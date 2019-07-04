Delone Catholic softball coach Matt Rickrode and pitcher Maggie Rickrode discuss 5-1 loss to Bloomsburg in PIAA quarterfinals. Robert Rose, York Dispatch
After a long season filled with countless hours of practice, the top players in the York-Adams League were rewarded for their efforts.
When the league’s softball coaches recently released their list of 2019 all-stars and award winners, one player was surprised to see that she was named Division II Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year, despite her tremendous season.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Eastern York pitcher Maelynn Leber said. “I am so honored. I try to work hard every year and it was really nice to be recognized and given that honor.”
Leber was the only player to sweep both major awards in any of the four Y-A divisions.
As a junior this past spring, Leber led Eastern York to a District 3 title on the mound and in the batter’s box. She had a 1.37 ERA with 128 strikeouts, and batted .486 with six home runs and 32 RBIs. She helped Eastern to a 14-8 overall record, including the D-II title.
With several seniors graduating, Leber said she will have to work even harder next year for the team to be successful and achieve her goal of playing softball in college.
Division I: One player who has known where she will be playing in college for some time is Northeastern’s Haley Updegraff.
A NCAA Division I Fairfield University-bound catcher/utility player, Updegraff earned her third straight Division I Player of the Year honor this season.
Although she knew the feeling of winning the award, Updegraff was still excited to receive the recognition after a renewed focus on her team this season. The Bobcats finished with a 14-6 overall mark and finished second in D-I.
“Last year I focused on myself. This year I wanted to focus on the team,” Updegraff said.
Updegraff said she was excited to begin the next chapter of her career at Fairfield and that she would play whatever position the team needs next season.
Another player who will continue her softball career in college is Spring Grove pitcher Hailey Kessinger. The 2019 Division I Pitcher of the Year will attend the University of Mount Olive, an NCAA Division II program in North Carolina. Kessinger helped the Rockets to a 19-3 overall record and a Y-A D-I crown.
Division III: West York catcher Breanna Harvey was named Division III Player of the year and will play at NCAA Division II Bowie State University. She helped West York to a 13-9 season.
Littlestown pitcher Amaya Bowman earned the Division III Pitcher of the Year award with a 12-4 record and a 2.41 ERA. Littlestown, which finished 16-6 overall, won the D-III championship.
Division IV: In Division IV, Delone Catholic’s Maggie Rickrode was named Pitcher of the Year, while Fairfield’s Ryleigh Bolyard took home Player of the Year honor.
Rickrode was a major reason that Delone won the D-IV title and the overall Y-A League playoff crown.The Squirettes finished 20-5 overall, finishing second in the District 3 Class 3-A playoffs. Delone advanced to the state 3-A quarterfinals.
Fairfield finished second in D-IV and finished 15-5 overall.
The league's coaches of the year were: Northeastern's Dave Marsh in D-I, Eastern York's Brad Rohrbaugh and New Oxford's Vince Hall in D-II, Littlestown's Jeff Laux and Bermudian Springs' Ed Kennell in D-III and Delone's Matt Rickrode in D-IV.
Hall's New Oxford team finished 12-8 overall and second in D-II. Kennell guided Bermudian to a 13-7 mark and a third-place D-III finish. Rickrode won the D-IV award in his first year as Delone's head coach.
Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.
The full list of all-stars and award winners is below.
