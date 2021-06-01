TUESDAY'S DISTRICT 3 SOFTBALL: York-Adams team pulls off stunner to advance to title game

STEVE HEISER

A York-Adams League softball team will play for a District 3 championship, but it’s probably not the squad that anyone would’ve predicted before the playoffs started.

Bermudian Springs entered the district Class 3-A tournament as the No. 5 seed after a 10-10 regular season. That included a fourth-place finish in Y-A Division III.

In the first round, the Eagles pulled off a mild upset, beating No. 4 seed Lancaster Catholic on the road in dominating fashion, 10-1.

Then on Tuesday, Bermudian pulled off a major upset, stunning top-seeded Trinity, again on the road, 4-3, in eight innings.

The victory clinched a state playoff berth for the Eagles, and also advanced them to Thursday’s district 3-A championship game at a site and time to be determined. The Eagles will face No. 3 seed Pequea Valley (15-5), which earned a 2-0 semifinal win over No. 7 seed Kutztown (9-14).

The Eagles now stand at 12-10. Trinity’s season is over at 15-3.

Tori Murren pitched a complete game for Bermudian, allowing six hits and two earned runs. She struck out five and walked one.

Maddie Stephens’ one-out RBI single in the top of the eighth drove in what proved to be the winning run. Also for Bermudian, Maddie Reever had a single, an RBI and run scored.

OTHER DISTRICT 3 SOFTBALL

South Western 7, Donegal 3: At Hanover, Emalee Reed led the Mustangs to the District 3 Class 5-A consolation semifinal victory by throwing a complete game, striking out 11, walking two and allowing two hits. Also excelling for South Western were Ryleigh Sprague (two hits, homer, two RBIs, two runs), Kendall Snyder (two hits, homer) and Cora Rebert (two RBIs, run). No. 3 seed South Western improved to 18-1. No. 7 seed Donegal finished at 16-5. The win keeps South Western’s PIAA playoff hopes alive. The Mustangs will play host to fourth-seeded Daniel Boone (18-4) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the district 5-A fifth-place game. The winner will advance to the state playoffs. The loser’s season will be over. Ninth-seeded Shippensburg finished at 16-7.

Hamburg 10, Eastern York 0 (5 innings): At Hamburg, Kylah Reading led the Hawks to the District Class 4-A semifinal victory by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. No. 7 seed Eastern fell to 14-6. No. 3 seed Hamburg improved to 20-3. The Golden Knights can still earn a PIAA playoff berth with a win in the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at fifth-seeded East Pennsboro (13-4). East Pennsboro lost its semifinal vs. top-seeded Bishop McDevitt (21-2) on Tuesday, 5-0.

Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.