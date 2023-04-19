Local roundup: Spring Grove softball stuns York Suburban with walk-off rally

Staff Report

The Spring Grove softball team trailed York Suburban 13-6 entering the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday. Then the Rockets took off.

Eight runs and no outs later, the hosts walked off with a 14-13 victory over the stunned Trojans. Mia Young delivered the final blow, as her inside-the-park home run scored Lexi Martz and Aiyana Young. A defensive miscue turned a triple into a round-tripper and sent Spring Grove into a frenzy.

The Rockets improved to 2-8 overall and 2-6 in York-Adams Division II with the win. York Suburban fell to 1-7 (0-7) with the loss.

Both teams went scoreless in the first inning and matched runs in the second. The visiting Trojans scored two in the third, gave up five in the bottom of the fourth and responded with six in the fifth to take a 9-6 lead. They added three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to take a seven-run lead.

The Rocket rally began with a single, continued on an error and saw its first run on Jasmine Nassar's RBI single. Another single loaded the bases, then back-to-back errors combined to score three runs, making it 13-10. Then came's Aiyana Young's RBI single and Mia Young's walk-off heroics.

Mia Young went 3 for 5 in the game with four RBIs, while teammate Katie Gartrell went 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Aiyana Young finished 2 for 5 and drove in two, with Nassar and Rachael Myers also collecting two hits.

York Suburban's Laken Kinard went 3 for 4 with a triple and four runs scored, while Naomi Carrasquillo went 2 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.

MORE SOFTBALL

Littlestown 5, Delone Catholic 1: At McSherrystown, Chelsey Stonesifer pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts to lead the Thuderbolts (10-0, 7-0 Division III) to the crossover victory. She also went 3 for 4 at the plate with a homer and three RBIs. Teagan Funkhouser drilled a solo homer for the Squirettes (7-4, 5-3 D-IV), while Amy Anderson pitched a complete game, allowed four earned runs and struck out 12.

Biglerville 18, Bermudian Springs 10: At Biglerville, the Canners (4-5, 4-4 Division IV) trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the third before exploding for 11 runs to take the lead and never look back. Olivia Miller highlighted the big inning for the Canners by connecting for a two-run homer and also hitting an RBI single. For the game, she went 3 for 5 with seven RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Hannah Naylor went 4 for 4 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs. For the Eagles (3-9, 3-5 Division III), Kiera Shaffer went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Kennard-Dale 17, Fairfield 7 (6 innings): At Fairfield, the Rams (5-6, 5-3 Division III) trailed 7-4 going into the top of the fifth but plated 10 two-out runs in the inning to take control. Addison Argiro highlighted the rally with a two-run double. Argiro finished 3 for 4 with six RBIs, while Lilliana Fleming went 3 for 5 and Carly Vaughan was 2 for 3. For the Green Knights (7-2, 5-2 Division IV), Alyssa Wiles went 3 for 4 with two runs scored.

Central York 5, Northeastern 1: At Central York, Ava Beamesderfer's three-hit complete game with 13 strikeouts led the Panthers (4-3, 4-3) to the crossover victory. Teammates Jenna Stiffler and Cammble Sterner each went 2 for 3 at the plate. For the Bobcats (7-5, 6-3), Brooke Shorts threw a complete game and allowed three earned runs to take the loss.

South Western 7, Susquehannock 1: At Hanover, Kinsley Proepper led the Mustangs (10-0, 7-0 Division I) to the non-divisional crossover victory by going 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI. Teammate Kelly Green went 2 for 3, while Jayda Koontz threw a four-hit complete game on the mound while striking out seven to pick up the win. Susquehannock falls to 6-5 overall and 5-3 in Division II.

Dallastown 15, Dover 0 (4 innings): At Dallastown, Gabby Fowler threw four no-hit innings, struck out 10 and walked none to lead the Wildcats (7-3, 7-1 Division I) to the non-divisional crossover victory. Teammate Alexi Dowell went 4 for 4 with three doubles and four RBIs, while Jenna Myers was 3 for 4 with two triples and four RBIs. Dover fell to 2-8 (2-7 D-II).

Eastern York 13, Hanover 0 (5 innings): At Hanover, McKenzie Deaner and Lauren Stiffler led the Golden Knights (7-3, 7-1 Division III) to the non-divisional crossover victory by combining to allow just one single in five frames. Teammate Kennedy Gray went 2 for 3 at the plate with two triples and three RBIs. Hanover fell to 1-11 (0-9 D-IV).

