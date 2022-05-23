Northeastern triumphs in 9-inning Class 5-A battle; other District 3 softball from Monday

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

For eight innings, the Northeastern and Palmyra softball teams battled through a scoreless tie on Monday.

Then, in the ninth inning, the bats for both teams broke out in a big way.

The visiting Bobcats exploded for three runs in the top of the ninth, sparked by a two-run homer by Elena Mitrovich.

Palmyra, however, did not go quietly in the bottom half of the ninth, getting a two-run homer of its own.

Northeastern, however, escaped further damaged and emerged with a 3-2 upset victory in a District 3 Class 5-A first-round contest.

No. 10 seed Northeastern (15-6) now advances to the district 5-A quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at No. 2 seed Shippensburg (18-3). The Greyhounds won their district 5-A quarterfinal on Monday over No. 15-seed Donegal, 6-3. Donegal finished 13-7.

In Northeastern’s win over No. 7 seed Palmyra (13-6), the Bobcats enjoyed a 10-5 edge in hits and played errorless defense.

Colleen Finnegan had three hits for the winners, while Emma Holmes and Brooke Frey each had two hits.

Frey also went the distance on the mound to get the win. She struck out two without a walk.

SOFTBALL

South Western 5, New Oxford 4: At Hanover, Emalee Reed led the Mustangs to the District 3 Class 5-A first-round victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, striking out 12 and walking four to pick up the win. Offensively for South Western, Ryleigh Sprague went 3 for 4, including a two-run homer and a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored; Kinsley Proepper went 2 for 4, including a solo homer; Morgan Stalnecker went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored; and Riley Crowl went 2 for 3. For the Colonials, Hannah Becker went 3 for 4, including a solo homer, while teammate Mallory Topper went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored. No. 5 seed South Western (17-4) moves on to the district 5-A quarterfinals on Thursday and will travel to No. 4 seed Lower Dauphin (15-4), which won its first-round game on Monday over No. 13 seed Manheim Central, 5-4 in eight innings. New Oxford’s season ends at 12-8.

Littlestown 12, Boiling Springs 2 (5 innings): At Littlestown, Chelsey Stonesifer led the Thunderbolts to the District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate, including a homer, with two runs scored and four RBIs. She also threw all five innings on the mound, striking out seven, walking two and allowing two hits to pick up the win. Megan Gorsuch went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI for Littlestown, while Carley Chaney went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. No. 1 seed Littlestown improved to 18-3 and moves on to the semifinals on Thursday and will play host to No. 5 seed Susquenita, which downed No. 4 seed Trinity in its semifinal on Monday, 11-6. Susquenita improved to 18-3. Trinity finished at 13-7. No. 8 seed Boiling Springs ended at 5-14.

Bermudian Springs 8, Annville-Cleona 0: At York Springs, Tori Murren led the Eagles to the District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal victory by throwing a two-hit shutout, striking out 14 and walking three. Offensively for Bermudian, Maddie Stephens collected two RBIs, while Maddie Reever and Ashlynne Smith each picked up one RBI. No. 3 seed Bermudian (17-3) moves on to the district 3-A semifinals and will travel to No. 2 seed Kutztown (17-4) on Thursday. Kutztown won its quarterfinal on Monday over No. 7 seed Oley Valley, 5-2. No. 6 seed A-C finished 12-9 and OV finished 8-12.

Middletown 4, Eastern York 1: At Middletown, the Raiders plated four unanswered runs in the fourth through sixth innings to erase a 1-0 Eastern edge and went on to capture the District 3 Class 4-A first-round victory. Individually for the Golden Knights, Alexis Kirkessner went 2 for 3 with one RBI and threw a complete game on the mound, striking out four, walking none and allowing three earned runs, but took the loss. No. 10 seed Eastern finished at 11-10. No. 7 seed Middletown improved to 16-5.

Conrad Weiser 8, Kennard-Dale 4: At Conrad Weiser, the Scouts plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take an 8-1 lead and went on to capture the District 3 Class 4-A first-round victory. For the Rams, Carly Vaughan went 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI, while Brianna Serruto went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; and Mackenzie Warner went 2 for 4 with one RBI. The K-D pitchers combined to allow only two earned runs for the game, but they were hurt by seven Rams errors. No. 9 seed K-D finished at 11-10. No. 8 seed Conrad Weiser improved to 12-8.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Dave Van"Olinda contributed to this report.