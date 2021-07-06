Three York County players earn all-state recognition in softball

STEVE HEISER

Three York County players have earned all-state recognition from the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association.

West York's Rylyn Fant and Dorian Ilyes earned first-team recognition in Class 4-A, while Dallastown's Ashton Crump was a second-team pick in Class 5-A.

Fant was honored as a third baseman, while Ilyes was picked as an outfielder. Crump was recognized as a designated player.

Crump had previously been honored as the York-Adams League Division I Player of the Year. Fant and Ilyes were Y-A D-II first-team all-stars.

Crump hit .559 with a .983 slugging percentage, six homers, 31 RBIs and 27 runs scored. As a pitcher, she was 4-1 with 28 strikeouts. She helped Dallastown to a 15-6 season, which included a share of the York-Adams Division I crown.

Fant hit .592 with eight homers, 36 RBIs, 41 runs scored and 15 doubles. Ilyes excelled at the plate and on the mound. She hit .481 with 15 RBIs, 25 runs scored and 10 doubles. As a pitcher, she was 6-3 with a 3.71 ERA, striking out 57 in 54 2/3 innings. West York finished 11-9.

The all-state team was selected from approximately 400 nominations by high school coaches and media members statewide. A first team and second team was then voted on and chosen for each of the six classifications by the PaHSSBCA committee. The York Dispatch did not participate in the voting.

The overall Pennsylvania Player of the Year was Mady Volpe, a pitcher for North Penn

The players of the year in the individual classes were:

Class 1-A: Faith Persing, pitcher, Montgomery.

Class 2-A: Kya Matter, pitcher, Line Mountain.

Class 3-A: Maranda Runco, pitcher, Mid Valley.

Class 4-A: Payton List, pitcher, Beaver Area.

Class 5-A: Lexi Rogers, pitcher, Bellefonte.

Class 6-A: Reagan Milliken, shortstop, Bethel Park.