West York 15, York Catholic 0 (3 innings): At Hoffman Complex, Maddison McGlynn threw three shutout innings to lead the Bulldogs (6-7, 4-4 Division III) to the non-divisional crossover victory. Teammates Kayleigh Becker, Rylyn Fant and McKenzie Tapias all went 2 for 3 at the plate; Fant and Becker had four and three RBIs, respectively. York Catholic fell to 2-9 overall and 1-7 in Division IV.

New Oxford 8, Red Lion 6

BASEBALL

Susquehannock 7, South Western 3: At Hanover, Brayden Heaps led the Warriors (8-3, 5-2 Division II) to the non-divisional crossover victory by pitching 5 1/3 innings, striking out eight and allowing three hits. Teammate Josh Preston went 3 for 5 with two runs scored, while Ben Koller was 2 for 2 with four runs scored and an RBI. For the Mustangs (3-5, 2-4 D-I), Colby Bealing went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Littlestown 9, Delone Catholic 5: At McSherrystown, Nate Thomas led the Thunderbolts (4-6, 4-3 Division III) to the crossover victory by going 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs scored. Teammates Colby Hahn went 2 for 4, while Lucas Bacher had a double and collected two RBIs. For the Squires (7-4, 7-1 D-IV), Trent Giraffa went 2 for 4 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored.

Kennard-Dale 13, Fairfield 6: At Fairfield, Micah Smith and Koy Swanson combined for nine RBIs to lead the Rams (9-2, 6-2 Division III) to the crossover victory. Smith went 4 for 5 with five RBIs, while Swanson went 2 for 3 with two-run homers in both the fourth and fifth. Lucas Nagel was 3 for 5, while Ryan Perzanowski struck out 11 and allowed three earned runs in five innings pitched. With the loss, Fairfield falls to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in Division IV.

New Oxford 7, Red Lion 6: At Red Lion, the Lions (3-7, 3-5 Division I) had the tying run on third after Lane Heuer connected for a two-out, two-run double, but were unable to plate the tying run and dropped the crossover matchup. Heuer finished 2 for 3, while AJ Lipscomb went 3 for 3 for the game with an RBI and three runs scored. Jake Sharrer went 2 for 3 for the Colonials (7-6, 6-2 D-II) while teammate Kristian Wolfe collected three RBIs.

Dallastown 7, Dover 2: At Dallastown, Conner Barto led the Wildcats (12-0, 9-0 Division I) to the non-divisional cross-over victory by going 2 for 4 with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth. Ryan Miller also went 2 for 4, while starting pitcher Kamden Sowers allowed no earned runs in five innings to pick up the win. For the Eagles (2-8, 1-6 D-II), Drew Lohr went 2 for 3 and Ryan Mitchell was 2 for 4.

Central York 8, Spring Grove 3: At Central York, the Panthers (7-4, 6-2 Division I) trailed 3-0 going into the bottom of the third before plating six runs to take the lead and never look back. Tyler Dehoff led Central York at the plate by going 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while Ethan Hall laced a triple and starting pitcher Jacob Laughman allowed two earned runs in five innings. Camron Gracey went 1 for 2 for the Rockets (5-6, 3-4 D-II).

Northeastern 8, York Suburban 5: At Manchester, the Bobcats trailed 5-0 going into the bottom of the fourth before scoring six runs to take the lead. Relief pitcher Owen Wilhide threw the final 3 2/3 innings in shutout fashion to pick up the win on the mound, while Garreth Baker and Brandt Johnson had two hits apiece at the plate. Ty Pridgen went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for the Trojans.

Hanover 11, Eastern York 8: At Hanover, Chase Roberts led the Nighthawks (9-2, 6-2 Division IV) to the non-divisonal crossover victory by going 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Cayden Jones went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, while Justus Feeser was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Carter Foote-Renwick and Simon Lipsius had two hits apiece for the Golden Knights (2-10, 1-7 D-III).

Bermudian Springs 8, Biglerville 2: At Biglerville, Ben Ogle led the Eagles (6-4, 5-2 Division III) to the non-divisional crossover victory by going 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Austin Reinert pitched six innings and allowed two runs to pick up the win. Kolton Trimmer went 2 for 4 at the plate for the Canners (2-8, 2-6 D-IV).

