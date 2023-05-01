Local roundup: South Western softball, Dallastown baseball earn wild wins

Staff Report

It was a thrilling day of baseball and softball at Dallastown, as South Western's came to down with plenty on the line. The schools paired to deliver an 11-inning pitchers' duel on the softball diamond and a stunning slugfest of a baseball game.

The visiting Mustangs prevailed on the softball field, taking down Dallastown 4-2 after 11 frames to strengthen their grip on first place in York-Adams Division I. But South Western baseball couldn't hold on to a late lead, as the host Wildcats scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth en route to a 10-9 home triumph.

Duel for the ages: South Western softball's Jayda Koontz and Dallastown's Gabby Fowler both hurled all 11 innings and tossed up zero after zero as the Mustangs and Wildcats couldn't decide a winner. The hosts drew first blood in the second, but South Western plated runs in the fourth and sixth before Dallastown equalized in the bottom of the sixth. The Mustangs finally pulled ahead in the 11th on an error and an RBI groundout before Koontz slammed the door.

Koontz allowed six hits and two runs (one earned) with 11 strikeouts and no walks; she threw 144 pitches with 109 strikes. Fowler surrendered three runs (one earned) on six hits, striking out a whopping 19 batters while walking three. The Coppin State pledge threw 153 pitches, with 107 for strikes.

Kinsley Proepper went 2 for 5 and Ryleigh Sprague was 2 for 4 with a walk to lead South Western's offense. Dallastown's Payton Keim went 2 for 4 at the plate, while Jenna Myers connected for the solo homer in the bottom of the sixth that tied the game at 2-2.

The Mustangs improved to 13-1 overall and 10-1 in Division I with the victory; their lone loss came against Central York last week. The Wildcats fell to 10-5 and 9-2 in the division, with both D-I defeats coming to the Mustangs.

Power surge: Dallastown's baseball team led 3-2 after a busy first inning, but gave up three runs in the top of the third and trailed 5-4 at the end of the frame. The Mustangs added two insurance runs in the fifth to take a 7-4 advantage. Then the Wildcats broke through in a big way.

TJ Ohm began the rally with a double and scored on Kamden Sowers' one-out double to make it 7-5. After a groundout, three straight Wildcat walks brought in another run. Cade Flinchbaugh then knocked a two-run double to left, giving his team an 8-7 lead. And an error on the ensuing batter scored two more runs and gave the hosts a three-run cushion.

Dallastown needed the breathing room. South Western loaded the bases with no outs on a double, hit-by-pitch and single, then scored on a walk by Levi Loughry. Sowers — who pitched the final 3 1/3 innings for the Wildcats — recorded the first out on an infield fly, then induced a fielder's choice that made it 10-9 with two outs. The game ended on a groundout to third baseman Conner Barto.

Chandler Powell went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Dallastown (15-1, 12-0 Division I), while Ohm was 2 for 4 and Barto was 1 for 2 with a solo homer in the third and a pair of walks. Matt Stone allowed five unearned runs in the first 3 2/3 innings on the mound before Sowers came on in relief. The Wildcats won despite making five errors.

Landen Eyster was 2 for 2 with a double, two walks, two runs scored and an RBI for the Mustangs (5-8, 4-7 Division I). Cade Baumgardner went 2 for 4, also with two runs and an RBI. Amanjeet Turka tossed 5 1/3 innings and surrendered six runs, all earned. South Western needed three pitchers to get through the fateful sixth.

MORE SOFTBALL

Susquehannock 5, New Oxford 4: At Glen Rock, Stephanie Bauhaus' two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh scored Allison Karst from second to give the Warriors (8-7, 7-5) a Division II walk-off victory. Karst also went 1 for 2 with a solo homer in the bottom of the second, while teammate Jocelyn Davis connected for a solo shot in the same inning. Hailey Harbin pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed three earned runs on one hit to pick up the win. For the Colonials (10-7, 7-5), Autumn Lehigh went 1 for 2 with a two-run homer in the top of the third.

