York-Adams coaches honor top softball players from 2022 season

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York-Adams coaches have honored the league's top softball players.

Each division picked a player of the year, a pitcher of the year and a coach of the year.

The league's coaches also picked all-star teams in each division.

Central York was the dominant softball team in the York-Adams League this season.

The Panthers rolled to the York-Adams Division I crown at 14-1 and then cruised to the league tournament championship with pair of dominating wins, beating Bermudian Springs, 8-1, and South Western, 12-2.

It’s therefore no great shock that two Central York players swept the top awards in D-I when the league’s coaches honored the top Y-A softball players.

Rylee Dreyer was named the D-I Player of the Year, while Ava Beamesderfer was picked the D-I Pitcher of the Year.

Dreyer finished with a .541 average, with 40 hits, seven homers, 26 RBIs and a .957 fielding percentage.

Beamesderfer compiled a 20-1 record with 161 strikeouts in 119 innings and a 1.76 ERA.

Those two helped the Panthers to a 20-2 overall record.

Shane Walker, who returned as Central York’s head coach after a six-year hiatus, shared the D-I Coach of the Year honor with Northeastern’s Dave Marsh, who led the Bobcats to a 15-7 overall mark and an 11-4 D-I record, good for a second-place tie with Dallastown.

Both Central and Northeastern made the District 3 playoffs.

Each division recognized a player of the year, a pitcher of the year and a coach of the year, in addition to all-star teams. Following are the other honorees:

Division II: In D-II, the coaches recognized Ryleigh Sprague as the player of the year and Emalee Reed as the pitcher of the year.

Both Sprague and Reed are from South Western, which won D-II title at 12-2 and finished 19-6 overall. The Mustangs finished third in the District 3 Class 5-A playoffs and earned a state 5-A berth.

Sprague finished with a .574 average, a .613 on-base percentage, 39 hits, 12 homers, 44 RBIs, 19 put outs, 13 assists and an .889 fielding percentage. She also pitched 22 innings with 27 strikeouts, four wins and a 3.78 ERA.

Reed pitched 87 innings with 125 strikeouts, an 11-4 record and a 3.10 ERA, At the plate, she hit .429 with a .464 on-base percentage, 27 hits and 21 RBIs.

Dover’s Terry Choate was named the D-II Coach of the Year. The Eagles finished second in D-II at 7-7 and ended up 8-11 overall.

Division III: Littlestown’s Chelsey Stonesifer swept the D-III awards, getting named the pitcher of the year and the player of the year.

At the plate, she hit .475 with a .563 on-base percentage, a 1.102 slugging percentage, nine doubles, two triples, eight homers and 30 RBIs. As a pitcher, she had a 2.11 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 38 walks.

Littlestown’s James Loveless was named the D-III Coach of the Year after leading the Lady Bolts to an 18-4 overall record. Littlestown tied for the D-III title with Bermudian Springs at 14-2. Littlestown advanced to the District 3 Class 3-A semifinals.

Division IV: Fairfield also swept the D-IV awards.

Kira Weikert was named the pitcher of the year and the player of the year.

At the plate, Weikert hit. 600, with a .597 on-base percentage, a .950 slugging percentage, 22 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, three homers, 28 RBIs and 29 runs scored. As a pitcher, she finished 11-2 with a 2.97 ERA. In 73 innings pitched, she struck out 76 and walked 11.

Fairfield’s Terry Weikert was named the D-IV Coach of the Year. His Green Knights won the division crown at 13-3 and finished 15-6 overall. Fairfield advanced to the District 3 Class 2-A title game and also qualified for the state 2-A playoffs.

YORK-ADAMS COACHES SOFTBALL ALL-STARS

Division I

Player of the Year: Rylee Dreyer, Central York.

Pitcher of the Year: Ava Beamesderfer, Central York.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Shane Walker, Central York, and Dave Marsh, Northeastern.

Pitcher: Gabby Fowler, Dallastown.

Catcher: Brianna Twigg, Central York.

Infielders: Hannah Becker, New Oxford; Keira Devor, Central York, Ellie Hsieh, Central York; Tessa Thompson, Dallastown; and Brynn Weigle, Central York.

Outfielders: Colleen Finnegan, Northeastern; Emma Holmes, Northeastern; and Mallory Topper, New Oxford.

Utility/DH: Jenna Stiffler. Central York.

Honorable Mention

Dallastown: Brooke Altland, Alexi Dowell, Steph Neuheimer and Logan Opitz.

New Oxford: Cora Diviney, Brooklyn Hodges and Autumn Leigh.

Northeastern: Brooke Frey, Emma Jackson and Pep Markel.

Spring Grove: Aiyana Young.

Division II

Player of the Year: Ryleigh Sprague, South Western.

Pitcher of the Year: Emalee Reed, South Western.

Coach of the Year: Terry Choate, Dover.

Pitcher: Jordan Hennessey, Dover.

Catcher: Amaya Wheeler, Susquehannock.

Infielders: Jocelyn Davis, Susquehannock; Madison Harrington, Dover; Sidney Lambdin, Susquehannock; and Kinsley Proepper, South Western.

Outfielders: Taylor Neumann, York Suburban; Morgan Stalnecker, South Western.

Utility/DH: Kendall Noel, Dover.

Division III

Player of the Year: Chelsey Stonesifer, Littlestown.

Pitcher of the Year: Chelsey Stonesifer, Littlestown. Pitcher: Tori Murren, Bermudian Springs.

Coach of the Year: James Loveless, Littlestown.

Catcher: Hannah Chenault, Bermudian Springs.

Infielders: Destiny Henderson, Littlestown; Kendal Hengst, Eastern York; Maya Kemper, Bermudian Springs; Maddie Reever, Bermudian Springs; and Carli Thayer, Littlestown.

Outfielders: Carley Chaney, Littlestown; Kennedy Gray, Eastern York; and Bailey Rucker, Littlestwn.

Utility/DH: Rebecca Green, Littlestown.

Honorable Mention

Tatum Livelsberger, Eastern York; Kailey Miller, Littlestown.

Division IV

Player of the Year: Kira Weikert, Fairfield.

Pitcher of the Year: Kira Weikert, Fairfield.

Coach of the Year: Terry Weikert, Fairfield.

Pitcher: Amy Anderson, Delone Catholic.

Catcher: Alexis Pickett, Biglerville.

Infielders: Olivia Miller, Biglerville; Emily Raugh, York Catholic; Cailin Swam, Fairfield; Alyssa Wiles, Fairfield; and Meredith Wilson, Delone Catholic.

Outfielders: Christina Hamilton, Fairfield; Ellie Snyder, Fairfield; and Kierney Weigle, Biglerville.

Utility/DH: Keana Noel, Hanover.

Honorable Mention

Sarah Devilbiss, Fairfield; Addi Hess, York Catholic; Mikayla Quaid, York Catholic; and WIllow Sepan, York Catholic.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.