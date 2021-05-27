THURSDAY'S DISTRICT 3 SOFTBALL: Eastern York turns tables on K-D to advance to semifinals

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

During the regular season, Kennard-Dale got the best of Eastern York twice on the softball field.

The Golden Knights, however, got a little payback on Thursday afternoon against their York-Adams League Division III rival.

Eastern outlasted the Rams 6-3 in nine innings in a District 3 Class 4-A semifinal contest in Fawn Grove.

D-III champion K-D, which was the No. 2 seed in the 4-A bracket, finished at 18-3. No. 7 seed Eastern (14-5), meanwhile, moves on to the district semifinals on Tuesday.

The game featured three three-run rallies to account for all of the scoring. Eastern scored three times in the top of the seventh to break a scoreless tie. K-D responded with three of its own in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. The Knights then scored three times in the top of the ninth to account for the final margin. Still, Eastern had to survive a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the ninth to grab the win.

K-D was hurt by five errors that led to three unearned runs. Three of those errors came in the top of the ninth.

Eastern’s Morgan Estes pitched a complete game to get the win. Estes also had three hits, including two doubles, to go with three RBIs. Lauren Breault (two hits, RBI, run) and Ella Corwell (two hits) also excelled for the Knights.

K-D pitcher Julie Rubelmann allowed three earned runs in a complete-game effort, but took the loss.

K-D was paced offensively by Carly Vaughan (two hits, double, two RBIs), Stacey Schultz (two hits, double) and Lyla Ambrose (two hits).

OTHER DISTRICT 3 SOFTBALL

Bermudian Springs 10, Lancaster Catholic 1: At Lancaster, fifth-seeded Bermudian rolled to a win over fourth-seeded Lancaster Catholic in a District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal. The Eagles improved to 11-10. Lancaster Catholic's season ends at 10-9. In the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bermudian will travel to top-seeded Trinity (15-2), an 11-2 quarterfinal winner over Boiling Springs (6-15).

Elizabethtown 4, South Western 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs suffered their first loss of the season in a District 3 Class 5-A quarterfinal. The Mustangs had just three hits. Emalee Reed pitched a complete game for South Western, striking out four and walking none. Reed also had two of South Western’s three hits. No. 3 seed South Western fell to 17-1. No. 6 seed Elizabethtown improved to 17-5. The Mustangs drop into the consolation semifinals. At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, South Western will play host to seventh-seeded Donegal (16-4), which lost in the quarterfinals on Thursday to second-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg, 13-0. L-S is 21-1.

Upper Dauphin 8, Delone Catholic 7: At McSherrystown, the Trojans plated five runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead and went on to capture the District 3 Class 2-A semifinal. For the Squirettes, Meredith Wilson went 2 for 3, including a homer, with two RBIs and two runs scored; Alma Partenza went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored; and Kathryn Keller homered and picked up two RBIs. No. 2 seed Delone finished 11-9. No. 3 seed Upper Dauphin improved to 13-8.

Ephrata 7, Central York 1: At Central, the Panthers’ season came to an end with a District 3 Class 6-A quarterfinal loss. No. 4 seed Central finished at 17-4. No. 12 seed Ephrata improved to 11-11. Ephrata knocked off both of the York-Adams Division I co-champs, Dallastown and Central. Ephrata beat Dallastown in the first round, 9-8.

Kutztown 6, Littlestown 3: At Littlestown, the second-seeded Lady Bolts fell to seventh-seeded Kutztown in a District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal. Littlestown finished at 15-6. Kutztown moved to 9-2.

Brandywine Heights 9, Fairfield 3: At Brandywine Heights, the Bullets plated five runs in the bottom of the third to take an early lead and went on to capture the District 3 Class 2-A semifinal victory. For the Green Knights, Ellie Snyder went 2 for 3, including a triple, with one run scored, while teammate Sarah Devilbiss went 2 for 3. No. 4 seed Fairfield (9-10) was eliminated from the tournament. No. 1 seed Brandywine improved to 13-7.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.