West York 15, York Catholic 4: At York Catholic, Jake Knisley connected for a grand slam in the seventh to cap the scoring for the Bulldogs (6-7, 5-3) en route to the crossover victory. Teammates Braydon Harris and Braeden Flower tallied two hits apiece, and Flower also pitched five innings with eight strikeouts and one earned run allowed. For the Irish (3-7, 3-6), Jackson Yingling went 2 for 3 with a solo homer, while teammate Evan Kipple was also 2 for 3.

York Tech 18, York High 7: At Smalls Athletic Field, Ethan Shimmel led the Spartans (4-6) to the non-divisional road victory by going 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs, one run scored and three walks. Shimmel also struck out the side in each of his two relief innings on the mound. Teammates Donovan Walker also went 2 for 3. For the Bearcats (0-10), Eddie Falcon went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

BOYS' TENNIS

Central York 5, New Oxford 0: At New Oxford, the Panthers (7-6, 4-3) received straight-set singles wins from Kai MacLennan, Josh Haupt and Owen McClure to help them secure the Division I victory. In doubles, Andrew Gao and Joey Bevivino won the No. 1 match, while David Bluett and Connor Shields took the No. 2 match. With the loss, New Oxford falls to 5-9 overall and finishes division play at 2-6.

Bermudian Springs 3, West York 2: At York Springs, the Eagles (9-4, 4-2) secured straight-set singles victories from Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder to help them pick up the Division II win. In doubles, Nate Brown and Isaac Talkington paired to win the No. 2 match. For the Bulldogs (5-8, 3-4), Randelle Agravante picked up a singles victory, while teammates Steven Steele and Adam Noel combined to win the No. 1 doubles match.

Susquehannock 5, York Catholic 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (9-4, 4-3) received straight-set singles wins from Derek Baughman, Colin Brusse, and Dominic Dion to help them secure the Division II victory. In doubles, Ethan Anara and Jacob Iwanowicz won the No. 1 match, while the second match was forfeited by the Irish (1-9, 0-7). Both teams have now finished division play.

Littlestown 4, Delone Catholic 1: At McSherrystown, the Thunderbolts (5-7, 2-5) captured both doubles matches with Carter Owings and Dylan Smith winning at No. 1 while Daren Wong and Alexis Reyes won the No. 2 match to help them secure the Division II victory. Teammates Cyrus Marshall and Isaac Marshall each won a singles match. For the Squires (4-6, 1-5), Sabastian Fielding won a singles match.

Biglerville 3, Hanover 2

Dallastown 5, Dover 0

South Western 5, Spring Grove 0

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Spartans drop doubleheader to Mustangs: At Owings Mills, Md., York College (12-18) dropped two road non-conference games at Stevenson by the scores of 4-0 and 4-3. Daphney Adams and Alyssa Harhigh each had two hits in the second game, while Natalie Rietema pitched a complete game and allowed one earned run. In game one, Kaela Fritz went 2 for 3 at the plate.

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

York College 26, Albright 6: At Reading, JD Townsend scored five goals to lead the Spartans (9-5, 5-0) to the MAC Commonwealth road victory. Teammates Michael Russo scored three goals and added two assists, while Ames Clark and Davis Fisher each tallied three goals and one assist.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

York College 16, Albright 6: At York College, Kiersten Blanchard led the Spartans (11-3, 5-0) to the MACC home victory by scoring three goals and adding an assist. Theresa Matthias also scored three goals; Logan Ward had two goals and two assists; and Natalie Neiman (York Catholic) finished with one goal and three assists.

MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

Stevenson 8, York College 1: At York College, Ben Dorsey picked up the lone victory for the Spartans (6-9, 3-3) by taking a singles match in straight sets.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Spartans capture Albright Invitational: At Golden Oaks Golf Club, York College (329) easily took first place in the team competition, defeating Hood College (371), FDU-Florham (454), Eastern University (469) and Ursinus (472). Individually for the Spartans, Grace Strickland (75) took first place overall, while teammate Natalie Robson (81) claimed third place, Tori Blanc (84) finished fifth, Vivian D'Orazi (89) w aseighth and while Jess Shay (89) placed ninth.