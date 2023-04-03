Local roundup: South Western softball pulls away from Central York

Staff Report

It was less than 10 months ago that Central York throttled South Western 12-2 to win the York-Adams League title. The Mustangs got some early-season revenge Monday afternoon.

South Western stormed past the Panthers for a 9-2 road victory, improving to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Division I games this season. After Central York opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the first inning, the Mustangs responded with two runs in the third, two in the fourth and five in the sixth.

Jayda Koontz threw a complete game in the circle and allowed only a pair of unearned runs in the first inning. She worked around nine Central York hits by walking none and striking out 10. Teammate Kinsley Proepper went 2 for 4 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs. Kelsey Smith was 3 for 4.

Jenna Stiffler and Ava Beamesderfer each went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI for the Panthers (1-2, 1-2). Beamesderfer, the two-time reigning York-Adams Division I Pitcher of the Year, tossed all seven innings in the circle. She allowed 12 hits and nine runs (five earned) while walking two and striking out seven. Central York committed three errors in the loss.

South Western hosts Dallastown on Wednesday, while Central York will visit Red Lion.

MORE SOFTBALL

Northeastern 8, Susquehannock 7 (8 innings): At Manchester, Emma Holmes scored from third on a passed ball with one out in the bottom of the eighth to break the 7-7 deadlock and clinch the walk-off Division II victory for the Bobcats (3-3, 2-1). Holmes went 3 for 4 at the plate in the game with a double and four runs scored. Mercy Smyser went 3 for 5 and drove in four runs, while Elena Mitrovich connected for a two-run homer in the bottom of the third. Sydney Lambdin and Haily Harbin both went 2 for 4 for the Warriors (1-4, 1-2).

Delone Catholic 7, Fairfield 3: At Fairfield, Amy Anderson led the Squirettes (3-2, 2-1) to the Division IV road victory by throwing a complete game with 10 strikeouts, four walks and two earned runs allowed to pick up the win. Anderson also went 2 for 2 at the plate with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Teammate Teagan Funkhouser went 3 for 5 with three runs scored. For the Green Knights (2-1, 1-1), Sarah Devilbiss was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs.

Dallastown 22, Spring Grove 7 (4 innings): At Spring Grove, Kameryn Paules led the Wildcats (4-1, 4-0) to the easy Division I road victory by going 4 for 5 at the plate with four RBIs and three runs scored. Teammates Jenna Myers went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Alexi Dowell went 2 for 4 with two doubles and six RBIs. For the Rockets (0-4, 0-2), Jasmine Nassar went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Eastern York 15, Bermudian Springs 4: At York Springs, Allison Cook led the Golden Knights (4-1, 4-0) to the easy Division III road victory by going 3 for 5 with a solo homer in the top of the fourth, four RBIs and two runs scored. Jaiden Atkins went 3 for 5 and drove in three, while Kennedy Gray also collected three RBIs. Bermudian Springs fell to 2-4 (2-1).

Littlestown 14, West York 2 (5 Innings): At West York, Isabella Olvera led the Thunderbolts (5-0, 3-0) to the Division III victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Ashlynn Gorsuch threw a complete game in the circle, striking out 12, walking one and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. For the Bulldogs (1-6, 1-4), Maddison McGlynn connected for a solo homer in the bottom of the third.

York Tech 18, York Catholic 0 (3 innings): At York Catholic, Mandy Estes led the Spartans (2-4, 1-3) to the easy Division IV road victory by going 2 for 2 with a two-run homer in the top of the first, a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored for the game. Teammate Mackenzie Zienkiewicz went 2 for 2 with a two-run homer in the second, while Noelle Holcomb was also 2 for 2. With the loss, York Catholic falls to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the division.

Biglerville 20, Hanover 0 (3 innings): At Biglerville, Kierney Weigle led the Canners (1-2, 1-2) to the easy Division IV victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Teammates McKenzie Weigle went 1 for 1 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Makennah Miller threw three scoreless, hitless innings on the mound. Hanover fell to 1-5 (0-4).

