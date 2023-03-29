Local roundup: Eastern York softball reaches 3-0 with shutout of Delone Catholic

Staff Report

The Eastern York softball team is off to a 3-0 start in York-Adams League play after hanging on for a 3-0 victory over Delone Catholic on Thursday in Wrightsville.

Alexis Kirkessner threw all seven innings for the Golden Knights (3-0 overall), working around eight singles to keep the Squirettes (2-2, 1-1) off the scoreboard. She struck out seven, walked none and finished the afternoon with 93 pitches, including 68 for strikes.

Eastern York took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and added its third run in the sixth. Allison Cook went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Makenzie Deaner went 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Delone's Amy Anderson tossed six innings and allowed two earned runs, with three Squirette errors contributing to an unearned run. She gave up five hits and five walks in the loss. Teammate Teagan Funkhouser went 3 for 3 at the plate.

MORE SOFTBALL

Littlestown 18, Hanover 0 (3 innings): At Littlestown, Chelsey Stonesifer led the Thunderbolts (3-0, 2-0) to the non-divisional crossover victory by going 1 for 3 with a grand slam in the bottom of the first. Teammate Maddy Dubbert also connected for a three-run homer in the bottom of the first and threw three shutout innings on the mound to pick up the win. With the loss, Hanover falls to 1-2 (0-2).

Kennard-Dale 16, York Catholic 1 (3 innings): At Fawn Grove, Hailey Serruto led the Rams (2-0, 2-0) to the easy crossover victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs and three runs scored. Serruto also picked up the win on the mound, allowing one hit and no earned runs in three innings. Teammate Carly Vaughan went 2 for 3 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs. York Catholic is 1-2 (0-2).

Fairfield 10, West York 8: At West York, Ellie Snyder led the Green Knights (2-0, 1-0) to the crossover victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Sarah Devilbiss went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. For the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-2), Rylyn Fant went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, while Kayleigh Becker went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double and an RBI.

Central York 13, Dover 3 (5 innings): At Central York, Ava Beamesderfer led the Panthers (1-1, 1-1) to the crossover victory by throwing a five-inning complete game on the mound and going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs at the plate. Teammates Riley Nace went 3 for 4 and scored four runs, while Ella Heap went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. For the Eagles (0-3, 0-1), Rileigh Lunglhofer went 3 for 3 with an RBI.

Bermudian Springs 14, York Tech 4 (5 innings): At York Springs, Hannah Metzger led the Eagles (1-3, 1-0) to the crossover victory by going 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI. For the Spartans (1-3, 0-3), Mandy Estes went 2 for 2 and drove in two.

Susquehannock 5, Red Lion 4 (9 innings): At Glen Rock, Hailey Harbin drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Jenna Mummert and delivered the crossover victory for the Warriors (1-2, 1-1). Mummert went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Jocelyn Davis and Amaya Wheeler had two hits each. The Lions are 1-3 (1-1).

Dallastown 14, Northeastern 1 (5 innings): At Manchester, Gabby Fowler led the Wildcats (3-0, 3-0) to the crossover victory by throwing all five innings, striking out 12, walking none and allowing two hits to pick up the win. Teammate Jenna Myers went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Alexi Dowell went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Bobcats (1-3, 1-1), Emma Holmes went 1 for 2 with a double and scored a run.

South Western 11, New Oxford 0

BASEBALL

Central York 2, Dover 1: At Dover, Alex Barger delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the top of the fifth to give the Panthers (3-0, 2-0) the lead en route to the crossover victory. Ethan Hall threw a complete game on the mound, allowing four singles and a walk while striking out nine. Barger and Kenny Laughman both went 2 for 4 at the plate. For the Eagles (0-2, 0-1), pitchers Joey Zito and John Hartley combined on the mound to strike out eight, walk four, allow five hits and no earned runs.

Dallastown 4, Spring Grove 2: At Spring Grove, the Wildcats (4-0, 3-0) plated four runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead and capture the crossover victory. Owen Morais hit a two-run triple to tie the game at 2-2, while Cade Flinchbaugh hit a two-run single to cap off the rally. Kamden Sowers threw six innings and allowed one earned run to pick up the win. For the Rockets (1-2, 0-2), Dawson McMaster went 1 for 2 with a double and one run scored.

Kennard-Dale 11, York Catholic 1 (6 innings): At Fawn Grove, the Rams (3-0, 2-0) plated seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach. Koy Swanson went 3 for 4 with a homer, a triple, a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Micah Smith went 3 for 5, while Ryan Perzanowski allowed no hits or runs in four innings (he walked seven but struck out seven. For the Irish (0-2, 0-2), Evan Kipple went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

New Oxford 4, South Western 1: At New Oxford, Ethan Diehl led the Colonials (1-2, 1-1) to the crossover victory by allowing just two hits and no earned runs in six innings. Teammate Kristian Wolfe went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Coy Baker went 2 for 4. For the Mustangs (0-1, 0-1), Carlos Caraballo went 1 for 2 with a double.

