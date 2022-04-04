Unbeaten Kennard-Dale earns dramatic win, keeps piling up runs; other Monday prep softball

STEVE HEISER

The unbeaten Kennard-Dale softball team has been a run-scoring machine thus far this spring.

The Rams’ hitters were at it again on Monday when they plated four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning at Fawn Grove to pull out a dramatic 11-10 walk-off triumph over Gettysburg in a York-Adams Division III encounter.

K-D improved to 3-0 overall and in D-II. Gettysburg fell to 1-1 overall in the division.

The Rams have now scored 54 runs in their three wins, averaging 18 runs per game.

Lyla Ambrose led the Rams by going 3 for 5, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI. Also for K-D, Carly Vaughan went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, Emma Coughenour went 3 for 4 with one RBI, Hailey Serruto went 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and Mackenzie Warner went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

Serruto’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh was the game-winning hit. Katelyn Golden also had a two-run double in K-D’s four-run seventh.

For the Warriors, Berit Miller went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored, while teammate Maddie Knerr went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Northeastern 8, Central York 6: At Central York, the Bobcats plated five runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead and went on to capture the road victory. Individually for the Bobcats, Jena Finnegan went 3 for 5, including two doubles, with five RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Northeatern, Brooke Frey went 2 for 3 with three runs scored, while Elena Mitrovich went 2 for 3 with a double and one run scored. For the Panthers, Jenna Stiffler went 3 for 3, including a homer, with three RBIs, while Riley Nace went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Keira Devor went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. Both teams are 2-1.

West York 13, York Suburban 3 (5 innings): At West York, Rylyn Fant led the Bulldogs by going 3 for 3, including a triple and a homer, with four RBIs and four runs scored. Fant also threw all five innings on the mound, striking out six and walking two to pick up the win. Also for West York, Kayleigh Becker went 3 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; Julia Zinjerli went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored; and Molly Strayer went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

South Western 12, Susquehannock 0 (5 innings): At Glen Rock, Emalee Reed led the Mustangs (3-0) to the road victory by throwing all five shutout innings on the mound, striking out four, walking two and allowing one single. Teammate Kinsley Proepper went 2 for 3 at the plate, with four RBIs and one run scored.

Dallastown 17, Spring Grove 4: At Spring Grove, the Wildcats improved to 4-0 overall with the dominating win. Dallastown finished off their offense with a six-run seventh. The Wildcats outhit Spring Grove, 23-5. Dallastown was led offensively by Tessa Thompson (four hits, three RBIs, two runs), Brooke Altland (three hits, homer, four runs, two RBIs, walk), Stephanie Neuheimer (three hits, homer, double, three runs, two RBIs, two walks), Katelyn Meli (three hits, two RBIs, two runs) and Jenna Myers (three hits, RBI, run). Gabby Fowler pitched a complete game to get the win.

New Oxford 11, Red Lion 5: At New Oxford, Hannah Becker led the Colonials (3-0) to the home victory by going 2 for 3, including a homer, with four RBIs and three runs scored. Also for New Oxford, Mallory Topper went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Leah Noel went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Lions, Kaitlyn Collins went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

Littlestown 6, Eastern York 5 (8 innings): At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth to capture the walk-off victory. Individually for the home team, Carli Thayer went 3 for 5, including two doubles, with three RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Carley Chaney went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI. For the Golden Knights, Morgan Estes went 2 for 4, including a triple, with one run scored, while Alexis Kirkessner doubled with two RBIs, three walks and one run scored.

Hanover 16, York Catholic 0 (3 innings): At Hanover, Albany Shue went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Hawkettes. Also for Hanover, Sophia Rutledge went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Chealsea Carrera went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Delone Catholic 7, York Tech 6: At Spry, Teagan Funkhouser led the Squirettes to the road victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI. Also for Delone, Meredith Wilson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Carolina Arigo went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Spartans, Mackenzie Zienkiewicz went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored.

Bermudian Springs 20, York High 0 (3 innings): At York Springs, Tori Murren led the Eagles (5-to the home victory by throwing all three innings, striking out eight, walking none and allowing no hits to pick up the win. Hannah Chenault, Maddie Reever and Abby Myers each had a double and two RBIs for Bermudian.

Fairfield 19, Biglerville 6 (5 innings): At Biglerville, Kira Weikert led the Green Knights to the road victory by going 3 for 5 at the plate, including two doubles, with three RBIs and three runs scored.

