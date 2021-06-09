York-Adams League coaches honor the top softball players from the 2021 season

STEVE HEISER

A memorable 2021 season got just little more memorable this week for the South Western High School softball program.

The Mustangs went unbeaten during the regular season and claimed the York-Adams League Division II championship.

Now, South Western has claimed the three major D-II awards when the Y-A coaches recently honored the league’s top players.

The Mustangs’ Jordyn Resetar was named the D-II player of the year, while Emalee Reed was selected the division’s pitcher of the year.

Additionally, South Western’s Megan Pilarcik was tabbed the D-II coach of the year.

The Mustangs finished at 14-0 in D-II action and finished the regular season at 16-0, earning the No. 3 seed in the District 3 Class 5-A playoffs. South Western eventually finished at 18-2 after finishing sixth in the district playoffs.

Division I honorees: In Division I, Dallastown’s Ashton Crump grabbed the player-of-the-year honor, while Central York’s Ava Beamesderfer nabbed the pitcher-of-the-year award.

Dallastown and Central shared the D-I championship at 12-3.

Dallastown’s Terry Choate grabbed the D-I coach-of-the-year accolade. The Wildcats finished 15-6 overall and qualified for District 3 6-A playoffs.

Division III honorees: In Division III, Littlestown’s Chelsea Stonesifer is the player of the year and Kennard-Dale’s Julia Rubelmann is the pitcher of the year. K-D’s John Murray was picked the division’s coach of the year.

The Rams enjoyed a perfect D-III season at 16-0 and finished at 18-3 overall after qualifying for the District 3 4-A playoffs as the No. 2 seed.

Division IV honorees: In Division IV, Delone Catholic had both the player of the year (Alma Partenza) and the pitcher of the year (Amy Anderson).

The Squirettes took the division crown at 10-6, finished 11-9 overall and qualified as the No. 2 seed in the district 2-A playoffs.

York Tech’s Don Bryant was selected the coach of the year in D-IV. The Spartans finished tied for second in the division at 9-7 with Fairfield. Tech finished at 11-8 overall.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE COACHES’ SOFTBALL ALL-STAR TEAMS

Division I

Player of the Year:

Ashton Crump, Dallastown.

Pitcher of the Year:

Ava Baemesderfer, Central York.

Coach of the Year:

Terry Choate, Dallastown.

Pitcher

Brooke Frey, Northeastern.

Catcher

Shauna Stotler, Dallastown.

Infielders

Jordan Hess, New Oxford.

Kate Gartrell, Spring Grove.

Savanna Aspey, Central York

Samantha Parker, Dallastown.

Outfielders

Rylee Dreyer, Central York.

Kaylen Markle, Northeastern.

Stephanie Neuheimer, Dallastown.

Utility/Designated Hitter

JiJi Castano, Northeastern.

Honorable Mention

Elliana Hsieh, Central York.

Emma Keller, Central York.

Elaina Winemiller, Dallastown.

Macy Schaefer, Dallastown.

Logan Opitz, Dallastown.

Mallory Topper, New Oxford.

Alyssa Topper, New Oxford.

Emma Jackson, Northeastern.

Siera Guinard, Spring Grove.

Trista Hershey Spring Grove.

Olivia Lillich, Spring Grove.

Division II

Player of the Year:

Jordyn Resetar, South Western.

Pitcher of the Year:

Emalee Reed, South Western.

Coach of the Year:

Megan Pilarcik.

Pitcher

Brooke Bosley, Susquehannock.

Catcher

Amaya Wheeler, Susquehannock.

Infielders

Rylyn Fant, West York.

Kelsey Gemmill, Susquehannock.

Ryleigh Sprague, South Western.

Kendall Noel, Dover.

Kinsley Proepper, South Western.

Outfielders

Morgan Stalnecker, South Western.

Cora Rebert, South Western.

Dorian Ilyes, West York.

Utility/Designated Hitters

Madison Harrington, Dover.

Emma Lim, York Suburban.

Division III

Player of the Year:

Chelsea Stonesifer, Littlestown.

Pitcher of the Year

Julie Rubelmann, Kennard-Dale.

Coach of the Year:

John Murray, Kennard-Dale.

Pitcher

Chelsea Stonesifer, Littlestown.

Catcher

Lyla Ambrose, Kennard-Dale.

Infielders

Carly Vaughan, Kennard-Dale.

Brooke Ashenfelter, Kennard-Dale.

Tori Murren, Bermudian Springs.

Ella Andras, Gettysburg.

Brianna Serruto, Kennard-Dale.

Rosella Stike, Kennard-Dale.

Outfielders

Hannah Chenault, Bermudian Springs.

Carli Thayer, Littlestown.

Stacey Shultz, Kennard-Dale.

Utility/Designated Hitter

Rachel Keller, Gettysburg.

Honorable Mention

Maddie Reever, Bermudian Springs.

Kaelyn Blocher, Gettysburg.

Abby Hurst, Gettysburg.

Emily Delacruz, Gettysburg.

Megan Gorsuch, Littlestown.

Bailey Smith, Littlestown.

Division IV

Player of the Year:

Alma Partenza, Delone Catholic.

Pitcher of the Year:

Amy Anderson, Delone Catholic.

Coach of the Year:

Don Bryant, York Tech.

Pitcher

Keana Noel, Hanover.

Catcher

Alexis Pickett, Biglerville.

Infielders

Meredith Wilson, Delone Catholic.

Mandy Estes, York Tech.

Kelleigh Pollock, York Catholic.

Kathryn Keller Delone Catholic.

Outfielders

Mackenzie Zeinkiewicz, York Tech.

Alex Gruver, Hanover.

Cameryn Swartz, Fairfield.

Utility/Designated Hitter

Kira Weikert, Fairfield.

Honorable Mention

Sarah Devilbiss, Fairfield.

Alissa Smith, York Tech.

Alyssa Wiles, Fairfield.

Olivia Miller, Biglerville.

Ellie Snyder, Fairfield.