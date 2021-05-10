MONDAY'S SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Central York prevents rival Dallastown from sewing up D-I title

STEVE HEISER

Dallastown had a chance to sew up the York-Adams League Division I softball crown on Monday afternoon.

Central York, however, had other ideas.

The Panthers rolled to a 13-3, five-inning mercy-rule victory over their rivals to put the Dallastown celebration on hold.

Dallastown (14-4 overall) still leads the division at 11-2, but Central (14-3 overall) moved within a half game of the top spot at 11-3.

The Wildcats have two D-I games left vs. Northeastern and Susquehannock. With wins in those two games, Dallastown will still claim the outright division crown. Central has one D-I game left vs. New Oxford.

Savanna Aspey led the Panthers to Monday’s win by going 4 for 4, including two doubles, with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also for Central, Rylee Dreyer went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Ellie Hsieh went 2 for 3 with three RBIs; and Ava Beamesderfer went 2 for 3, including a double, while also throwing five innings for the win, striking out six, walking two and allowing three hits.

For the Wildcats, Alexi Dowell doubled with one RBI and one run scored, Elaina Winemiller doubled with one run scored and Ashton Crump tripled with one RBI.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale 6, Eastern York 1: At Fawn Grove, the Rams remained unbeaten in York-Adams Division III action. K-D has clinched the outright division crown. Julie Rubelmann led K-D by throwing a complete game, striking out two, walking one and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. The K-D offense was paced by Carly Vaughan (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, two runs) and Brooke Ashenfelter (2 for 4, two RBIs, one run). For the Golden Knights, Morgan Estes threw a complete game, while striking out five, walking one and allowing one earned run, but took the loss. K-D improved to 14-0 in the division and 14-2 overall. Eastern is 10-4 in D-III and 10-5 overall.

South Western 6, Dover 5: At Hanover, after Dover scored two runs in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie, the unbeaten Mustangs plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the walkoff win. Emalee Reed's two-run homer capped the South Western rally. Individually for the Mustangs, Jordyn Resetar had two homers and three RBIs, while Reed also pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief, striking out seven, walking none and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. For the Eagles, Madison Harrington went 3 for 4, including a homer and a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Emma Pequignot went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored and one RBI. South Western improved to 9-0 in York-Adams Division II and 11-0 overall.

West York 5, Susquehannock 4 (8 innings): At West York, Kourtney Hartzell’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth gave the Bulldogs the walkoff win. Hartzell finished with two hits. Dorian Ilyes added three hits for the winners, while Jaylin Belton added two hits, including a solo homer, and Haley Krewson homered with two RBIs and a run scored. Ilyes also pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs. Susquehannock was paced Kelsey Gemmill (two hits, double, RBI), Jocelyn Davis (two hits, run) and Sydney Lambdin (two hits, run). Susquehannock’s Brooke Bosley pitched a complete game, allowing four earned runs.

New Oxford 7, Spring Grove 6: At Spring Grove, Mallory Topper led the Colonials to the York-Adams Division I victory by belting a homer and a double, to go with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for New Oxford, Ellie Widerman had two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI, while Jordan Hess homered and doubled with three RBIs. For the Rockets, Trista Hershey went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with two RBIs and one run scored; Katie Gartrell went 3 for 4 with one run scored; and River Schneeman went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI.

Delone Catholic 19, York Catholic 2 (4 innings): At York, Carolina Arigo led the Squirettes to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 3 for 4, including a triple and a double, with three runs scored and three RBIs. Also for Delone, Alma Partenza went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored; Nicole Brown went 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and four RBIs; and Kathryn Keller went 3 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Delone improved to 8-5 in the division and 9-6 overall. The Squirettes are No. 1 in the District 3 Class 2-A power ratings.

Biglerville 17, Hanover 3 (5 innings): At Biglerville, Abigail Reckard led the Canners to the York-Adams Division IV victory by throwing all five innings, striking out six, walking one and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Also for Biglerville, Alexis Pickett went 2 for 2, including a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Vance MacKensie went 2 for 3, including a double, with three runs scored.

Littlestown 7, Bermudian Springs 4: At Littlestown, Chelsey Stonesifer excelled on the mound (complete game, three earned runs, 10 strikeouts) and at the plate (three hits, two runs, RBI) for the Lady Bolts. Carli Thayer added two hits and an RBI for the winners. Maddie Reever had two hits and an RBI for Bermudian. Littlestown is 13-4 overall and 11-3 in York-Adams Division II.

Fairfield 4, York Tech 2: At Spry, Fairfield’s Kira Weikert pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and one earned run. She struck out seven. Ava Steinfelt pitched a complete-game four-hitter for Tech, allowing one earned run and striking out five. Mackenzie Zienkiewicz had three hits for Tech, including a triple, while Abygail Ash homered.

