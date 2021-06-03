York-Adams League team falls one run short of unlikely District 3 Class 3-A softball crown

STEVE HEISER

A York-Adams League team fell one run short of an unlikely District 3 softball championship on Thursday afternoon.

The Bermudian Springs Eagles suffered a 2-1 setback to the Pequea Valley Braves in the Class 3-A championship game at Seaber Softball Stadium at Millersville University.

The Eagles held a 1-0 lead in the contest and were six outs away from the program’s first-ever district crown before Pequea Valley rallied for two runs in the sixth to take the lead for good.

If Bermudian had been able to hold on it would’ve been an unexpected championship for the Adams County outfit. The Eagles, the fourth-place team from Y-A Division III, entered the postseason at 10-10 and as the No. 5 seed in the eight-team field.

Once the playoffs started, however, the Eagles caught fire.

They earned a surprisingly easy 10-1 triumph at fourth-seeded Lancaster Catholic in the quarterfinals before pulling off a real stunner in the semifinals, knocking off top-seeded Trinity in eight innings, 4-3.

That set up the title contest vs. third-seeded Pequea Valley.

After five innings on Thursday, it looked like the Eagles might pull off yet another upset, taking a 1-0 lead in the fifth when Hannah Chenault doubled, followed by a Tori Murren RBI single.

At that point, Murren was also stellar on the pound, keeping Pequea Valley scoreless and hitless through five innings before Hailey Yothers belted a leadoff triple in the sixth. A double by Pequea Valley pitcher Olivia Ammon made it 1-1 before a Maddie Clark double made it 2-1 and chased Murren. Maddie Reever came in and quelled the rally, getting three outs, but the damage was done.

Pequea Valley improved to 16-5 and claimed its first district softball crown. Bermudian Springs fell to 12-11.

The Eagles’ season isn’t done, however. They have qualified for the state playoffs, which start Monday.