New Oxford 12, York Suburban 0

Red Lion 32, York High 2

BASEBALL

Central York 8, South Western 7: At Central York, Colin Dempsey's RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh scored Aidan Jernigan from second to clinch the Division I walk-off victory for the Panthers (4-1, 3-0). Teammate Will Ferrell hit an RBI single earlier in the inning to tie the game at 7-7. Ethan Hall also provided some offense to the Panthers by going 3 for 3 with one run scored, while teammate Kenny Laughman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Hall also threw the first six innings on the mound and allowed five runs (three earned). Carlos Caraballo went 2 for 3 for the Mustangs (0-2, 0-2).

Dallastown 3, Northeastern 1: At Manchester, the Wildcats (6-0, 4-0) plated three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 3-0 lead and went on to capture the Division I victory. Starting pitcher Kamden Sowers allowed one run on two hits in five innings of work, while Ethan Schultz went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. For the Bobcats (2-3, 1-1), Owen Wilhide threw 2 1/3 innings of relief with no hits, no walks and six strikeouts.

Delone Catholic 5, Fairfield 4 (8 innings): At Fairfield, the Squires (3-1, 3-0) plated two runs in the top of the eighth to take a 5-3 lead and held on to capture the Division IV victory. Cole Lambert's RBI double in the top of the eighth scored Nic Pierce for the first run of the of inning, followed by an RBI single by Denver Ostrum to cap off the scoring. Teammate Myles Shearer went 3 for 5 with two runs scored. For the Green Knights (1-3, 0-2), Andrew Koons was 2 for 4 with a homer and two runs scored.

New Oxford 4, York Suburban 0: At York Suburban, Cade Baker led the Colonials (2-2, 2-1) to the Division II victory by throwing a complete game on the mound while striking out 10, walking one and allowing just four hits to pick up the win. For the Trojans (1-4, 1-3), starting pitcher Ty Pridgen threw 5 2/3 innings while striking out eight, walking two and allowing three hits and one earned run to take the loss. Teammate Luke Andricos went 2 for 3 at the plate.

Susquehannock 5, Spring Grove 2: At Spring Grove, Joe Smith led the Warriors (5-1, 2-1) to the Division II victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out nine. Teammate Brayden Heaps went 1 for 1 at the plate with two runs scored. For the Rockets (1-4, 0-3), Tanner Hoffman threw 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief with one hit allowed and seven strikeouts. Hoffman also went 2 for 3 with a run scored.

West York 4, Littlestown 2: At Shiloh, the Bulldogs (3-4, 3-1) plated four unanswered after trailing 2-0 and captured the Division III victory. Marcus Ropp threw a complete game on the mound while striking out four, walking two and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win for West York. Ropp also went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. For the Thunderbolts (1-4, 1-2), Kyle Thayer went 2 for 2 with an RBI.

York Catholic 7, York Tech 5: At York Catholic, the Irish (1-3, 1-2) led 7-1 after four innings and held on to capture the Division IV victory. Brady Walker started the game on the mound for York Catholic and allowed no hits, four walks and one earned run in five innings while striking out 10. Jackson Yingling powered the Irish offense by going 3 for 3, including a solo homer in the bottom of the first, while John Watson was 2 for 2. For the Spartans (2-3, 1-2), Ethan Shimmel went 1 for 2 with four RBIs and Owen Urey went 2 for 4.

Bermudian Springs 9, Eastern York 3: At York Springs, Nathan Keller led the Eagles (2-2, 1-1) to the Division III victory by throwing five innings on the mound, allowing no earned runs and striking out eight, all while going 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Teammate Bryce Martin went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. For the Golden Knights (1-4, 1-3), Carter Foote-Renwick was 3 for 4 with one run scored.

