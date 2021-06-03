Eastern York rallies from 4-0 hole to clinch PIAA Class 4-A softball berth

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Eastern York’s softball season was on the brink of extinction.

After four innings, the Golden Knights were losing 4-0 at East Pennsboro on Thursday in a win-or-go-home contest.

That’s when the Eastern bats came alive. The Golden Knights plated two runs in the fifth and erupted for six runs in the sixth en route to an 8-6 victory in the District 3 Class 4-A third-place game.

No. 7 seed Eastern (15-6) clinched a PIAA 4-A playoff berth with the win. No. 5 seed East Pennsboro saw its season come to an end at 13-5.

Morgan Estes got the complete-game win, allowing five earned runs. She struck out four and walked two. She also tripled and walked with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Kennedy Gray, Allison Cook and Alexis Kirkessner each had two hits and a run scored for the Knights. Gray also drove in a run. Tatium Livelsberger doubled with two walks. Kelsey Felix added a hit, an RBI and a run scored.

In Monday’s first round of the state playoffs, Eastern will face the District 7 champion Beaver (17-0).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.