Central York adds another D-I crown to its collection; other Monday high school softball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Chalk up another York-Adams Division I championship for the powerhouse Central York softball program.

The Panthers rolled to a 15-1 triumph at Dallastown on Monday afternoon to sew up the outright division title.

The Panthers successfully defended their D-I crown, improving to 16-1 overall and 13-1 in the division. They’ve won 14 straight games.

Central has now won at least a piece of eight D-I titles since 2012 and 12 since 2006.

Dallastown fell to 10-8 overall and 10-4 in the division.

Central led 4-0 going into the sixth inning, but then exploded for six runs in the sixth and five more in the seventh to break it open.

Ava Beamesderfer had another standout effort on the mound for the Panthers, throwing a complete-game four-hitter, striking out seven and walking one. Beamesderfer also doubled at the plate.

Central’s 15-hit attack was paced by Ellie Hsieh (four hits, double, three runs, two RBIs), Brynn Weigle (two hits, five RBIs, two runs), Rylee Dreyer (triple, double, four runs, two RBIs, two walks), Ella Heap (two hits, two runs) and Riley Nace (two hits, RBI).

Logan Opitz had two of Dallastown’s four hits.

SOFTBALL

Northeastern 9, Red Lion 6: At Manchester, the Bobcats led 9-0 after six innings and held on for the victory. Individually for the Bobcats (11-4), Brooke Frey went 2 for 3 and collected three RBIs, while Colleen Finnegan went 2 for 4 and collected four RBIs. For the Lions, Marrisa Shuman homered and collected two RBIs.

Kennard-Dale 10, Eastern York 8: At Wrightsville, the Rams plated four runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead and went on to capture the York-Adams Division III victory. Individually for the Rams, Carly Vaughan went 4 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI; Hailey Walters went 3 for 4 with two RBIs; Brianna Serruto went 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored; and Emma Coughenour went 2 for 5, including a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs. For the Golden Knights, Kendal Hengst went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored; Kennedy Gray went 2 for 3 with one RBI; and Tatum Livelsberger went 2 for 5 with one RBI and one run scored.

West York 8, Susquehannock 4 (6 innings): At Glen Rock, Cameron Bair led the Bulldogs by going 3 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Also for West York, Molly Strayer went 2 for 2, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored, Addison Skimski went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and McKenzie Tapias started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out five, walking seven and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. For the Warriors, Sydney Lambdin went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Allison Karst doubled.

New Oxford 10, Spring Grove 6: At New Oxford, Leah Noel led the Colonials (11-5) by going 2 for 3 with four RBIs and one run scored. Also for New Oxford, Cara Diviney went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored, while relief pitcher Paige Dill threw four innings, striking out six, walking none and allowing two runs. For the Rockets, Trista Hershey went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored, while Katie Gartrell went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Aiyana Young went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Bermudian Springs 3, Littlestown 1: At York Springs, Bermudian won the York-Adams Division III showdown. The Eagles improved to 16-2 overall and 14-1 in D-III. Littlestown is 15-3 and 13-2. Bermudian has clinched at least a share of the division crown. The Eagles avenged an earlier 4-3 loss to Littlestown. Tori Murren led the Eagles by throwing a complete game, striking out 12, walking two and allowing six singles to pick up the win. Teammate Hannah Chenault went 2 for 3, including a triple, with one run scored. For the Thunderbolts, Chelsey Stonesifer threw a complete game, striking out nine, walking two and allowing four hits, but took the loss.

Delone Catholic 11, York Catholic 0 (5 innings): At McSherrystown, Amy Anderson led the Squirettes to the York-Adams Division IV home victory by throwing a five-inning no-hiter. Anderson struck out nine and walked none. Leading the Delone offense were Teagan Funkhouser (2 for 4, triple, three RBIs, run), Carolina Arigo (2 for 3, double, two runs) and Katheryn Keller (2 for 3, two RBIs, run). Delone is now 12-4 overall and 11-3 in the division.

Biglerville 16, Hanover 1 (3 innings): At Hanover, Hannah Naylor led the Canners by going 3 for 3, including a triple, with four RBIs and three runs scored. Also for the Canners, Olivia Miller went 3 for 3, including a triple, with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Kierney Weigle went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Lancaster Catholic 11, York Suburban 1 (5 innings): At Lancaster Catholic, the Trojans dropped the nonleague contest. Suburban’s Chloe Moore tripled with one run scored and Harmoni Torres went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

Gettysburg 17, York High 0 (3 innings): At Gettysburg, Samantha Carbaugh led the Warriors by going 2 for 2, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored. Also for the Warriors, Danika Kump went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and Kate Keller went 2 for 3.

Fairfield 12, York Tech 0 (6 innings): At Fairfield, Kira Weikert led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI. Weikert also started the game on the mound and threw four innings, striking out seven, walking none and allowing one hit to pick up the win. Teammate Sarah Devilbiss homered and collected six RBIs. Fairfield improved to 11-3 overall and 11-2 in the division.