Hanover 11, Biglerville 3: At Biglerville, Jaxon Dell led the Nighthawks (4-1, 2-1) to the Division IV victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple and a double and collected six RBIs on the day. Teammate Chase Roberts went 2 for 3 with three RBIs while also throwing a complete game on the mound with nine strikeouts, no walks and no earned runs. Tyler Hansford also contributed for the Nighthawks by going 2 for 3 with five runs scored and two RBIs. For the Canners (1-3, 1-2), Kolton Trimmer went 1 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs.

Red Lion 19, York High 3: At Smalls Athletic Field, AJ Lipscomb led the Lions (2-2, 2-1) to the Division I victory by going 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs. Teammate Elijah Morales was 2 for 2 with three walks and drove in three runs, while Connor Lawrence collected five RBIs. On the mound, Conner Decker threw four innings of relief and allowed one earned run to pick up the win. For the Bearcats (0-5, 0-3), Luis Gonzalez went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored.

BOYS' TENNIS

Red Lion 4, New Oxford 1: At Red Lion, the Lions (7-2, 3-2) received singles victories from Cooper Wheeler and Andre Nadeau to help them secure the Division I victory. Teammates Zane Stambaugh and Joey Randazzo combined to win the No. 1 doubles match, while Liam Lynch and Paul Lehman won the No. 2 doubles match. For the Colonials (4-5, 1-3), Edwin Garcia won a singles match.

Dallastown 5, Northeastern 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats (6-2, 5-0) received straight-set singles victories from Hayden Koons, Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn to help them secure the Division I victory. In doubles, Neil Patel and Ethan Sult won the No. 1 match, while Walter Mattiko and Nirvan Joshi won the No. 2 match. With the loss, Northeastern falls to 1-4 (1-3).

West York 3, Littlestown 2: At West York, the Bulldogs (4-4, 2-1) received singles victories from Kevin Vue and Randelle Agravante to help them secure the Division II win. Teammates Adam Noel and Aidan Godfrey won the No. 2 doubles match. For the Thunderbolts (2-5, 0-3), Cyrus Marshall won a singles match.

Hanover 4, Susquehannock 1: At Glen Rock, the Nighthawks (5-0, 3-0) received singles wins from Charlie Zitto and Cullen Nakielny to help them secure the Division II victory. For the Warriors (3-3, 1-2), Colin Brusse captured the No. 2 singles match in straight sets.

Biglerville 5, York Catholic 0: At Biglerville, the Canners (6-0, 3-0) received singles victories from Guillame Schmitz and Sean Sneed to help them secure the Division II victory. With the loss, York Catholic fell to 0-5 (0-3).

Central York 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Panthers (3-3, 2-1) received straight-set singles wins from Kai MacLennan, Josh Haupt and Owen McClure to help them secure the Division I victory. In doubles, David Bluett and Andrew Giao won the No. 1 match, while teammates Joey Brehinino and Connor Shields won the No. 2 match. Dover is 0-6 (0-2).

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, West York 0: At West York, the Irish (5-0, 3-0) won the league match by the scores of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-12. Luke Forjan led the Irish with 14 kills and three aces, while John Forjan had 35 assists and five aces. With the loss, West York falls to 1-5 (0-3).

Cumberland Valley 3, Northeastern 1

BOYS' LACROSSE

Central York 15, Eastern York 2

South Western 19, Spring Grove 3

Kennard-Dale 14, Gettysburg 3

New Oxford 17, Bishop McDevitt 6

GIRLS' LACROSSE

South Western 14, Governor Mifflin 10

Kennard-Dale 17, Berks Catholic 3

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Spartans take third place at Hershey Cup: At Hershey CC East, York College (614) came in third place in the 15-team, two day tournament. They trailed only first-place Rensslaer (608) and second-place Rochester (611). Individually for the Spartans, Gavin Ganter (150) finished third overall, Riley Rohlfs (152) tied for fifth and Matthew Salter (155) took 16th place.