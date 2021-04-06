TUESDAY'S PREP SOFTBALL: Central York scores in variety of ways to earn win vs. rival

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

MANCHESTER — The last time the Central York and Northeastern High School softball teams squared off, it was the Bobcats who got the better of it.

What a difference a year makes.

Well, to be accurate, it's actually two years.

Emma Keller was a sophomore the last time these two backyard rivals battled. Now a senior, the left-handed catcher thoroughly enjoyed the chance to get the better of the Bobcats when the two perennially strong programs met up Tuesday afternoon at Northeastern High School.

Keller did her best to make sure her team would come out on top. Keller collected three hits, scored a pair of runs and drove in a run to help the Panthers earn a satisfying 10-4 triumph in a York-Adams Division I battle.

“This is the team,” Keller said. “We’re ready to do it. We’re just happy to be here and we’re ready to play.”

Keller’s feelings would have likely applied to last year’s squad, too, before the 2020 spring season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That Central team figured to me in the mix for the Y-A D-I title.

Even after losing three seniors who never got the chance to fulfill their final year of eligibility at Central, this year’s players are confident they can bring home a title. Keller is one of four seniors on the roster who figure to shoulder a lot of the leadership roles on the team.

“We’re the oldest now,” said Keller, who played extensively as both a freshman and sophomore. “We were the young ones, but we feel this is our year. We know that we have to step up and I feel that we have stepped up so far this year.”

The Panthers improved to 2-0 with Tuesday’s victory, but Keller admitted that the good feelings go back only to the team’s last game. The goal, as she put it, is to make sure that last game is always a good one.

“Being 2-0 is a great feeling,” she said. “But you’re only as good as your last game.”

Scoring in a variety of ways: There was a lot to feel good about Tuesday for CY coach Jim Miller. The Panthers pounded out 11 hits while scoring in a variety of manners.

“This is a team that has a lot of possibilities,” Miller said. “We can really do a lot of things at the plate. Today we were a little slow to make adjustments, but overall I’m really happy.”

Savanna Aspey, who collected two hits, placed a perfectly executed push bunt to second base to score a run without the ball leaving the infield dirt.

“That was absolutely beautiful,” Miller said.

The Panthers also were able to score by pounding the ball. J.J. Stiffler belted a home run while Keller and Aspey both collected extra-base hits. CY also scored a pair of runs on sacrifice flies to the outfield to round out the slew of ways in which the Panthers can beat you offensively.

“We were able to do it with the long ball as well as with the small ball,” Miller said. “So I’m happy that we were able to do it both ways.”

Pitcher Ava Beamesderfer limited Northeastern to three hits over 6 2/3 innings. She walked one while fanning seven, but was victimized for a pair of unearned runs.

The only big blemish for Beamesderfer was yielding a tape-measure home run off the bat of Bobcats slugger Jiselle Castano in the fifth inning. Castano, an Army recruit, scored three of her team’s four runs. She also walked and scored in the first and reached on an error and scored in the third.

Northeastern dropped to 1-1.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale 12, Gettysburg 9: At Gettysburg, the Rams broke a 9-9 tie in the top of the seventh by plating three runs to take the lead for good in the York-Adams Division III victory. Individually for the Rams, Brooke Ashenfelter went 4 for 5 with three runs scored, while Emma Coughenour went 2 for 3, including a triple, with two RBIs and one run scored. Coughenour also pitched two shutout innings of relief to pick up the victory. Also for K-D, Rosella Stike went 2 for 4, including a triple, with two runs scored and one RBI. K-D improved to 4-0 in D-III and overall. Gettysburg is 2-1 both overall and in the division.

Dallastown 10, Spring Grove 1: At Dallastown, Samantha Parker pitched a five-hit complete game to get the win, striking out five without a walk. Dallastown's hitting leaders were Ashton Crump (three hits, two RBIs, run), Elaina Winemiller (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Stephanie Neuheimer (two hits, RBI) and Logan Opitz (two hits, three runs). Abbey Moul had two hits, including a double, with a run scored for the Rockets. Dallastown is 2-0 and Spring Grove is 0-2. It was the York-Adams Division I opener for both teams.

South Western 9, Susquehannock 5: At Hanover, Ryleigh Sprague led the Mustangs in their opener by going 2 for 4, including a three-run homer. Also for the Mustangs, Jordyn Resetar went 3 for 4, including a solo homer and a double, while Cora Rebert went 2 for 4, including a solo homer. For the Warriors, Brooke Bosley went 2 for 3, including a double, while Jocelyn Davis went 2 for 4. Susquehannock fell to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in York-Adams Division III.

Hanover 19, York Catholic 3 (4 innings): At York Catholic, Alex Gruver led the Hawkettes to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 3 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs, three runs scored and two walks. Also for Hanover, Keana Noel went 3 for 3, including a double, with five RBI's and one run scored, while Lexi Hippensteel went 2 for 2, including a triple, with four runs scored and one RBI. For the Irish, Kelleigh Pollock had two triples, two runs scored and one RBI, while Andrea Forry went 2 for 2 with one RBI. Hanover is 1-2 overall and 1-1 in D-IV. York Catholic is 0-2 both overall and in the division.

York Tech 10, Delone Catholic 7: At McSherrystown, the Spartans broke a 7-7 tie in the top of the seventh by plating three runs to take the lead for good. Individually for the Spartans, Briana Boyd went 2 for 2, including a double, while collecting three RBIs. Also for Tech, Keira Devor went 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored, while Alissa Smith went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. For the Squirettes, Alma Partenza went 2 for 3 with one run scored. Tech is 1-2 overall and 1-1- in York-Adams Division IV. Delone is 1-3 and 0-3.