Kennard-Dale 7, West York 5: At West York, Carly Vaughan and Addison Argiro led the Rams (7-8, 7-4) to the Division III victory by each going 2 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored and one RBI apiece. Teammate Hailey Serruto pitched a complete game while striking out four, walking nine and allowing three earned runs to pick up the win. Rylyn Fant went 2 for 4 at the plate for the Bulldogs (8-9, 6-6).

Littlestown 11, Eastern York 0 (5 innings): At Wrightsville, Chelsey Stonesifer struck out 13 batters in five one-hit, shutout innings to lead the Thunderbolts (15-0, 12-0) to the Division III victory. She also went 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple and three RBIs. Teammate Isabella Olvera went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. For the Golden Knights (9-5, 9-3), Alexis Kirkessner threw all five innings and allowed just two earned runs in the loss.

Biglerville 12, Delone Catholic 5: At Biglerville, Rylie Brewer led the Canners (7-8, 6-7) to the Division IV victory by going 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Hannah Naylor went 2 for 3 at the plate, also including a triple and a double. For the Squirettes (10-5, 8-4), Olivia Kale went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Spring Grove 19, York High 0 (3 innings): At Spring Grove, Mia Young led the Rockets (4-9, 4-7) to the Division I victory by going 2 for 2 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Katie Gartrell was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Aiyana Young went 1 for 1 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs. Kendal Parks threw three no-hit innings with a walk and three strikeouts. With the loss, York High falls to 0-11 overall and 0-8 in the division.

MORE BASEBALL

Red Lion 2, Central York 1: At Central York, Connor Lawrence led the Lions (8-7, 7-5) to the Division I victory by throwing five innings of two-hit, shutout relief on the mound while striking out seven. Teammate Lane Heuer was 3 for 3 at the plate, while AJ Lipscomb went 2 for 4 and Benton Koons went 2 for 3 at the plate. For the Panthers (9-6, 8-4), Ethan Hall went 2 for 3 and Aidan Jernigan connected for a solo homer in the bottom of the first.

Kennard-Dale 3, West York 2: At Shiloh, the Rams (12-2, 9-2) plated all three runs in the top of the fourth to take a 3-0 lead and held on to capture the Division III victory. Starting pitcher Ryan Perzanowski threw six innings, struck out six and allowed one earned run to pick up the win. Teammate Adam Loucks went 1 for 2 at the plate with a double and an RBI. For the Bulldogs (8-9, 7-5), Will Plappert went 2 for 3, MJ Vottero was 2 for 4 and Marcus Ropp threw a complete game on the mound, allowing three earned runs to take the loss. The Bulldogs plated a run in the bottom of the seventh and had the tying run on third when Koy Swanson got Ropp to ground into a fielder's choice to end the game.

Susquehannock 12, New Oxford 1 (5 innings): At Glen Rock, Joe Smith led the Warriors (11-3, 8-2) to the Division II victory by allowing one run on three hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts in five innings on the mound. Teammate Josh Preston went 3 for 4 at the plate with a solo homer in the bottom of the second and finished with four RBIs. Luke Geiple went 3 for 4, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the third. For the Colonials (8-9, 7-5), Brennan Holmes went 2 for 2 with two doubles.

Spring Grove 4, Dover 1: At Spring Grove, Nick Vitale pitched a complete game and allowed no earned runs on two hits while striking out 10 to lead the Rockets (8-7, 6-5) to the Division II victory. Teammates Tanner Hoffman and Ethan Fuhrman each went 1 for 3 with one RBI apiece. For the Eagles (2-11, 1-9), Joey Zito allowed three earned runs on one hit and four walks in five innings pitched. The teams combined for just four hits.

Littlestown 3, Eastern York 2: At Wrightsville, Ryan Jones led the Thunderbolts (7-7, 7-3) to the Division III victory by going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Teammate Kyle Thayer went 2 for 3, while starting pitcher Jacob Dennis allowed one earned run on two hits in six innings. For the Golden Knights (4-12, 2-9), Austin Bausman allowed one earned run and struck out seven in 5 2/3 frames, while Quinn Bramble was 1 for 1 with an RBI double

Delone Catholic 3, Biglerville 0: At Biglerville, Aidan Wittmer pitched a complete game shutout on seven hits to lead the Squires (9-6, 9-3) to the Division IV victory. Teammate Chris Cole went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. For the Canners (5-9, 5-7), Gavin Taylor and Kolton Trimmer each went 2 for 3 at the plate.

