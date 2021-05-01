FRIDAY'S SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Mallory Topper enjoys monster game in New Oxford's slugfest win

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Mallory Topper enjoyed a softball afternoon she won’t soon forget on Friday.

The New Oxford High School leadoff hitter belted five hits, including three homers and a double, while driving in eight runs and scoring five in a nine-inning 17-13 slugfest victory over Susquehannock in Glen Rock.

Courtney Smith (three hits, double, two RBIs), Leah Noel (homer, double, two runs, RBI) and Cora Diviney (two hits, two RBIs, run) also excelled for New Oxford.

The Colonials trailed 11-8 after five innings, only to rally to tie the game and send it into extra innings. After a scoreless eighth, New Oxford exploded for six runs in the top of the ninth, when Topper belted one of her three homers.

Susquehannock was paced by Kelsey Gemmill (four hits, double, two runs), Amaya Wheeler (three hits, four runs, two RBIs), Sydney Lambdin (two hits, three RBIs) and Brooke Bosley (two doubles, two runs).

OTHER SOFTBALL

Dallastown 19, York Suburban 0 (3 innings): At Suburban, Ashton Crump (three hits, double, three runs, two RBIs), Brooke Altland (two doubles, two RBIs, run), Alexi Dowell (grand slam, five RBIs), Samantha Parker (two hits, three runs, RBI) and Tessa Thompson (two RBIs, run) led Dallastown’s offense. Gabby Fowler pitched a three-inning no-hitter, striking out six with one walk. Dallastown improved to 11-3 with their fourth consecutive win.

Eastern York 18, Hanover 1 (3 innings): At Hanover, the Golden Knights were led by Tatium Livelsberger (double, four RBIs, two runs), Morgan Estes (double, triple, two RBIs, three runs), Kelsey Felix (two hits, two runs) and Sarah Brush (hit, two RBIs, two runs).

West York 20, Palmyra 2 (5 innings): At Palmyra, Dorian Ilyes (four hits, triple, two doubles, three runs, two RBIs), Savanah Bortner (three hits, two doubles, two RBIs, run), Kourtney Hartzell (two hits, double, five runs, two RBIs) and Rylyn Fant (two hits, double, four runs, RBI) paced West York to the nonleague win. Ilyes also got the win on the mound, allowing one earned run over five innings.

South Western 7, Littlestown 0: At Hanover, Emalee Reed pitched a three-hit shutout for the Mustangs, striking out 12 and walking one. Reed also had two hits, including a double, with an RBI and a run scored. South Western’s other hitting leaders were Ryleigh Sprague (three hits, three RBIs, run), Morgan Stalnecker (two hits, three runs, RBI), Jordyn Resetar (two hits, RBI), Kinsley Proepper (two hits, run) and Kendall Snyder (two hits, double, RBI, run). Kailey Miller had all three hits for Littlestown. South Western improved to 7-0.

Hershey 13, Spring Grove 6: At Hershey, Katie Gartrell (three hits, double, RBI, run), River Schneeman (three hits, double, two runs) and Abbey Moul (double, three RBIs) paced the Rockets in the nonleague loss.

Northern York 16, Dover 1 (4 innings): At Dillsburg, Kendall Noel had two hits, including a double, and a run scored in the losing effort for Dover.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.