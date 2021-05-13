THURSDAY'S SOFTBALL: Dallastown, Central York will share York-Adams Division I crown

STEVE HEISER

Two longtime rivals will have to share the York-Adams Division I softball title.

Dallastown rolled to 10-2 victory over Susquehannock on Thursday to finish tied for the D-I title at 12-3 with Central York. Dallastown is 15-5 overall.

The Wildcats slugged five homers against Susquehannock.

Dallastown was led by Elaina Winemiller (three hits, homer, three runs, RBI), Ashton Crump (two hits, homer, two RBIs, run), Alexi Dowell (two hits, homer, two RBIs, run), Macy Schaefer (two hits, two runs), Stephanie Neuheimer (two hits, homer, RBI, run) and Shauna Stotler (homer, three runs, two RBIs).

Gabby Fowler pitched three innings for Dallastown and Crump pitched four innings. They didn’t allow an earned run and allowed five hits.

SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale 12, Littlestown 2 (5 innings): At Littlestown, Carly Vaughan led the Rams to the York-Adams Division III victory by going 3 for 4, including two doubles, with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also for K-D, Lyla Ambrose homered with two RBIs and a run scored; Rosella Stike had two hits, including a double, with with two runs scored and two RBIs; Brooke Ashenfelter collected three RBIs; and Julie Rubelmann threw all five innings, striking out four, walking none and allowing five hits to pick up the win. For the Thunderbolts, Chelsey Stonesifer homered with two RBIs. K-D finished divisional play at 16-0 and improved to 16-2 overall. Littlestown finished at 13-3 in the division and is 14-5 overall.

West York 15, York Suburban 0 (4 innings): At West York, McKenzie Tapias led the Bulldogs to the York-Adams Division II victory with a homer and a double, to go with three RBIs. Also for West York, Jaylin Belton went 2 for 3, including a triple, with three runs scored and three RBIs; Savannah Bortner went 2 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored; Rylyn Fant homered; and Dorian Ilyes went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Ilyes also threw three innings, striking out six, walking none and allowing no hits. West York improved 9-8 overall.

Bishop McDevitt 8, Delone Catholic 4: At McSherrystown, the home team trailed 8-1 going into the final inning and were unable to make the full comeback. Alma Partenza led the Squirettes by going 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. Delone’s Meredith Wilson had two doubles and two RBIs and Carolina Arigo went 2 for 4 with one RBI. Delone fell to 9-7 with nonleague loss. McDevitt is 18-1.

Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.