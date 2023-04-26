Local roundup: Central York softball, baseball earn dramatic wins at South Western

Staff Report

Drama swept both diamonds at South Western High School on Wednesday afternoon, as visiting Central York earned narrow victories in both baseball and softball.

The Panther softball team handed the host Mustangs their first loss of the season, riding a six-run fifth inning to a 7-5 victory. And Central York baseball outlasted South Western for a 5-4 triumph in eight heart-pounding innings.

Perfect no more: South Western softball entered Wednesday 12-0 this season and 9-0 in York-Adams Division I, including a narrow victory over reigning league champion Central. And it looked like the Mustangs would extend their lead over the Panthers when they took a 3-0 lead into the fifth. But a two-out error allowed Central's first run to score, and Brianna Twigg followed with a three-run single to put the Panthers in front. Jenna Stiffler and Ava Beamesderfer added RBI singles in the rally.

South Western responded with a two-run double from Kinsley Proepper in the bottom of the frame, getting back within 6-5. But Beamesderfer, a Division I Appalachian State pledge, pitched around trouble and finished off the victory. She went the distance on the mound, allowing one earned run on seven hits while walking one and striking out nine.

Riley Nace went 2 for 4 to lead the Panthers' offense, which tallied seven hits in total. Central York (9-3, 7-3 Division I) added an insurance run in the sixth on another South Western error. The Mustangs (12-1, 9-1) only had two miscues in the game, but they led to seven unearned runs.

Jayda Koontz pitched a complete game for the hosts, striking out six and walking three in addition to the seven hits and unearned runs allowed. Proepper went 3 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs, while Olivia Bateman was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

Extra effort: On the baseball field, Eric Rebert's ground ball with two outs in the top of the ninth was misplayed by the Mustangs and Ethan Hall scored from third as the Panthers (9-5, 8-3 Division I) pulled ahead. Alex Barger then shut down South Western in the bottom of the ninth to secure the 5-4 win.

The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and led 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, when the Mustangs plated three runs to tie the game. Hall pitched the first 5 2/3 innings for Central, allowing seven hits and four runs (one earned). Barger came on for the final 2 1/3 frames and kept South Western off the scoreboard.

Aidan Jernigan went 3 for 4 with an RBI at the plate for the Panthers, while Landen Eyster was 3 for 4 and Jacob Berzonski went 2 for 4 for the Mustangs (5-6, 4-5 D-I). South Western leaned on four pitchers who combined to allow four earned runs on seven hits while striking out five.

South Western baseball will host Kennard-Dale in a non-divisional game Friday, while the Mustang softball squad is at Greencastle-Antrim. Central York's teams will return to action next week.

MORE SOFTBALL

Delone Catholic 1, Fairfield 0: At McSherrystown, Amy Anderson pitched a complete game shutout to lead the Squirettes (10-4, 8-3) to the Division IV home victory. Anderson struck out five, walked none and allowed five hits. For the Green Knights (9-3, 7-3), Ellie Snyder threw a complete game while striking out 12, walking three and allowing only hit, but ended up taking the loss. The lone run came in the bottom of the sixth when Carolina Arigo hit a ground ball that was misplayed by the Green Knights and scored Olivia Kale from from second.

Littlestown 10, West York 0 (5 innings): At Littlestown, Chelsey Stonesifer led the Thunderbolts (14-0, 10-0) to the Division III victory by throwing a five-inning shutout while striking out 12, walking none and allowing just one single. Teammate Emma Peart went 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kayleigh Becker was 1 for 2 for the Bulldogs (8-8, 6-5).

Biglerville 29, Hanover 12 (3 innings): At Hanover, Olivia Miller led the Canners (5-8, 5-6) to the Division IV victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate with a grand slam in the top of the third, a double, four runs scored and six RBIs. Teammate Paige Slaybaugh went 2 for 2 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs. For the Hawkettes (1-13, 0-11), Cassidy Conover went 2 for 2 at the plate, including a grand slam in the bottom of the third, and scored three runs.

Dover 9, Kennard-Dale 3: At Dover, Jordyn Hennessey led the Eagles (4-10) to the non-divisional victory by throwing a complete game and allowing no earned runs on three hits. Teammate Rileigh Lunglhofer went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Kaitlyn Thomas was 2 for 3 with three runs scored; and Nora Craig went 2 for 4 and drove in two. For the Rams (6-8), Lilliana Fleming went 1 for 1 with an RBI.

New Oxford 8, York Suburban 0

MORE BASEBALL

West York 4, Littlestown 1: At Littlestown, Marcus Ropp tossed a complete game while allowing three hits, no walks and no earned runs to lead the Bulldogs (8-8, 7-4) to the Division III victory. Teammate Ian Thomson went 2 for 4, while Will Plappert connected for a two-run double in the top of the first. Ryan Jones went 2 for 3 at the plate for the Thunderbolts (7-7, 6-4).

New Oxford 10, York Suburban 6: At New Oxford, Kristian Wolfe led the Colonials (8-8, 7-4) to the Division II victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Kolton Haifley went 2 for 4. For the Trojans (3-10, 2-9), Luke Andricos went 3 for 4 at the plate, while Ty Pridgen was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Brayden Gentzyel finished 2 for 3.

Biglerville 8, Hanover 0: At Hanover, Austin Black pitched a five-hit shutout to lead the Canners (5-8, 5-6) to the Division IV road victory. Teammate Tavian Mcauliffe went 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs scored, while Aiden Hoffman went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Nighthawks (9-4, 6-4), Chase Roberts went 3 for 3 with a double.

Delone Catholic 10, Fairfield 0 (5 innings): McSherrystown, Cole Lambert led the Squires (8-6, 8-3) to the Division IV victory by throwing a five shutout innings while striking out eight, walking three and allowing four hits. Teammate Brady Dettinburn went 2 for 2 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Matthew Mummert was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs. With the loss, Fairfield falls to 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the division.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Eastern York 14, Central York 9

BOYS' TENNIS

York Country Day 5, Antietam 2

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

York College 13, Stevenson 6: At Stevenson, Ben Mayer and JD Townsend led the Spartans (11-5, 7-0) to the MAC Commonwealth road victory by scoring two goals and adding one assist apiece. Teammates Will Harnick and Vinny Facciponti each scored twice. York College is now alone atop the MACC standings after handing the Mustangs their first conference loss of the year.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

York College 17, Stevenson 5: At York College, Kiersten Blanchard and Zoe Kluegel led the Spartans (13-3, 7-0) to the MACC victory by scoring four goals apiece. Teammate Logan Ward scored two goals and added three assists, while Madison Kurland (Central York) scored once and had two assists.