TUESDAY'S DISTRICT 3 SOFTBALL: Unbeaten South Western continues dominant ways in 5-A opener

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The South Western softball team started District 3 action just where they left off during the regular season.

The Mustangs dominated.

Unbeaten South Western cruised to a 15-0, three-inning, mercy-rule victory over Manheim Central on Tuesday in a District 3 Class 5-A first-round contest in Hanover. It was South Western’s fourth consecutive mercy-rule triumph.

The third-seeded Mustangs improved to 17-0. They were the only York-Adams League team to survive Tuesday’s first-round contests. The other three Y-A programs in action all were eliminated from district play.

South Western’s Emalee Reed allowed just one hit in her three-inning complete game. She struck out seven and walked none.

The Y-A Division II champion Mustangs, meanwhile, piled up 13 hits in their three at-bats. South Western was led by Jordyn Resetar (three hits, three-run homer, four RBIs, three runs), Kinsley Proepper (three hits, three runs, double), Ryleigh Sprague (two hits, three runs, RBI), Cora Rebert (two hits, two runs, two RBIs) and Reed (two hits, two RBIs).

No. 14 seed Manheim Central finished at 11-9.

South Western advances to the quarterfinals and will play host to sixth-seeded Elizabethtown (16-5) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Hanover. E-Town won its first-round contest on Tuesday vs. No. 11 seed Solanco, 6-1. Solanco finished at 10-9.

OTHER DISTRICT 3 SOFTBALL

Ephrata 9, Dallastown 8: At Dallastown, the 12th-seeded Mountaineers led 7-1 going into the bottom of the fourth and then held off a fast-closing Dallastown team in a District 3 Class 6-A first-round victory. For the fifth-seeded Wildcats, Elaina Winemiller went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored; Macy Schaefer went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI; Stephanie Neuheimer went 1 for 2 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and two walks; Samantha Parker scored two runs and stole three bases; and relief pitcher Ashton Crump threw five innings, striking out three, walking one and allowing two earned runs, but took the loss. Dallastown finished at 15-6. Ephrata (10-11) moves to the 6-A quarterfinals and will travel to fourth-seeded Central York (16-4) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Panthers had a first-round bye. Central and Dallastown shared the York-Adams Division I title.

Daniel Boone 3, Gettysburg 2: At Daniel Boone, the Warriors trailed 3-0 after the first three innings and were unable to make the full comeback and dropped the District 3 Class 5-A first-round game. Individually for the Warriors, Rachel Keller tripled with one run scored, Makayla Shafer went 1 for 2 with one RBI and Jenna Brasee threw a complete game, striking out one and walking one to take the loss. No. 13 seed Gettysburg finished 14-7. No. 4 seed Daniel Boone improved to 15-2.

Lampeter-Strasburg 10, New Oxford 0 (5 innings): At Lampeter, Keiva Middleton led the Pioneers to the District 3 Class 5-A first-round victory by throwing a five-inning no-hitter, striking out eight and walking one. No. 15 seed New Oxford finished 8-13. No. 2 seed L-S improved to 20-1.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.