Local roundup: Fowler sets Dallastown softball's strikeout record in win

Staff Report

Dallastown softball has a new all-time career strikeout leader.

Senior pitcher Gabby Fowler recorded her 355th career strikeout during Monday's game against Red Lion as part of her latest gem. The Wildcats' ace hurled a one-hit shutout and punched out 15 batters to lead her team to a 7-0 home victory.

The Coppin State commit has allowed 22 earned runs (29 total) in 87 1/3 innings this season, good for a 1.76 ERA. Fowler has struck out 166 batters while walking just 24 and allowing only 51 hits. Dallastown scored two runs in the second inning, then pulled away with three in the fifth and two in the sixth to improve to 13-5 overall and 12-2 in York-Adams Division I.

Jenna Myers launched a two-run homer in the sixth, added a triple and finished with 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Wildcats' offense. Fowler, Kameryn Paules and Peyton Keim all went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Dallastown finished with 12 hits.

Makayla Yelton went the distance in the circle for the Lions (6-11, 6-8 Division I). Jenna Derouaux had the visitors' lone hit against Fowler.

Dallastown is locked into second place in D-I, as South Western secured the division title with its blowout win over Spring Grove on Monday. But the Wildcats will continue their season in the district tournament, as they currently hold the No. 8 spot in the Class 6A power rankings. They'll battle Northern Lebanon on Tuesday and close the league slate at York High on Thursday.

Red Lion will host South Western on Tuesday afternoon.

MORE SOFTBALL

South Western 15, Spring Grove 0 (4 innings): At Hanover, Kinsley Proepper hit three home runs and the Mustangs (17-1, 13-1) clinched a share of the Division I title with the victory. Proepper went 3 for 3 with two-run shots in the first, second and third innings. Kelsey Smith was 2 for 3 with a three-run shot in the first and five RBIs, while Katlyn Grempler finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Jayda Koontz pitched four one-hit innings with four strikeouts. With the loss, Spring Grove fell to 4-12 overall and 4-10 in the division.

Delone Catholic 5, York Tech 1: At Spry, Amy Anderson pitched a complete game and allowed a run on two hits with nine strikeouts to lead the Squirettes (12-5, 10-4) to the Division IV road victory. Teammate Caylee Zortman went 2 for 4 to lead Delone's offense. For the Spartans (9-10, 5-9), Ava Steinfelt threw a complete game while striking out 13, walking four and allowing no earned runs to take the loss.

Fairfield 11, Biglerville 3: At Fairfield, Ellie Snyder led the Green Knights (12-4, 10-4) to the Division IV victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, while striking out four, walking two and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Christina Hamilton went 3 for 3 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs. For the Canners (8-10, 7-8), Kierney Weigle went 3 for 4, including a double.

York Catholic 23, Hanover 17: At Hanover, the visiting Irish (3-14, 2-12) scored 10 runs in the fifth to take a 16-12 lead, then pulled away with five runs in the seventh en route to the Division IV victory. Addisyn Hess went 3 for 5 at the plate with four RBIs and four runs scored. Teammate Georgia Gregory went 2 for 5 with three runs scored, one RBI, while Reece Beck went 2 for 2 with six runs scored. The Irish took advantage of 32 free passes in the game, while pitcher Kylah Gans worked around 17 hits and nine walks for the complete-game win. Hanover falls to 1-16 overall and 0-14 in the division.

Northeastern 9, New Oxford 2: At New Oxford, Brooke Shorts pitched a complete game to lead the Division II champion Bobcats (13-6, 10-3) to the road victory. Teammate Emma Holmes went 3 for 5; Paige Reichard and Colleen Finnegan each went 2 for 5 with two RBIs; and Kalyn Markel connected for a solo homer in the top of the sixth. For the Colonials (11-8, 8-6), Aaralyn Smith went 2 for 5 with two RBIs.

Littlestown 10, Bermudian Springs 0 (5 innings): At Littlestown, Chelsey Stonesifer pitched five no-hit innings and struck out nine to lead the Thunderbolts (18-0, 14-0) to another Division III victory. Teammate Sarah Loveless went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs. Bermudian Springs dropped to 4-15 overall and 3-10 in the division.

Eastern York 10, Kennard-Dale 0 (5 innings): At Wrightsville, Alexis Kirkessner pitched five one-hit innings to lead the Golden Knights (10-6, 10-4) to the Division III victory. Kirkessner also went 2 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and four RBIs. Teammate Kendal Hengst went 3 for 4, while Makenzie Deaner was 2 for 3. With the loss, Kennard-Dale falls to 8-9 overall and 8-5 in the division.

