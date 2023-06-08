York-Adams League coaches select 2023 softball all-stars

The York-Adams League has selected its softball all-stars for the 2023 season.

League coaches selected all-star teams in all four divisions, as well as honorable mentions, alongside a Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year and Coach of the Year. Division all-star squads featured a second pitcher in addition to the division's pitching honoree, as well as a catcher, four infielders, three outfielders and a utility player/DH in most cases.

Champions in all four divisions were well represented. Division I winner South Western swept Player and Pitcher of the Year honors, while D-II champ Northeastern did the same. Littlestown's Chelsey Stonesifer won both individual awards in Division III after a dominant campaign, while D-IV co-champs Fairfield and Delone Catholic each had an honoree.

Division I: South Western bumped up a level after winning D-II last year and rolled through the competition, going 14-1 in official league games. Senior Kinsley Proepper was named the division's Player of the Year, while breakout sophomore Jayda Koontz won Pitcher of the Year and head coach Megan Pilarcik claimed Coach of the Year.

Proepper posted a stunning .667 batting average with 44 hits in 66 at-bats. She hit nine homers, three triples and 11 doubles and drove in 34 runs. She posted a .685 on-base percentage and a 1.242 slugging percentage, good for a staggering 1.927 OPS. Teammate Olivia Bateman was also named a division all-star.

Koontz was just as brilliant in the circle, going 15-3 with a 0.70 ERA and six shutouts. She allowed just 59 hits all season and struck out 129 batters against 35 walks. Pilarcik's team made the county final, where it lost a 1-0, eight-inning pitcher's duel against Littlestown. The Mustangs reached the second round of districts before being upset by Greencastle-Antrim and finishing their season 20-3.

Second-place finisher Dallastown had three all-star selections, including ace pitcher Gabby Fowler. Central York, Red Lion and spring Grove each had two honorees.

Division II: Northeastern took full advantage of an opportunity in its new division, going 11-3 to win the title by two games. Bobcat standouts Paige Reichard and Brooke Shorts were honored as the D-II Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively.

Reichard hit .565 (39 for 69) with two triples, nine doubles, 28 runs batted in and 30 runs scored. Shorts wasn't on the losing end of a D-II game all spring and pitched 126 innings with 53 strikeouts and 40 walks. Outfielder Pepper Markel joined her teammates on the division's all-star team. Northeastern finished 14-8 with losses in the league and district tournaments.

Susquehannock's Joe DiCandeloro was named the division's Coach of the Year after leading the Warriors to a second-place finish at 9-5. Susky finished 12-9 overall.

Division III: Stonesifer swept the Player and Pitcher of the Year honors for the second straight season after leading the Thunderbolts to division and league titles. The senior struck out a staggering 200 batters and posted a 0.84 ERA in the circle, where she went 13-1 and also recorded a save. At the plate, Stonesifer slashed .528/.605/.1.042 with six homers, five triples and nine doubles among her 38 hits in 72 at-bats. She scored 37 runs, drove in three and also stole 21 bases as Littlestown's leadoff hitter.

Thunderbolts coach James Loveless took home Coach of the Year honors, while catcher Sarah Loveless was one of four players to join Stonesifer on the all-star team. Libby Brown and Bailey Rucker were selected as outfielders, with Isabella Olvera at the utility/DH spot. Littlestown went 21-1, losing just once in the regular season before falling to Upper Dauphin in the district semifinals.

Division IV: Delone Catholic and Fairfield finished tied atop the division, with the Squirettes sweeping the Green Knights to earn the league tournament berth and also topping the District 3 Class 2A power rankings. Fairfield's Sarah Devilbiss was named the D-IV Player of the Year, while Delone's Amy Anderson claimed Pitcher of the Year.

Devilbiss, who was also selected to the all-star team as a catcher, slashed .509/.606/.962 with five homers, nine doubles and 35 RBIs. She was joined on the all-star team by Fairfield pitcher Ellie Snyder, infielders Christina Hamilton and Alyssa Wiles and outfielder Maddy Payne. The Green Knights' district semifinal loss to Brandywine Heights brought their season to a close at 13-5.

