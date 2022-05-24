Dallastown softball season reaches end of line with District 3 Class 6-A first-round loss

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown softball season came to a close on Tuesday with a 4-2 loss at Hempfield in a District 3 Class 6-A first-round contest.

The Black Knights plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie.

Individually for the Wildcats, Gabby Fowler threw a complete game on the mound, striking out three and walking five, while allowing five hits and three earned runs, but took the loss.

The Wildcats were held to just two singles.

No. 10 seed Dallastown finished 11-9. No. 7 seed Hempfield improved to 12-8.

