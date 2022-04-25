Dallastown ends South Western's perfect season; other Monday prep softball

STEVE HEISER

STEVE HEISER

Dallastown ended South Western’s unbeaten softball season in emphatic fashion on Monday afternoon.

The Wildcats cruised to an 11-0 home victory in a game that ended after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Gabby Fowler pitched a six-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking two, to get the victory.

The Dallastown offense was paced by Tessa Thompson, who slugged four hits, including two homers. She had six RBIs and three runs scored.

Logan Opitz added three hits and two runs scored for the winners. Dallastown’s Brooke Altland collected two hits, including a double, with three runs scored, an RBI and a walk. Stephanie Neuheimer tripled with two RBIs and a run scored for the Wildcats.

York-Adams Division II leader South Western entered the game at 10-0.

Dallastown improved to 8-5. The Wildcats ended a three-game losing skid.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Central York 10, Dover 0 (6 innings): At Central York, Rylee Dreyer led the Panthers to the home victory by going 3 for 4, including two homers, with five RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Central, Ellie Hsieh went 3 for 4, including a triple, with two runs scored and one RBI; Kyra Shultz went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI; Tacoma Paneto-Swietzer went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored; and Catelyn Weaver went 2 for 4 with one run scored. Ava Beamesderfer threw all six innings, striking out 10, walking two and allowing one single to pick up the win. Beamesderfer also helped herself at the plate by going 2 for 3 with one RBI. Central is now 9-1 and has won seven straight games.

Northeastern 2, West York 0: At Manchester, the Bobcats improved to 7-1 overall with the shutout victory. Northeastern plated the only two runs of the game in the second inning. Northeastern allowed just one hit. The Bobcats had just three hits.

Eastern York 20, York Catholic 5 (4 innings): At York Catholic, Emma Livelsberger led the Golden Knights (7-5) by going 3 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI. Also for Eastern, Allison Cook went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs; Tatum Livelsberger went 2 for 2, including a homer, with two RBIs and two runs scored; Morgan Estes went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs; Kendal Hengst went 2 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored; Ella Corwell went 2 for 2, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; and Tenley Hinkle went 2 for 3, including a double, with four RBIs and one run scored. For the Irish, Ava Michelski went 2 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored.

Kennard-Dale 8, Biglerville 4: At Biglerville, Briana Serruto led the Rams by going 2 for 4, including a homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Serruto also threw the final three innings in relief, striking out three, walking one and allowing no runs to pick up the win. Also excelling for the K-D offense were Lyla Ambrose (3 for 4, two runs scored, RBI), Carly Vaughan (2 for 4, homer) and Savannah Taylor (2 for 4). Biglerville’s Alexis Pickett went 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored.

Bermudian Springs 10, Hanover 0 (5 innings): At Hanover, Maya Kemper led the Eagles (11-2) by going 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. Teammate Maddie Stephens went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. For the Hawkettes, Keana Noel went 2 for 2, including a double.

Red Lion 13, York Suburban 1 (5 innings): At Red Lion, Kaitlyn Collins led the Lions to the easy home victory by going 3 for 4, including two doubles, with four runs scored and one RBI.

York Tech 5, Gettysburg 4 (8 innings): At Spry, Ava Steinfelt led the Spartans by throwing a complete game, striking out 15, walking four and allowing three earned runs to pick up the win. Also for Tech, Noel Holcomb went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Mackenzie Tasto went 2 for 4 with one RBI. For the Warriors, Aubreigh DeFriece went 2 for 3, including a triple, while Kate Keller went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored.

Littlestown 7, Delone Catholic 0: At McSherrystown, Chelsey Stonesifer led the Thunderbolts by throwing a three-hit shutout, striking out 13 and walking two. Stonesifer also homered with two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Bailey Rucker had two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI. Littlestown is 10-2 and has won seven straight. Delone is 7-4 and had a seven-game win streak snapped.

