South Western wins District 3 5-A third-place game; state softball playoffs now looming

South Western went on the road and returned home with a dominating triumph in District 3 softball action on Thursday.

The Mustangs rolled to a 15-1 victory at Shippensburg in the District 3 Class 5-A third-place contest.

The game was ended after six innings because of the mercy rule.

South Western took control early with three runs in the first. The Mustangs added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and put the contest on ice with eight in the sixth.

Emalee Reed went the distance on the mound for the winners, allowing three hits. She struck out nine and walked six.

South Western’s 12-hit attack was paced by Morgan Stalnecker (three hits, homer, four RBIs), Riley Crowl (two hits, homer, two runs scored) and Kinsley Proepper (two doubles, two RBIs, two runs scored).

No. 5 seed South Western and No. 2 seed Shippensburg each now stand at 19-5 and both will advance to the state 5-A playoffs.

In a first-round PIAA game on Monday, South Western will face the District 2 or District 4 champion at a site and time to be determined.