Hanover 3, Littlestown 1: At Littlestown, Jaxon Dell led the Nighthawks (3-1, 1-1) to the crossover victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate with a homer, a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Justus Feeser started the game on the mound and allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings to pick up the win. For the Thunderbolts (1-2, 1-1), Brandon Morgret went 3 for 4, while teammate Lucas Bacher was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.

York Suburban 14, York High 0 (5 innings): At York Suburban, Brayden Gentzyel threw four hitless innings to lead the Trojans (1-2, 1-2) to the crossover victory. Vincint Klinedinst was 1 for 1 at the plate with a double, three runs scored, two walks and two RBIs. Teammate Luke Andricos went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Turner Hare went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. York High fell to 0-3 (0-1).

Bermudian Springs 14, York Tech 4 (5 innings): At York Springs, Nate Keller pitched all five innings and allowed two earned runs to lead the Eagles (1-2, 1-0) to the crossover victory. Tyson Carpenter went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Liam Cook went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. For the Spartans (2-2, 1-2), Brody Dedrick went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Delone Catholic 4, Eastern York 2: At Wrightsville, Ethan Little led the Squires (2-1, 2-0) to the non-divisional cross-over victory by allowing one earned run in five innings on the mound. Little also went 2 for 2 at the plate, while Aidan Wittmer was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. For the Golden Knights (1-2, 1-2), Quinn Bramble threw 6 2/3 innings on the mound and took the loss despite allowing one earned run.

Susquehannock 5, Red Lion 2: At Glen Rock, Ben Koller and Luke Geiple led the Warriors (3-1, 1-1) to the crossover victory by each going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs apiece. Jarryn Andrews connected for a solo homer, while relief pitcher Josh Preston threw three innings, struck out six, walked six and allowed one hit and one earned run to pick up the win. With the loss, Red Lion falls to 1-1 (1-1).

West York 13, Fairfield 4: At Shiloh, MJ Vottero led the Bulldogs (2-3, 2-1) to the easy crossover victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs, two walks and two runs scored. Teammates Evan Jones went 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs scored and two walks, while starting pitcher Mason Jianniney threw a complete game on the mound and allowed no earned runs to pick up the win. For the Green Knights (1-1, 0-1), Andrew Koons went 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

BOYS' TENNIS

Biglerville 3, West York 2: At West York, the Canners (5-0, 2-0) clinched the Division II match in doubles, with Troy Schneider and Owen Torres capturing the No. 1 match while Juan Zarate and Cohen Compton won the No. 2 match. Teammate Guillame Schmitz won a singles match. For the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-1), Kevin Vue and Randelle Agravante each won a singles match.

South Western 3, Red Lion 2: At Hanover, the Mustangs (6-0, 2-0) clinched the Division I match in doubles, with Owen Lucey and Aba Turka taking the No. 1 match while Liam Lynch and Keenan Lynch combined to win the No. 2 match. Teammate Michael Pigna won a singles match. For the Lions (4-2, 1-2), Cooper Wheeler and Andre Nadeau won their singles matches.

Delone Catholic 3, York Catholic 2: At Penn State York, the Squires (2-2, 1-1) received singles victories from Collin Kuhn and Sebastian Fielding to help them secure the Division II victory. Teammates Lance Keller and Max Reinghart won a doubles match. For the Irish (0-3, 0-2), Ethan Schuler won a singles match, while Joe Lang and Jack Uphouse combined to win a doubles match.

Dallastown 4, Central York 1: At Dallastown, the Wildcats (4-2, 3-0) received straight-set singles victories from Hayden Koons, Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn to help them secure the Division I victory. Teammates Bobby Nicholson and Neil Patel combined to win a doubles match. Joey Bevivino and Connor Shields combined to win a doubles match for the Panthers (0-4, 0-1).

York Country Day 4, Spring Grove 1: At Spring Grove, the Greyhounds (1-2) received singles victories from Ethan Jacoby and McClean Abbott to help them secure the non-league victory. Teammates Landon Ortiz and Erik Strassle-Sproghe combined to win the No. 1 doubles match, while Cohen Butler and Konrad Sturm won the No. 2 match. Sam Raub won a singles match for the Rockets (0-4).

York Suburban 4, New Oxford 1

Susquehannock 3, Littlestown 2

Hanover 4, Bermudian Springs 1

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Eastern York 0: At Wrightsville, the Irish (3-0, 1-0) won the league match by the scores of 25-8, 25-15 and 25-12. Luke Forjan led York Catholic with five kills, five digs and five aces. Teammate John Forjan had 22 assists and three kills, while Brady Walker had eight aces, four digs and three kills. For the Golden Knights (0-1, 0-1), Aaron Hildebrand and James Hammel each had five digs and three kills.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Susquehannock 13, Kennard-Dale 2

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

York College 20, Hood 4: At York College, JD Townsend led the Spartans (4-4, 1-0) to the MAC Commonwealth victory by scoring four goals and adding three assists. Will Harnick notched four goals, while Michael Russo had a goal and three assists.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

York College 19, Hood 3: At York College, Kiersten Blanchard and Zoe Kluegel led the Spartans (6-2, 1-0) to the MACC victory by each scoring three goals and adding one assist apiece.