Central Dauphin East 11, York Suburban 1 (5 innings): At York Suburban, the visiting Panthers plated four in the both the fourth and fifth to help them secure the easy non-league road victory. For the Trojans (3-11), Richie Garner, Vincint Klinedinst and Brayden Gentzyel all went 1 for 2 at the plate.

BOYS' TENNIS

York-Adams League Doubles Tournament

Class 3A

Two Wildcats teams advance to semifinals: At South Western, No. 1-seeded Hayden Koons and Andrew Chronister of Dallastown advanced to the semifinals by winning two straight-set matches and will face unseeded teammates Bobby Nicholson and Neil Patel, who upset the No. 3-seed team of Northeastern's Loghan Eckard and Gavohn Conley. In the other semifinal, Central York's No. 4-seed Kai MacLennan and Josh Haupt won two straight-set matches and will face Red Lion's No. 2-seed team of Cooper Wheeler and Andre Nadeau, who also won twice in straight sets.

Class 2A

Nighthawks take two unseeded teams to semifinals: At Red Lion, Hanover's team of Charlie Zitto and Brian Corona defeated West York's No. 4-seed tandem of Ryan Steele and Kevin Vue in a three-set quarterfinals match to advance to the tournament's final day. They will face the No. 1 seed of Bermudian Springs' Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder. In the second semifinal, Hanover's Jared Solorzano and Nolan Christopher will compete in the second semifinal after upsetting No. 3 Collin Kuhn and Sebastian Fielding of Delone Catholic in three sets during the quarterfinals. They will face Biglerville's No. 2-seeded team of Guillaume Schmitz and Sean Sneed.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Dallastown 15, New Oxford 13: At Dallastown, Alexis Federline scored six goals and added four assists to lead the Wildcats (9-4, 6-3) to the league victory. Teammate Jordan Markey finished with three goals and two assists, while Emma Beach scored twices. Ally Mathis had four goals for the Colonials (7-5, 5-4), while teammate Sydney Winpigler scored two goals and added three assists.

Hempfield 10, South Western 8

Spring Grove 21, Harrisburg Christian 2

Kennard-Dale 21, Lancaster Country Day 6

Cocalico 16, Central York 4

BOYS' LACROSSE

New Oxford 19, York Suburban 4

Lancaster Country Day 10, Kennard-Dale 8

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Linville Hill Christian 0: At York Catholic, the Irish (12-3) won the non-league match by the scores of 25-17, 25-7 and 25-14. Luke Forjan led the hosts with eight kills and four aces, while twin brother John Forjan had 19 assists and four digs. Teammate Brady Walker had three kills, three aces and four digs.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

York College captures MACC home doubleheader vs. Albright: At York College, the Spartans (16-18, 9-5) won the first game 12-0 in five innings and the second game 10-1 in five Innings. Amanda Criss and Natalie Rietema each throw complete games on the day and picked up easy victories. Kaela Fritz and Taylor Coon each went 2 for 3 with four RBIs in game one. Emma Keller (Central York) and Morgan Sauers both went 2 for 3 in game two, while Alyssa Harhigh launched a two-run homer.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF (SUNDAY)

Spartans capture MAC championship in shortened event: At Fleetwood, York College (324) took first place in the team competition after Sunday's scheduled action was canceled due to inclement weather. The Spartans defeated Alvernia (339), Arcadia (358), Hood (368), King's College (397), Lebanon Valley (401), Misericordia (415), FDU-Florham (438) and Eastern University (458). Individually for the Spartans, Natalie Robson (77) took third place overall, Tori Blanc (78) took fourth place, Grace Strickland (80) tied for fifth and teammates Jessica Shay and Vivian D'Orazi (89) tied for 16th. With the win, York College advances to the NCAA Division III Championships starting on May 9 in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.