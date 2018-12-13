Buy Photo Dallastown's anchor Joel Dunnigan leaps off the blocks during the 200 free relay at York Suburban, Thursday, December 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights Dallastown earned a pair of swimming victories over York Suburban on Thursday night.

The Dallastown boys won, 53-41, while the Wildcat girls won, 67-27.

Quinn Granholm led the boys' team for Dallastown, while Araby Marston paced the girls.

There are usually two big goals for the Dallastown High School swimming program entering any given season.

The first is to win the York-Adams League Division I title.

The second is to beat rival York Suburban.

While the Wildcats will have to wait a while to achieve the former goal, the latter one was accomplished in the opening week of the season when the Trojans hosted Dallastown in a Y-A League cross-over battle.

Led by big nights from sophomore Quinn Granholm on the boys’ side and junior Araby Marston on the girls’ side, the Wildcats were able to cross off a big goal after sweeping both meets, 67-27 (girls) and 53-41 (boys).

“Coming in we knew that York Suburban is a great team,” Dallastown coach Gina McHenry said. “They have a lot of good swimmers and they swam really well, so we just geared up and got ready for it.”

Granholm had his hands in three victories, including individual triumphs in the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. Granholm also swam first for the winning 200 medley relay team to set the tone for the Wildcats.

Buy Photo Dallastown's Quinn Granholm comes off the wall on the start of the 100 backstroke event at York Suburban, Thursday, December 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

“It was great to start the season so well,” Granholm said. “We really came and swam our best. We knew it was going to be close and I’m just glad that we all stuck with it through it all.”

Granholm was referring to the fact that an early-season bug seemed to have got around the Dallastown team this week.

“Yeah, a lot of sickness all around, but we really brought it all together (Thursday),” he said.

McHenry, who is in her second season leading the Dallastown programs, enjoyed seeing both her boys’ team and girls’ team excel.

“It’s always fun when you have a meet this close,” McHenry said. “The competition is always fun.”

Would McHenry like to see the meet, which pits two traditional Y-A swimming powers, moved back later in the calendar, when both teams are closer to their ideal conditioning?

Maybe.

“Some meet has always got to be first,” she said with a smile. “Would it be better? Sure. We’d be better, they’d be better, we’d all be better, but it doesn’t matter.”

Marston swam on both of the winning 200 medley and free relay squads while also winning the 100 breast.

OTHER BOYS'

SWIMMING

Dover 92, Spring Grove 91: At Dover, the Eagles took second and third in the final event (the 400 freestyle relay) to secure the victory. Individually for the Eagles, Drew MacDonald won the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley. Teammate Jud Pequignot won in diving. For the Rockets, Daniel Gordon captured the 50 free and 100 free.

OTHER GIRLS'

SWIMMING

Spring Grove 107, Dover 79: At Dover, individually for the Rockets, Megan Heist captured the 200 IM and 100 butterfly while Ella Calder captured the 200 free and 500 free. For the Eagles, Grace Beierschmitt won the 50 free and 100 free and Lexi Lippert won in diving.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.