Local roundup: Littlestown softball pulls away from Dover in cross-division matchup

Staff Report

The Littlestown softball team, among the favorites in York-Adams Division III this season, began its 2023 season with a commanding 16-1 home victory over Dover in a cross-divisional home game Tuesday.

The Thunderbolts scored two runs in the first and one in the second before the Eagles got a run back in the third. Littlestown, however, then plated eight in the bottom of the third and five more in the fourth to secure the victory.

Bailey Rucker went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Hannah Barthel went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs. In the circle, reigning D-III Pitcher of the Year Chelsey Stonesifer threw all four innings, striking out 10, walking none and allowing one run on two hits to pick up the win.

For the Eagles (0-2), Kaitlyn Thomas went 1 for 2 with a solo homer.

MORE SOFTBALL

York Catholic 15, York High 5 (5 innings): At York Catholic, Kylah Gans led the Irish (1-0) to the non-divisional victory by tossing a complete game in the circle. She struck out 14 batters, walked seven and allowed one hit and four earned runs. Caitlyn Noll was 2 for 4 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Nei Gennerett had the lone hit for the Bearcats (0-2).

Fairfield 9, James Buchanan 8: At James Buchanan, the Green Knights (1-0) led 9-6 entering the bottom of the seventh and held on for the non-league road victory. Sarah Devilbiss led Fairfield individually by going 3 for 4 with a homer, a double and three RBIs. Teammate Sydney Kreitz went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Donegal 11, West York 4: At Donegal, the Bulldogs trailed only 6-4 after three innings before the hosts scored five unanswered runs to put the game out of reach. Braya Berrios drilled a two-run homer in the top of the third for the Bulldogs (0-2). Teammate McKenzie Tapias went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

New Oxford 5, Waynesboro 4: At New Oxford, the Colonials (2-0) led 5-2 going into the top of the seventh and held on for the non-league victory. Cora Diviney went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored. Teammate Autumn Lehigh went 1 for 2 with two runs scored.

Red Land 15, Spring Grove 2 (5 Innings): At Spring Grove, the Rockets (0-1) trailed 8-2 after two innings and were unable to recover. Ava Leggett went 1 for 2 with a double and drove in both runs for the hosts. Laiken Llgenfritz went 1 for 1 and Katie Gartrell was 1 for 2.

York Tech 23, Lebanon 0 (3 Innings): At Spry, Mackenzie Zienkiewicz led the Spartans (1-0) to the easy non-league victory by going 2 for 2 at the plate, including a three-run homer in the top of the first. She collected four RBIs and scored three runs. Teammate Mandy Estes was 2 for 2 with a homer and three runs scored; Noelle Holcomb went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and three runs scored; Allison Saylor went 2 for 3 with two doubles and scored three times; and Cadence Sawyer went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

Delone Catholic 9, Susquehannock 0: At Glen Rock, Amy Anderson led the Squirettes (1-1) to the road victory by throwing a complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts, two walks and four singles allowed. Anderson also connected at the plate by going 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two walks. Teammate Olivia Kale went 3 for 3 with three runs scored, while Shana Zenn and Teagan Funkhouser had two hits apiece. Stephanie Bauhaus went 1 for 3 and stole two bases for the Warriors (0-1).

Greencastle-Antrim 15, Bermudian Springs 0 (3 Innings).

BASEBALL

Greencastle-Antrim 9, Bermudian Springs 4: At York Springs, the Blue Devils led 6-4 before plating three runs in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach. For the Eagles (1-1), Gabe Kline went 4 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored, while teammate Lucas Zepp was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Waynesboro 2, New Oxford 0: At New Oxford, the Indians plated an insurance run in the top of the seventh to help cushion their lead and they went on to capture the non-league victory. For the Colonials (0-2), Ethan Diehl and Kristian Wolfe combined to strikeout 10, walk four and allow only one earned run. Teammate Kolton Haifley went 2 for 3 at the plate.

Donegal 10, West York 0 (6 innings): At Shiloh, the Bulldogs (0-2) were only able to connect for two singles at the plate on the day as they dropped the non-league contest to the visiting Indians. William Plappert and MJ Vottero each went 1 for 2 at the plate for West York.

York Tech 12, Steel-High 1 (6 innings): At Spry, Jackson Shellenberger led the Spartans (1-0) to the non-league victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Owen Urey went 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Chris Santiago doubled and scored in his one official at-bat.

Hanover 7, Pequea Valley 3

Spring Grove 6, Shippensburg 3

BOYS' TENNIS

Red Lion 4, Reading 1: At Reading, the Lions (3-1) captured both doubles matches to help them secure the non-league victory. Zane Stambaugh and Joey Randazzo combined to win the No. 1 doubles match, while Liam Lynch and Keenan Lynch paired to win the No. 2 match. In singles, Cooper Wheeler and Andre Nadeau each picked up straight-set victories.

Susquehannock 5, Dover 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (1-1) received straight-set singles victories from Derek Baughman, Colin Brusse and Dominic Dion to help them secure the non-divisional victory. In doubles, Ethan Amara and Jacob Iwanowicz won the No. 1 match, while teammates Mateo Ramirez-Snell and Vincent Chen won by forfeit. With the loss, Dover falls to 0-3.

Scores

South Western 4, West York 1.

Bermudian Springs 5, New Oxford 0.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Berks Catholic 0: At York Catholic, the Irish (2-0) won the non-league contest by the scores of 25-12, 25-15, 25-13. Individually for the Irish, Brady Walker had seven kills, four aces and four digs, Nick Moir had six kills, five digs, John Forjan had 25 assists, while Luke Forjan had six kills and three digs.

Chambersburg 3, New Oxford 1: At Chambersburg, the Trojans won the non-league matchup by the scores of 25-18, 25-19, 16-25 and 25-21. Jackson Wolfe led the Colonials (0-1) with six kills and 10 digs. Teammate Evan Strausbaugh had 16 assists and three aces, while Austin Schuchart had six kills.

Northern York 3, Spring Grove 0

BOYS' LACROSSE

Hempfield 7, Central York 6

Dallastown 18, Mifflin County 0

Eastern York 10, Berks Catholic 7

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Northern York 14, York Suburban 11

Penn Manor 15, Spring Grove 4

Hempfield 17, Central York 2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

York College 20, Stevens 8: At York College, Kiersten Blanchard led the Spartans (4-2) to the home non-conference victory by scroing five goals and adding three assists. Teammate Sydney Mentzer (York Catholic) scored four goals; Gianna Huet scored twice and added two assists; and Madison Kurland (Central York) scored two goals, added one assist.