WEDNESDAY'S SOFTBALL: South Western sews up Division II title, continues perfect season

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The South Western Mustangs continued their unbeaten march through the 2021 softball season on Wednesday.

The Mustangs captured a 12-7 victory over West York in Hanover in a York-Adams Division II contest. The win clinched the D-II championship for South Western.

South Western improved to 13-0 overall and 11-0 in the division. The Mustangs can finish off a perfect regular season with wins in their final three games vs. Dover, Red Lion and York Suburban.

In Wednesday’s win, Kinsley Proepper led the Mustangs by going 3 for 4, including a homer, with three runs scored and two RBIs. South Western’s Emalee Reed went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Jordyn Resetar went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI and Morgan Stalnecker went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

For the Bulldogs, Jaylyn Belton went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Dorian Ilyes went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Northeastern 9, Dallastown 8 (8 innings): At Dallastown, the Bobcats knocked off Dallastown in a wild York-Adams Division I affair. The loss dropped the Wildcats from first place. They fell to 14-5 overall and 11-3 in the division with one division game left against Susquehannock on Thursday. The best Dallastown can do is tie for the division crown with a win on Thursday. Central York has finished D-I action at 12-3. Northeastern took a 6-0 lead after 3½ innings only to see Dallastown rally to tie the game at 6-6 after five innings. Northeastern plated three runs in the top of the eighth and then held Dallastown to two runs in the bottom of the eighth for the win. Alexi Dowell homered with three RBIs for Dallastown, while Elaina Winemiller also homered. Ashton Crump had three Dallastown hits, including a double, with two runs scored. The two teams combined for 25 hits.

Eastern York 8, Gettysburg 3: At Wrightsville, Morgan Estes led the Golden Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by throwing a complete game, striking out four, walking three and allowing two earned runs. Estes also went 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. Eastern’s Lauren Breault homered and doubled with two RBIs. For the Warriors, Rachel Keller went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored and one RBI, while Kaelyn Blocher went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored. Eastern improved to 11-4 in the division and 11-5 overall.

York Suburban 15, Dover 12: At Suburban, the Trojans trailed 11-6 going into the bottom of the sixth, when they plated six runs to take the lead and went on to capture the York-Adams Division II victory. Claire Hartinger led the Trojans by going 2 for 2, including a double, with three runs scored and two walks. Also for Suburban, Alex Clancy went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and one run scored, while DeAnna Eaton went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored. For the Eagles, Kendall Noel went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and one run scored; Emma Pequignot went 3 for 5, including a double, with two runs scored; and Madison Harrington went 2 for 3, including a triple, with four RBIs, two runs scored and two walks.

Kennard-Dale 11, Bermudian Springs 2: At York Springs, Julie Rubelmann led the Rams to the York-Adams Division III victory by throwing a complete game, striking out nine and walking one to pick up the win. Rubelmann also went 3 for 5 with two runs scored. Also for K-D, Lyla Ambrose went 3 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored; Carly Vaughn went 3 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored; Stacey Schultz went 3 for 4 with one run scored; and Brooke Ashenfelter went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. For the Eagles, Tori Murren went 2 for 3 with one run scored; Hannah Chenault went 2 for 4 with one run scored; and Maddie Reever went 2 for 4 with one RBI. The D-III champion Rams improved to 15-0 in the division and 15-2 overall.

Biglerville 15, York Catholic 5: At York Catholic, Hannah Naylor led the Canners to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 3 for 4, including a homer, with six RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Biglerville, Alexis Pickett went 3 for 5, including a homer, with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Abigail Reckard went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, one RBI and two walks. For the Irish, Kelleigh Pollock went 2 for 4.

York Tech 21, Hanover 1 (3 innings): At Hanover, Josilyn Bond led the Spartans to the York-Adams Division IV victory by belting a grand slam and a double, to go with three runs scored and seven RBIs. Also for Tech, Mackenzie Zeinkiewicz went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Mandy Estes tripled with four RBIs and two runs scored and Keira Devor doubled with three runs scored, two RBIs and two walks. Tech improved to 7-5 in the division and 10-8 overall.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.