DIVISION I
Coach of Year: Dave Marsh, Northeastern
Player of the Year: Haley Updegraff, Northeastern
Pitcher of the Year: Hailey Kissenger, Spring Grove
First Team:
Natalie Craig, Central York
Brynn Weigle, Central York
Kelsie Merriman, Dallastown
Shauna Stotler, Dallastown
Elaina Winemiller, Dallastown
Jiselle Castano, Northeastern
Kaitlyn Collins, Red Lion
Taylor Radziewicz, Red Lion
Jordyn Resetar, South Western
Hanna Gartrell, Spring Grove
Second Team:
Emma Keller, Central York
Breanna Smith, Central York
Allison Hoffman, Dallastown
Belle Bortner, Northeastern
Peyton Eckenrode, Northeastern
Megan Sweitzer, Northeastern
Madison Wrightstone, Northeastern
Gianna Dovell, Red Lion
Kendall Snyder, South Western
Ryleigh Sprague, South Western
Krysten Moore, Spring Grove
Bailey Rapson, Spring Grove
Bryn Sporor, Spring Grove
DIVISION II
Co-Coaches of Year: Brad Rohrbaugh (Eastern York) and Vince Hall (New Oxford)
Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year: Maelynn Leber, Eastern York
First Team:
Abigail Paterniti, Susquehannock
Anna Bryan, Susquehannock
Alyson Koller, Susquehannock
Madie Barshinger, York Suburban
Katie Lehman, Eastern York
Madison Harrington, Dover
Jessica Parr, Dover
Morgan Adams, New Oxford
Kayla Baublitz, New Oxford
Julie Hess, New Oxford
Kirsten Dell, New Oxford
Second Team:
Grace Wetzel, Susquehannock
Kelsey Gemmill, Susquehannock
Emily Myers, York Suburban
Morgan Dobbeck, Eastern York
Morgan Winter, Eastern York
Alyssa Bowlsbey, Dover
Riley Runk, Dover
Dakota Hockensmith, Dover
Paige Dill, New Oxford
Mallory Topper, New Oxford
Mikayla Hagerman, New Oxford
DIVISION III
Co-Coaches of Year: Jeff Laux (Littlestown) and Ed Kennell (Bermudian Springs)
Player of the Year: Breanna Harvey, West York
Pitcher of the Year: Amaya Bowman, Littlestown
First Team:
Emily Sherer, Bermudian Springs
Abby Hursh, Bermudian Springs
Kaelyn Blocher, Gettysburg
Rachel Keller, Gettysburg
Jayden McKeon, Kennard Dale
Lexi Kopko, Kennard Dale
Alexis Hurley, Kennard Dale
Bailey Smith, Littlestown
Kacie Frock, Littlestown
Dorian Ilyes, West York
Alexis Colon, West York
Second Team:
Hannah Chenault, Bermudian Springs
Torri Murren, Bermudian Springs
Olivia Prosser, Bermudian Springs
Jenna Brasee, Gettysburg
Caitlin Eader, Littlestown
Molly Watkins, Littlestown
Jada Mummert, Littlestown
Natalie Hirn, West York
Kourtney Hartzel, West York
Honorable Mention:
Maya Kemper, Bermudian Springs
Megan Holtzinger, Bermudian Springs
Hayley Cisney, Gettysburg
Margarete DeFranco, Kennard Dale
Carter Clabaugh, Littlestown
Alli Cullen, West York
DIVISION IV
Coach of Year: Matt Rickrode, Delone Catholic
Player of the Year: Ryleigh Bolyard, Fairfield
Pitcher of the Year: Maggie Rickrode, Delone Catholic
First Team:
Keena Noel, Hanover
Kate Ernst, Delone Catholic
Rebecca Baum, York Catholic
Emma Schnieder, Delone Catholic
Keleigh Pollock, York Catholic
Grace Gardini, York Catholic
Lauren Little, Delone Catholic
Haylee Wastler, Fairfield
Ashley Roberts, Fairfield
Ze'Yonie Hawkins, York Tech
Second Team:
Merideth Wilson, Delone Catholic
Haley Bolin, Fairfield
Kylie Funkhouser, Delone Catholic
Natalie Holmes, Fairfield
Braiden Wastler, Fairfield
Mya Miller, Biglerville
Gracie Roberts, Biglerville
Honorable Mention:
Julian Buchheister, Biglerville
Maria Schussler, Delone Catholic
Emily Hamm, Hanover
Haley Mohan, Hanover
