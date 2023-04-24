Local roundup: Northeastern softball tops Red Lion in 18-12 slugfest

Staff Report

Northeastern softball's chase a York-Adams Division II title got a big boost from its offense Monday afternoon, as the Bobcats peppered the scoreboard early and often in an 18-12 road victory over Red Lion.

The visitors jumped out to an early lead with four runs in the top of the first inning and added another in the second, and after giving up three in the third, they answered with five and four runs in the ensuing frames. Northeastern led 14-5 after five frames and responded to Red Lion's three-run sixth with four in the seventh. The Lions plated four in the bottom half but still fell by six.

Paige Reichard led the Bobcats (8-5, 7-3 Division II) with a 5 for 5 performance at the plate with two doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored. Kalyn Markel homered twice, launching a three-run shot in the first and a solo dinger in the seventh. Colleen Finnegan was 3 for 4 with three doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs. Elena Mitrovich was 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Northeastern pounded out 20 hits, with each starter recording at least one.

Brooke Shorts went the distance in the circle, giving up seven earned runs among 12 total. She struck out one, walked one and threw 111 pitches in the end.

Kaelyn Savinon went 4 for 5 for the Lions (4-8, 4-5 Division I) with three RBIs and two runs scored. Marisa Shuman was 3 for 5 with four RBIs, while Jodi Grove went 3 for 4 and scored four times.

MORE SOFTBALL

Fairfield 11, Eastern York 7: At Fairfield, Sarah Devilbiss went 4 for 4 with a two-run homer and six RBIs to lead the Green Knights (9-2, 7-2 Division IV) to the non-divisional crossover victory. Cassidy Crean went 3 for 4 for the Golden Knights (8-4, 8-2 Division III), while Allison Cook was 2 for 3 and Kendal Hengst was 2 for 4.

Delone Catholic 10, Bermudian Springs 6: At McSherrystown, Amy Anderson led the Squirettes (9-4, 7-3 Division IV) to the non-divisional crossover victory by throwing a complete game, striking out 12, walking one and allowing one earned run. Anderson also went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first and collected three RBIs. With the loss, Bermudian Springs falls to 3-12 overall and 3-7 in Division III.

Susquehannock 28, York High 0 (3 innings): At Hoffman Complex, the Warriors (7-6, 6-4 Division II) had five hits and took advantage of 21 walks and nine hit batters en route to the crossover victory. Racheal Krammer was 1 for 1 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Jocelyn Davis was 2 for 3. With the loss, York High falls to 0-9 overall and 0-6 in Division I.

Kennard-Dale 14, York Tech 6: At Spry, Carly Vaughan went 2 for 4 with a homer, five RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Rams (6-7, 6-4 Division III) to the crossover victory. Teammates Mackenzie Warner and Kara Golden had two hits apiece, while Hailey Serruto pitched six innings and allowed two earned runs to pick up the win. For the Spartans (6-7, 3-7), Noelle Holcomb went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Littlestown 19, York Catholic 0 (3 innings): At Hoffman Complex, Emily Long led the Thunderbolts (13-0, 9-0 Division III) to the non-divisional crossover victory by going 2 for 2 with a triple, a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Summer Rathell went 1 for 1 with a triple. York Catholic fell to 2-10 (1-9 Division IV).

West York 12, Biglerville 6: At Biglerville, the Bulldogs (8-7, 6-4 Division III) plated five runs in the top of the seventh to cushion their lead and went on to capture the crossover win. McKenzie Tapias led the offense by going 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored, and she also threw five innings of one-hit, shutout relief to pick up the win. For the Canners (4-8, 4-6 Division IV), Leah Strawsburg went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs.

Central York 10, York Suburban 0 (6 innings): At Central York, Ava Beamesderfer threw a one-hit shutout while striking out eight to led the Panthers (8-4, 6-3 Division I) to the crossover victory. She also connected for an RBI triple at the plate. Teammate Ella Heap went 3 for 4 at the plate with three runs scored; Jenna Stiffler was 2 for 2 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth; and Riley Nace was 2 for 3. With the loss, York Suburban falls to 1-9 overall and 0-9 in Division II.