Panthers sweep Bearcats: At Central York, the host Panthers (12-6, 10-4) won the Division I doubleheader over York High by the scores of 16-1 and 16-0. Both games were completed in three innings. Bailey Daughenbaugh allowed no hits in six innings pitched for Central, striking out seven and six batters in the two games, respectively. Teammate Rubylynn Snyder went 3 for 3 in the second game, while Ellie Lamer was 3 for 3 across both contests. York High fell to 0-14 overall and 0-12 with the losses.

Susquehannock 3, Middletown 2: At Glen Rock, Amaya Wheeler's two-out RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh scored Sarah Bauhaus from first to to clinch the walk-off, non-league home victory for the Warriors (11-7). Teammate Hailey Harbin threw four shutout no-hit innings in relief while striking out nine, while Jocelyn Davis went 1 for 2 with a double, one RBI and one run scored.

Dover 4, York Suburban 0

BASEBALL

Delone Catholic 14, York Tech 9: At Spry, the Squires (11-6, 11-3) secured the Division IV title with a seven-run rally in the seventh inning to take the lead. Aidan Groves' two-run single to give Delone a 9-8 lead, Brady Dettinburn drilled a two-run double and scored on a groundout, and Chris Cole tripled with two outs to bring home two more. Groves finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs, while Dettinburn was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Aidan Wittmer also drove in three. For the Spartans (5-12, 3-10), Lucas Grazuties went 4 for 5 with two RBIs, while Brody Dedrick was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Red Lion 9, Dallastown 5: At Dallastown, Jason Krieger led the Lions (10-7, 9-5) to the Division I road victory by striking out 12 batters in five innings pitched while also going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs at the plate. Teammate AJ Lipscomb went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Braylon Roberts and Carter Gibson each went 2 for 4. For the Wildcats (15-3, 12-2), Ethan Schultz went 2 for 3; Caden Snyder was 1 for 2 with three RBIs; and Kyle Hampson connected for a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth. Dallastown held its Strike Out Cancer fundraiser and raised $2,485.16 for childhood cancer research.

Dover 6, York Suburban 5 (11 innings): At Dover, Tanner Rohrbaugh tied the game with an RBI double in the 11th and scored on a Trojan miscue to give the Eagles (5-12, 2-10 Division II) the walk-off victory. Rohrbaugh, Ryan Mitchell and Ryan Baldwin all had two hits for Dover, while starting pitcher Joey Zito threw 5 1/3 innings while striking out nine and allowing no earned runs. For the Trojans (3-13, 2-11), Ty Pridgen went 2 for 6 with a solo homer in the top of the 10th and a triple, while Vincint Klinedinst and Brayden Gentzyel each went 2 for 5.

Bermudian Springs 13, Littlestown 6: At Littlestown, Nathan Keller led the Eagles (14-4, 11-2) to the Division III victory by allowing two hits and no earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched. Teammate Austin Reinert connected for a three-run homer in the top of the first, while Liam Cook went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Dylan Hubbard was 2 for 2. For the Thunderbolts (8-9, 8-5), Connor Dillon went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Kennard-Dale 5, Eastern York 3: At Wrightsville, Adam Loucks allowed one earned run in 6 2/3 innings to lead the Rams (14-3, 11-3) to the Division III victory. Teammates Lucas Nagel and Koy Swanson each went 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Garrett McCleary was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. For the Golden Knights (5-14, 3-11), Austin Bausman went 3 for 4 with a triple, double and two RBIs, while Simon Lipsius was 2 for 3 and drove in one.

Northeastern 5, South Western 1: At Hanover, Nate Moser pitched a three-hit complete game with eight strikeouts to lead the Bobcats (8-9, 7-6) to the Division I victory. Teammate Conner Rippo went 2 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and four RBIs, while Owen Wilhide was 2 for 4. With the loss, South Western falls to 6-9 overall and 4-8 in the division.

Central York 20, York High 6 (6 innings): At Smalls Athletic Field, Colin Dempsey led the Panthers (11-7, 10-4) to the Division I victory by pitching five innings, striking out nine and allowing one hit and one walk to pick up the win. Dempsey also went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Eric Rebert went 4 for 6 with three RBIs. For the Bearcats (0-16, 0-12), Luis Gonzalez went 2 for 3 with a run scored.

