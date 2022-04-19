Bermudian Springs wins wild one over Kennard-Dale; other Tuesday softball

STEVE HEISER

The top two softball teams in York-Adams Division III squared off in a wild affair on Tuesday in York Springs.

When the dust settled, the Eagles survived an action-packed contest to earn a 22-20 triumph.

The game featured 40 hits, 16 errors, 16 unearned runs, 11 extra-base hits and seven walks.

Both teams entered the game with just one loss in the division. Bermudian (9-1 overall) now leads the division at 7-1, while K-D (5-3 overall) dropped to 5-2.

The Eagles trailed 18-11 going into the bottom of the sixth when they erupted for 11 runs to take a 22-18 lead.

The Rams plated two runs in the top of the seventh but could draw no closer.

The Eagles were led individually by Hannah Chenault (4 for 4, double, five runs, four RBIs) and Maddie Reever (4 for 6, triple, four RBIs).

The Rams were paced by Lyla Ambrose (5 for 5, double, four runs, three RBIs), Carly Vaughan (5 for 6, three doubles, five runs), Kara Golden (3 for 6, four RBIs, two runs), Brianna Serruto (3 for 6, two doubles, RBI, run) and Emma Coughenour (2 for 6, five RBIs, two runs).

OTHER SOFTBALL

Central York 12, New Oxford 1 (5 innings): At Central York, Ava Beamesderfer led the Panthers (7-1 overall, 6-1 in York-Adams Division I) to the victory by throwing all five innings, striking out six and walking three, while allowing one earned run and four hits to pick up the win. Leading the Central attack were: Ashlyn Weigle (3 for 3, triple, double, four RBIs, run), Ella Heap (3 for 4, run, RBI), Ellie Hsieh (2 for 3, two runs, RBI), Riley Nace (2 for 3, RBI, run), Keira Devor (2 for 3, RBI, run), Rylee Dreyer (2 for 3, run) and Brynn Weigle (2 for 4, two RBIs, two runs). For the Colonials (5-3), Hannah Becker went 2 for 3, including a double, with a run scored.

Eastern York 9, Gettysburg 0: At Wrightsville, Alexis Kirkessner led the Golden Knights by throwing four-hit shutout. She struck out eight and walked three to pick up the win. Leading the Eastern offense were Ella Corwell (double, two RBIs, run, three walks), Cassidy Crean (2 for 4, RBI, run, two stolen bases), Morgan Estes (2 for 4, double) and Kennedy Gray (1 for 1, two runs, three walks, three stolen bases). For Gettysburg, Kate Keller went 2 for 3.

Northeastern 8, Dallastown 2 (8 innings): At Dallastown, the Bobcats erupted six runs in the top of the eighth to capture the York-Adams Division I victory. Northeastern outhit Dallastown, 12-6. Northeastern improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in D-I. Dallastown fell to 6-2 overall and in the division.Northeastern’s Brooke Frey pitched all eight innings to get the win, allowing one earned run and six hits. She struck out six and walked four. Colleen Finnegan led Northeastern’s attack with two hits, two RBIs and a walk. For Dallastown, Brookie Altland had three hits, including a double, with an RBI and run scored.