Anderson's hitting stats came close to matching those of Devilbiss, and the senior was also stellar in the circle for Delone Catholic. She hit .529 with a 1.391 OPS, slugged three homers and drove in 24 runs at the plate. She posted a 14-6 record and 2.77 ERA with 151 strikeouts in 111 innings pitched. The Squirettes' 14-7 season also came to a close in the district semifinals with a 10-4 loss to eventual D3 champion Newport.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE 2023 SOFTBALL ALL-STARS

DIVISION I

Player of the Year: Kinsley Proepper, South Western

Pitcher of the Year: Jayda Koontz, South Western

Coach of the Year: Megan Pilarcik, South Western

Pitcher: Gabby Fowler, Dallastown

Catcher: Jenna Myers, Dallastown

Infielders: Jenna Stiffler Central York; Alexi Dowell, Dallastown; Katie Gartrell, Spring Grove; Alyssa Dennison, Red Lion

Outfielders: Ella Heap, Central York; Miakoda Young, Spring Grove; Marissa Shuman, Red Lion

Utility/DH: Olivia Bateman, South Western

DIVISION II

Player of the Year: Paige Reichard, Northeastern

Pitcher of the Year: Brooke Shorts, Northeastern

Coach of the Year: Joe DiCandeloro, Susquehannock

Pitcher: Hailey Harbin, Susquehannock

Catcher: Amaya Wheeler, Susquehannock

Infielders: Cameryn Sturgeon, Dover; Jocelyn Davis, Susquehannock; Cora Diviney, New Oxford; Sydney Lambdin, Susquehannock

Outfielders: Autumn Lehigh, New Oxford; Brooklyn Hodges, New Oxford; Pepper Markel, Northeastern

Utility/DH: Rileigh Lunglhofer, Dover

DIVISION III

Player of the Year: Chelsey Stoneseifer, Littlestown

Pitcher of the Year: Chelsey Stoneseifer, Littlestown

Coach of the Year: James Loveless, Littlestown

Pitcher: McKenzie Tapias, West York

Catcher: Sarah Loveless, Littlestown

Infielders: Rylyn Fant, West York; Kendal Hengst, Eastern York; Carly Vaughan, Kennard-Dale

Outfielders: Kayleigh Becker, West York; Libby Brown, Littlestown; Bailey Rucker, Littlestown

Utility/DH: Isabella Olvera, Littlestown

DIVISION IV

Player of the Year: Sarah Devilbiss, Fairfield

Pitcher of the Year: Amy Anderson, Delone Catholic

Pitcher: Ellie Snyder, Fairfield

Catcher: Sarah Devilbiss, Fairfield

Infielders: Mandy Estes, York Tech; Christina Hamilton Fairfield; Olivia Miller, Biglerville; Alyssa Wiles, Fairfield

Outfielders: Maddy Payne, Fairfield; Kierney Weigle, Biglerville; Mackenzie Zienkiewicz, York Tech

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Division I

Central York: Ashlyn Weigle

Dallastown: Brooke Altland

Red Lion: Kaelyn Savinon

Spring Grove: Aiyana Young

South Western: Riley Crowl

Division II

Dover: Nora Craig, Kendall Noel

New Oxford: Hannah Becker

Northeastern: Colleen Finnegan, Emma Holmes, Elena Mitrovich, Mercy Smyser

Susquehannock: Alison Karst, Kim Morris

York Suburban: Laken Kinard, Jasmine Negron, Taylor Neumann

Division III

Eastern York: Allison Cook, Cassidy Crean, MacKenzie Deaner, Alexis Kirkessner

Littlestown: Hannah Barthel, Adyson Popoff

West York: Madison McGlynn

Division IV

Biglerville: Hannah Naylor, Leah Strawsburg

Delone Catholic: Teagan Funkhouser, Olivia Kale, Kat Keller, Jill Sherdel

Hanover: Hannah Church

York Tech: Noelle Holcomb, Ava Steinfelt