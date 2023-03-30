Local roundup: Kennard-Dale, Biglerville split extra-inning diamond slugfests

Staff Report

The Kennard-Dale and Biglerville baseball and softball teams had to wait a week to play their York-Adams League divisional crossover matchups, but the Rams and Canners combined to give fans an incredible show Thursday in Fawn Grove.

The host Rams won a nine-inning, 18-17 thriller on the softball field, while Biglerville captured a 14-13 triumph in eight innings of baseball.

Softball — Kennard-Dale 18, Biglerville 17 (9 innings): The visitors held a 12-3 lead entering the bottom of the seventh inning before Kennard-Dale stormed back with nine runs in the final frame to force extra innings. Biglerville then scored five runs in the top of the ninth, only for the Rams to score six. Madelyn Argiro's RBI single scored Kara Golden from third with one out to clinch the walkoff victory for Kennard-Dale (3-0, 3-0).

For the game, Golden went 4 for 5 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. Argiro went 4 for 6 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Carly Vaughan went 4 for 6 with the game-tying homer in the seventh and added a triple, four RBIs and four runs scored.

McKenzie Weigle went 3 for 5 for Biglerville (0-2, 0-2) with a double, two runs scored and one RBI.

Baseball — Biglerville 14, Kennard-Dale 13 (8 innings): The Canners jumped out to a 6-0 lead with four runs in the first and two in the second before the Rams tallied seven runs in the bottom of the second. Biglerville then scored five in the fourth to go up 11-7, then Kennard-Dale pulled ahead 12-11 in the fifth. The visitors scored one in the sixth and seventh, blew a save but went back ahead in the extra inning to escape with the victory.

Aiden Hoffman's RBI single in the top of the eighth scored Noah Trimmer from second and made the difference for the Canners (1-1). Teammate Kolton Trimmer went 3 for 5 at the plate with a homer and four RBIs.

For the Rams (3-1, 2-1), Ryan Perzanowski went 3 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored, while teammate Lucas Nagel went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.

MORE SOFTBALL

Littlestown 9, New Oxford 0: At Littlestown, Chelsey Stonesifer led the Thunderbolts (4-0) to the non-divisional victory by throwing a complete-game shutout on just one hit while striking out 13 and walking one. Stonesifer also went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer in the bottom of the second and scored two runs on offense. Teammate Bailey Rucker went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. With the loss, New Oxford falls to 3-2 overall.

Mechanicsburg 17, Spring Grove 2 (3 innings): At Mechanicsburg, the host Wildcats plated eight runs in the bottom of the third to pull away for good en route to the non-league victory. For the Rockets (0-3), Aiyana Young went 1 for 2 at the plate with an RBI.

Oley Valley 28, Hanover 0 (3 innings): At Hanover, the Lynx plated 20 runs in the top of the first and went on to capture the easy non-league victory. Bryonna Hatfield went 1 for 1 for the Hawkettes (1-3).

Dover 21, York High 2

MORE BASEBALL

Northeastern 11, West York 7: At Manchester, Nate Moser hit a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to give the Bobcats (2-2) a five-run cushion and help seal the non-divisional victory. Moser fiished 2 for 2 at the plate with five RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Owen Wilhide went 2 for 3 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs, while Brinden Floyd was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. For the Bulldogs (2-4), Ian Thomson went 1 for 3 with four runs scored.

Dover 15, York High 1 (6 innings): At Smalls Athletic Field, Ryan Mitchell led the Eagles (1-2, 1-1) to the crossover victory by going 4 for 5 at the plate with two doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate David Crone went 1 for 1 at the plate with four walks and four runs scored, while Tanner Rohrbaugh went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and pitched four shutout innings to earn the win. For the Bearcats (0-4, 0-2), Luis Gonzalez went 2 for 2 at the plate.

Mechanicsburg 8, York Suburban 2: At York Suburban, the Wildcats plated four insurance runs in the top of the seventh to put the non-league game out of reach. For the Trojans (1-3), Vincint Klinedinst went 1 for 1 at the plate with a double and an RBI.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale 5, West York 3: At West York, Tyler Mack scored two goals to lead the Rams (3-1, 2-1) to the league victory. Tyler Michael scored twice for the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-3).

Susquehannock 20, New Oxford 2: At New Oxford, Tristan Coleman led the Warriors (3-0, 2-0) to the road league victory by scoring four goals and adding five assists. Teammates Dominic Eckels scored four goals; Doug Reinecke scored three goals and added an assist. With the loss, New Oxford falls to 1-2 overall and 1-2 in the league.

York Catholic 14, Eastern York 10

Dallastown 17, Delone Catholic 4

Central York 16, Dover 3

Red Lion 14, Spring Grove 2

South Western 18, York Suburban 2

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Red Lion 22, Spring Grove 2: At Red Lion, Hannah Connors scored six goals and added five assists to power the Lions (3-1, 2-1) to the easy league victory. Teammates Hailey Hayes and Kaelyn Eaches each scored three goals and added two assists apiece. With the loss, Spring Grove falls to 0-4 (0-3).

Susquehannock 15, New Oxford 6: At Susquehannock, Isabella Vogel scored six goals to lead the Warriors (3-0, 3-0) to the home league triumph. Teammate Rachel Stiffler scored three goals and added two assists, while Bella Kachik added four assists. For the Colonials (1-2, 1-2), Cameryn Cohee scored four goals and added one assist.

York Catholic 12, Eastern York 9

Dover 11, Central York 6

South Western 21, York Suburban 3

Kennard-Dale 25, West York 4

Dallastown 19, Mifflin County 4

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Susquehannock 0: At York Catholic, the Irish (4-0, 2-0) won the league matchup by the scores of 25-8, 25-15 and 25-19. Luke Forjan led the hosts with eight kills and 16 digs. Teammate Nick Moir had seven kills and five digs, while John Forjan had 24 assists and four kills. The Warriors fell to 1-4 (0-3).

Red Lion 3, Eastern York 0

Dallastown 3, Kennard-Dale 0

York Suburban 3, West York 0

New Oxford 3, Spring Grove 0

Northeastern 3, Dover 0

BOYS' TENNIS

West York 4, Spring Grove 1: At Spring Grove, the Bulldogs (2-4) received straight-set singles wins from Ryan Steele and Randelle Agravante to help them secure the non-divisional victory. Teammates Steve Steele and Nick Whitacre won the No. 1 doubles match, while Adam Noel and Aidan Godfrey took the No. 2 match. For the Rockets (0-4), Sam Raub won his singles match in straight sets.

Delone Catholic 5, Dover 0: At McSherrystown, the Squires (3-2) received straight-set singles victories from Collin Kuhn, Sebastian Fielding and Adam Lawrence to help them secure the non-divisional win. With the loss, Dover falls to 0-5.

Red Lion 5, York Country Day 0: At York College, the Lions (5-2) received straight-set singles victories from Cooper Wheeler, Andre Nadeau and Parker Keiser to help them secure the non-league victory over the Greyhounds (1-3). In doubles, Red Lion teammates Zane Stambaugh and Joey Randazzo combined to win the No. 1 match, while Liam Lynch and Keenan Lynch won the No. 2 match.

South Western 4, Middletown 1

New Oxford 4, Northern York 1

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Dallastown 93, Governor Mifflin 57

McCaskey 124, Reading 44, York High 18 (tri-match)

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Dallastown 75, Governor Mifflin 71