Spring Grove 10, New Oxford 3: At New Oxford, Nick Vitale led the Rockets (10-8, 7-6) to the Division II victory by striking out 10 in six innings with one earned run allowed. Teammate Jaydon Shaffer went 2 for 4, including a two-run homer in the top of the third, and collected four RBIs. Ethan Fuhrman also connected for a homer in the third, while Nizeah Mummert and Tanner Hoffman each had two hits. With the loss, New Oxford falls to 9-10 overall and 8-6 in the division.

Fairfield 8, Biglerville 3: At Fairfield, Connor Joy led the Green Knights (4-11, 2-10) to the Division IV victory by going 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Fairfield plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth to help put the game away. For the Canners (5-12, 5-9), Austin Black went 2 for 4, while Noah Trimmer connected for a two-run homer in the top of the fifth.

Hanover 18, York Catholic 3 (4 innings): At Hanover, Jaxon Dell led the Nighthawks (12-6, 8-5) to the Division IV victory by going 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Teammates Tyler Hansford went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. For the Irish (5-11, 5-9) Evan Kipple and Luke Campbell each went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

Susquehannock 4, Muhlenberg 2: At Glen Rock, Brayden Heaps pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out nine, to lead the Warriors (15-3) to the non-league victory. Teammate Cameron Brewer was 2 for 3 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, while Manny Cartagena was 2 for 3 and added a solo homer in the same inning.

Alliance Christian 13, Christian School of York 8: At Alliance Christian, Max Kruth and Reuben Hilton each went 2 for 3 in a losing effort for the Defenders (4-10). Kruth added a double and two runs scored, while Hilton had a triple and scored once. Eli Dinger was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.

BOYS' TENNIS

District 3 team tournament

Class 3A semifinal

Dallastown 3, Cumberland Valley 2: At Cumberland Valley, the No. 3-seed Wildcats (16-2) handed the No. 2-seed Eagles their first loss of the season to advance to the championship match. Dallastown received a three-set singles victory from Jacob Horn, while teammates Bobby Nicholson and Neil Patel combined to to win the No. 1 doubles match in three sets. Hayden Koons won the No. 1 singles match by default. The Wildcats will face No. 1 Cedar Crest at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Class 2A semifinal

Conrad Weiser 5, Hanover 0: At Robesonia, the visiting No. 7-seed Nighthawks (12-3) dropped all five matches to the No. 3-seed Scouts (19-1). Hanover will visit Pequea Valley in the third-place match Wednesday.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale 9, Red Lion 6: At Fawn Grove, the Rams (11-3, 8-3) spoiled the Lions' hopes of an outright league title with the home victory. Red Lion dropped to 11-2 overall and 9-2 in the league. The Lions will enter a four-way tie for first with a win Tuesday at Eastern York; should they lose, the Rams would be able to take their place in the league playoffs with a win Thursday at New Oxford.

Dallastown 15, Eastern York 8

York Suburban 12, Central York 9

South Western 21, Elizabethtown 11

BOYS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 19, Delone Catholic 2

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban 3, Eastern York 0: At Wrightsville, the Trojans (11-3, 10-2) won the league matchup by the scores of 25-8, 25-11, 25-8. Individually for the Trojans, Trent Weinstein had 10 kills, five digs and four aces, while teammates Joey Doll had six kills and three digs, and Luis Montalvo had 20 assists and five digs. With the loss, Eastern York falls to 2-10 overall and 1-10 overall.

York Suburban 3, Eastern York 0

Dallastown 3, Manheim Township 0

Red Land 3, West York 0

Northern York 3, New Oxford 0

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Penn State York drops PSUAC final: At Medlar Field, the local Lions (19-13) lost in the PSUAC championship game to Penn State Du Bois, 6-1. PSY trailed 5-0 after two innings of play and was unable to recover, although Quinton McNew (Eastern York) kept the game within reach by throwing five relief innings and allowing no earned runs.

Earlier in the day, Penn State York defeated Penn State Brandywine, 12-2, to reach the championship game. Jason Williams (Kennard-Dale) went 3 for 4 in that game with two runs scored and an RBI. Teammate Nathan Fowler went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI; Andrew Miller (Susquehannock) went 2 for 5 and drove in two; and pitchers Cole Sinnott (Kennard-Dale) and Camden Flinchbaugh (Dallastown) combined to allow six hits and strike out six.