New Oxford 8, Spring Grove 7: At Spring Grove, the Colonials (9-6, 6-4 Division I) rallied to score six unanswered runs between the fifth and sixth to take the lead and capture the crossover victory. Hannah Becker led New Oxford by going 4 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Cora Diviney went 3 for 4 and scored three times, while relief pitcher Emily Adams threw three shutout innings to close the door and pick up the win. For the Rockets (3-9, 3-7 Division I), Eliza Lubbers and Katie Gartrell each went 3 for 4.

South Western 15, Dover 0 (5 innings): At Hanover, Jayda Koontz went 4 for 4 with a homer and pitched a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to lead the Mustangs (12-0, 9-0 Division I) to the non-divisional crossover victory. Teammate Kinsley Proepper went 3 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs. For the Eagles (3-10, 2-8 Division II), Cam Sturgeon went 2 for 2 at the plate.

BASEBALL

Susquehannock 14, York High 0 (5 Innings): At WellSpan Park, Warriors pitchers Josh Preston, Nick Bender, Brayden Heaps, and Andrew Unglesbee combined to throw a no-hitter with two walks and nine strikeouts. At the plate for Susquehannock (10-3, 7-2 Division II), Josh Pecunes went 3 for 3 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored, while Luke Geiple went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and two RBIs. With the loss, York High falls to 0-12 overall and 0-9 in Division I.

Red Lion 1, Spring Grove 0 (8 innings): At Red Lion, AJ Lipscomb's one-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth scored Connor Lawrence from third to give the Lions (6-7, 5-5 Division I) the non-divisional walk-off victory. Lipscomb also picked up the win on the mound, throwing the final 1 1/3 innings in relief of Jason Krieger, who pitched 6 2/3 while striking out 10, walking three and allowing just two hits. Teammate Carter Gibson went 2 for 3 at the plate. For the Rockets (6-7, 4-5), Nick Vitale pitched 7 1/3 innings while striking out six, walking two, allowing six hits and one earned run to take the loss, while teammate Henry Rumbaugh went 1 for 1 at the plate.

South Western 3, Dover 2: At Hanover, Jacob Berzonski's one-out, two-run single in the bottom the seventh scored Dominic Praydis and Levi Loughry to clinch the non-divisional walkoff victory for the Mustangs (5-5, 4-4 Division I). Berzonski finished 2 for 3 and South Western's bullpen shut down the Eagles (2-10, 1-8 Division II) over 4 1/3 innings. Dover's Brody Fulton went 2 for 3, while Joey Zito started the game with four shutout innings to receive a no-decision.

Northeastern 4, New Oxford 3: At Manchester, Garreth Baker's two-out, pinch-hit RBI single in the bottom of the sixth scored Quinn Schindler and Nate Moser to give the Bobcats (6-6, 5-3 Division I) the lead and they held on for the crossover victory. Schindler finished 2 for 3 at the plate and also pitched the first six innings on the mound, striking out nine and allowing three earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Derek Gross went 3 for 3 with two runs scored. For the Colonials (7-8, 6-4 Division II), Coy Baker hit a two-run homer in the top of the first, while teammate Jake Sharrer finished 2 for 3.

Bermudian Springs 4, Delone Catholic 2: At McSherrystown, Austin Reinert led the Eagles (9-4, 7-2 Division III) to the non-divisional crossover victory by throwing 5 1/3 innings of relief on the mound, allowing two earned runs and striking out seven. Teammates Liam Cook and Nathan Keller each went 2 for 4 at the plate. For the Squires (7-6, 7-3 Division IV), Brady Dettinburn went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Aidan Wittmer threw a complete game on the mound and gave up one earned run to take the loss.

Lower Dauphin 9, Dallastown 8 (8 innings): At Lower Dauphin, the visiting Wildcats (13-1) fell behind 8-0 after two innings before scoring six in the third and ultimately forcing extras. But Colin Warner's sacrifice fly with one out in the bottom of the eighth scored Joey Swartz from third to give the Falcons a walk-off home victory. Dallastown's Chandler Powell went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, while teammate Matt Stone threw six innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits with eight strikeouts to receive a no-decision.

