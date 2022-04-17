Surging Central York softball team picks up impressive nonleague triumph

STEVE HEISER

The surging Central York softball team picked up another impressive victory on Saturday.

The Panthers grabbed a 4-1 nonleague triumph at Exeter in a battle of District 3 powers.

Central improved to 6-1 overall with its fourth consecutive victory. The Panthers have moved up to No. 4 in the latest District 3 Class 6-A power ratings. One of Central’s other wins during its four-game win streak came over Dallastown (6-1), which is No. 3 in the district 6-A power ratings.

Exeter fell to 5-2 and is No. 5 in district 5-A power ratings.

In the win over Exeter, Central’s Ava Beamesderfer enjoyed another strong performance on the mound, pitching a complete game to get the win, striking out five and walking three while allowing six hits.

Brynn Weigle had three hits for the Panthers, while Jenna Stiffler and Riley Nace added homers. Stiffler drove in two runs, scored a run and walked twice.

