'Devastating' death leads Dallastown team to join suicide prevention battle

James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett died recently of an apparent suicide.

Dallastown High's Tessa Thompson and Bernett were teammates on Team Pennsylvania Fastpitch.

After Bernett's death, Thompson decided to join the battle to raise suicide prevention awareness.

Thompson's entire Dallastonwn team has also joined in the campaign.

Suicide is a topic that makes many uncomfortable.

For student-athletes, however, it’s a subject that needs to be discussed more. That’s become tragically apparent in recent months.

The apparent suicide of James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett shocked the collegiate world — including her own teammates.

"I was in total denial,” said Tessa Thompson, of Dallastown, who played with Bernett together on Team Pennsylvania Fastpitch. “I couldn't believe this kind, happy person could just be gone."

Sadly, she is the third NCAA Division I female athlete to commit suicide in the past few months. First was Stanford soccer goalie Katie Meyer in March. Then came Wisconsin runner Sarah Shulze on April 13. Then Bernett just two weeks ago.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people 24 and under account for 14% of all suicides, a percentage that has continued to increase over the last few years, especially among college students.

Bernett, a standout catcher, was a part of a Softball College World Series run for James Madison just a season ago and had recently been named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week after a blazing weekend that saw her go 4 for 4 at the plate and collect seven RBIs.

The woman from McDonald, Pennsy was found dead two days later.

It was a devasting loss that not only affected those at the school but the college athletic world as a whole.

Bernett’s suicide hits home in Dallastown: The tentacles from that tragedy even reached into the York County high school scene.

On their senior night, the Dallastown Wildcats decided to wear suicide prevention ribbons in their hair in honor of Bernett and to bring awareness to mental health for young athletes.

Thompson, a teammate of Bernett's on Team Pennsylvania Fastpitch for the last five years, said she couldn't believe the news of Bernett's death.

"Everyone who told me, I just flat out denied it," she said. "It was devastating."

Though Bernett’s death took some time for Thompson to finally accept, she and the rest of her teammates decided to wear the ribbons to draw more support for a topic they feel is not being discussed enough.

"We want everyone to know there is someone there for them,” Thompson said. “We don't think enough people realize that this is an issue. Teachers and coaches need to be taught how to spot signs of depression in athletes and students."

Thompson and her teammates are planning to wear the ribbons for the rest of the season.

Thompson has dealt with her own struggles: Thompson, who has committed to play NCAA Division I softball at Saint Francis in Loretto, Cambria County, admits she has dealt with her own mental battles.

She recently returned from an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury that wiped away much of her junior season. Still, she has persevered and become of the one better players in the state. She has enjoyed a strong season at the plate for the Wildcats, batting .536 with five homers and 26 RBIs through Monday’s games, according to the Dallastown MaxPreps softball pages.

Her journey, from devastating injury and back, has given her insight into the struggles that athletes can go through. The pressure of having to perform on the field while also dealing with schoolwork are two things she pointed to as factors.

Thompson is looking to take her mental-health campaign to Saint Francis, where she will major in sports management.

Thompson isn’t alone in bringing attention to the issue: Thompson is not alone at Dallastown in campaigning for mental-health awareness.

Dallastown’s ace pitcher, Gabby Fowler (2.07 ERA, 9-5 record) said that the team was looking to honor Bernett's legacy and bring awareness to a topic that impacts them all.

"I love the game. I love my teammates and coaches,” Fowler said. “This is something that we all care about. We are happy to be able to show support to Lauren and her family.”

Fowler has become one of the better pitchers in the York-Adams League and has a chance to play at the next level, where the pressure and expectations for student-athletes are much greater.

"I want to play at the next level. Things will be harder, and the competition will be better,” Fowler said. “I like being a good teammate in any way that I can. I'm always here for the team in any way. I'm planning on wearing the ribbon for the rest of the season. We want to bring more awareness. What happened to Lauren (Bernett) is so sad."

Thompson said that she wants athletes to know there are always people there for them who are willing to listen.

"We are here and we love you,” she said. “There is always someone to talk to. There has to be more awareness about the struggles athletes go through."

Reach Dante Green at dgreen@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.