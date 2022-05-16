Big schools dominate in York-Adams softball semifinals

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The big schools ruled in the York-Adams softball semifinals on Monday afternoon.

Division I champion Central York rolled to an 8-1 victory over Division III champion Bermudian Springs at Susquehannock.

Division II champion South Western, meanwhile, captured a 14-3 five-inning mercy-rule triumph over Division IV champion Fairfield at Spring Grove.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The Panthers and the Mustangs will now face off for the league tournament crown at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Grove.

It will be a rematch of a regular-season meeting between the two teams at South Western on April 27. Central won that contest, 12-8.

Central improved to 19-1 overall with its 16th consecutive victory. South Western improved to 16-3. Bermudian dropped to 16-4 and Fairfield fell to 14-5.

In Central’s win over Bermudian, Ava Beamesderfer threw a complete-game one-hitter, striking out nine, walking four and allowing no earned runs. Beamesderfer also connected at the plate by going 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs.

Also excelling offensively for the Panthers were Rylee Dreyer (2 for 4, RBI, run), Ashlyn Weigle (2 for 3, triple) and Keira Devor (2 for 4, double, RBI).

Maddie Reever had Bermudian’s lone hit.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.