20, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights The Central York swim teams swept to a pair of wins over York Suburban on Thursday.

The Panthers are hoping to break through and win the York-Adams Division I title this season.

The Central girls are the defending York-Adams Division I championship team.

EMIGSVILLE — Sometimes the best motivation comes from within.

That is certainly the case with the Central York boys’ swimming team.

The Panthers are thinking that this is their year to finally break through and claim the York-Adams League Division I title. They know that they'll have to be ready when the time comes.

That time will most likely happen just after the new year begins. On Jan. 10, Central will square off with Dallastown in one of the biggest boys' meets in a long time. Not only will that meet likely decide the division boys' title, but it will also be important for both girls’ programs.

The Panthers remained on track for that showdown Thursday evening when they hosted York Suburban. The boys’ team scored an impressive 104-71 triumph, while the CY girls’ cruised to a 124-59 victory.

“Both teams are swimming well,” Panthers coach James Gingerich said of his talented squads.

Common foes: While it's probably still too early to tell how the showdown with Dallastown may unfold next month, it is interesting that both CY and the Wildcats have faced two common foes already — Suburban and Wilson. Both teams, coincidentally or not, downed Suburban while falling to the Berks League power.

“Wilson has been perennially tough,” Gingerich said. “And that’s one of the reasons that we wanted to swim against them. That kind of starts to give the kids an idea that they may be good in York County, but there are a lot of good swimmers around District 3 and I can kind of use that as a stepping stone to kind of get that message across.”

Wilson defeated Dallastown, 167-30, in the boys’ meet in the opening week of the season. The Bulldogs also downed the Panthers this past Tuesday, 127-52. While those scores appear to bode well for the Panthers, nothing is assured when the teams collide in January.

Extra motivation: A little extra motivation is fueling the Central boys this year. After the girls’ team claimed the school’s first-ever Division I title a season ago, the boys feel like they need to follow suit this season.

“I think that if there’s any year for us to do it, this is the year for it,” said CY senior Patrick O’Neill. “I think that we have a really strong team, especially the guys.”

O’Neill claimed the 50 freestyle and 100 free individual events while also helping the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams to first-place finishes against Suburban. O'Neill has seen the ascension of the Central program on both the boys' and girls' sides right before his eyes.

“We’ve always been pretty strong, but more than anything it’s about making sure that everyone is having the best time that they can,” O’Neill said. “I think that’s been building on itself and it really helps that we have really strong teams this year.”

In addition to O’Neill’s exceptional night, the Panther boys received big showings from Cameron Speed (wins in the 500 free and 100 breaststroke), Jared Hicks (a 100 butterfly win) and others.

The CY girls also had a big night en route to winning eight of the 11 contested events (YS has no diving team). Brynn DuRand (50 free, 100 breast), Camryn Leydig (200 individual medley), Sydney Ulmer (100 fly), Emma McCombs (100 backstroke) and Catie Strayer (500 free) all claimed first-place finishes individually while the Panther girls also claimed first in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.

Suburban’s Sophia Guyer was a bright spot for the Trojans. The sophomore won both the 100 and 200 free events while helping the 200 free relay team to victory.

OTHER BOYS'

SWIMMING

Red Lion 110, New Oxford 47: At Red Lion, Shane McDanel (50 free, 200 free) and Jared Truett (500 free, 200 IM) each won two individual events to power the Lions.

Dallastown 124, West York 40: At Dallastown, William Cornish (500 free, 200 free) and Joel Dunnigan (100 fly, 200 IM) each grabbed a pair of individual wins for the Wildcats.

Dover 107, Northeastern 76: At Manchester, the Eagles were led individually by Austin Smith, who captured the 200 IM and 100 back. For the Bobcats, Hunter Bachman won the 100 free and 50 free.

OTHER GIRLS'

SWIMMING

Red Lion 108, New Oxford 59: At Red Lion, Holly Aggen (100 free, 200 free) and Arabella Butera (100 fly, 200 IM) each captured a pair of individual victories to pace the Lions.

Dallastown 112. West York 58: At Dallastown, the Wildcats used their superior depth to down the Bulldogs. West York had the only two swimmers to earn a pair of individual wins in Meghan French (500 free, 200 free) and Meghan Harnish (100 breast, 200 IM).

Northeastern 114, Dover 72: At Manchester, the Bobcats were led individually by Lauren Mummert, who captured the 200 free and 500 free, while teammate Madison Taylor won the 100 free and 50 free.

WRESTLING

Eastern York 57, York Tech 24: At Spry, the Golden Knights received pins from Isaac Wherley (106), Matthew Thomas (120), Hunter Sowers (126), Jonah Dougherty (145), Darrien Brown (152), Nathan Robbins (160), Isaac Buser (195), Nicolas Hess (285) and Hailu Barrow (132). For the Spartans, Mason Rinehart (138), Ryan Shahanian (182) and Jacob Sharp (220) had pins.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Bible Baptist 55, Red Lion Christian School 22: At Red Lion, T.J. Woodring (eight) and Brennan Warner (seven) combined for 15 RLC points in a losing cause.