Eastern York 13, Fairfield 9: At Fairfield, Austin Bausman led the Golden Knights (4-11, 2-8 Division III) to the crossover victory by going 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs. Teammate Anthony DiNardi went 3 for 4, while Carter Foote-Renwick collected three RBIs and scored two runs. For the Green Knights (3-8, 1-7 Division IV), Jackson Reinke went 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Central York 10, York Suburban 0 (5 Innings): At Central York, Cole Grady led the Panthers (8-5, 7-3 Division I) to the non-divisional crossover victory by throwing five shutout innings on the mound with two hits allowed. Teammate Kenny Laughman went 1 for 2 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. For the Trojans (3-9, 2-8 Division II), Dylan Beschler went 1 for 1 with a double.

Kennard-Dale 13, York Tech 1 (5 innings): At Spry, Ryan Perzanowski led the Rams (11-2, 8-2 Division III) to the non-divisional crossover victory by pitching all five innings, allowing three hits and striking out 11. Perzanowski also connected at the plate by going 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored. For the Spartans (4-8, 2-7), Ethan Shimmel went 1 for 2 with a double.

Biglerville 14, West York 3: At Biglerville, Gavin Taylor led the Canners (4-8, 4-6 Division IV) to the non-divisional cross-over victory by going 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Teammate Aiden Hoffman was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, while Tavian McAuliffe went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI. For the Bulldogs (7-8, 6-4 Division III), MJ Vottero went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

Littlestown 12, York Catholic 4: At York Catholic, the Thunderbolts (7-6, 6-3 Division III) padded their lead with seven runs in the top of the seventh to help them secure the crossover victory. Nate Thomas hit a three-run homer in the frame in addition to another three-run shot in the third; he finished 2 for 4 with six RBIs. Teammate Conner Dillon went 2 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. For the Irish (3-9, 3-7 Division IV), Brady Walker went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI.

Hanover 12, Middletown 3: At Middletown, Tyler Hansford went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Nighthawks (10-3) to the non-league victory. Teammate Chase Roberts went 2 for 2 with three runs scored, two RBIs and three walks, while Jaxon Dell went 2 for 4 with a double and three runs scored.

West Shore Christian 6, Christian School of York 2: At West Shore Christian, the Bobcats plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth to break the 1-1 tie and went on to capture the home victory. Eli Dinger went 3 for 4 at the plate for the Defenders (2-7), while Aidan Ehrhart connected for a solo home in the top of the first.

BOYS' TENNIS

Dallastown 4, Hershey 1: At Dallastown, the Wildcats (14-2) received straight-set singles victories from Hayden Koons, Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn to help them secure the non-league triumph. In doubles, teammates Bobby Nicholson and Neil Patel combined to win the No. 1 match.

Hanover 5, New Oxford 0: At New Oxford, the Nighthawks (11-2) received straight-set singles wins from Charlie Zitto, Brian Corona and Cullen Nakielny to help them secure the non-divisional victory. With the loss, New Oxford falls to 5-11 overall.

West York 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Bulldogs (6-9) received straight-set singles victories from Ryan Steele, Kevin Vue and Randelle Agravante to help them secure the non-divisonal win. In doubles, Steve Steele and Adam Noel combined to win the No. 1 match, while teammates Nick Whitacre and Aidan Godfrey won the No. 2 match. With the loss, Dover falls to 0-15.

York Suburban 5, York Catholic 0

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Dallastown 12, Spring Grove 10

Susquehannock 14, Central York 1

West York 16, Gettysburg 13

BOYS' LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale 11, York Suburban 4

West York 20, Gettysburg 4

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, York High 0: At York Catholic, John Forjan led the Irish (10-2) to the 25-7, 25-8, 25-10 non-league victory by picking up 23 assists, three digs and five aces. Teammate Luke Forjan had seven kills and five digs, while Dominic Anzalone tallied 10 digs and five aces. York High falls to 0-4 with the loss.

Central York 3, Elizabethtown 0: At Central York, the Panthers (6-1) won the non-league matchup by the scores of 25-12, 25-23 AND 25-12. Mason Boyer had eight kills and seven digs; Lance Shaffer had 39 assists; and Christian Bucks had eight kills and five digs.

York Suburban 3, Northern York 1

Red Land 3, Dover 0