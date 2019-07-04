CLOSE Delone Catholic softball coach Matt Rickrode and pitcher Maggie Rickrode discuss 5-1 loss to Bloomsburg in PIAA quarterfinals. Robert Rose, York Dispatch

Story Highlights Haley Updegraff was named D-I Player of the Year for the third straight season.

Maelynn Leber in D-II was the only Player and Pitcher of the Year in 2019.

Updegraff will play at NCAA Division I Fairfield University next season.

Buy Photo Eastern York's Maelynn Leber was the York-Adams League Division II Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year for the 2019 softball season. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

After a long season filled with countless hours of practice, the top players in the York-Adams League were rewarded for their efforts.

When the league’s softball coaches recently released their list of 2019 all-stars and award winners, one player was surprised to see that she was named Division II Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year, despite her tremendous season.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Eastern York pitcher Maelynn Leber said. “I am so honored. I try to work hard every year and it was really nice to be recognized and given that honor.”

Leber was the only player to sweep both major awards in any of the four Y-A divisions.

As a junior this past spring, Leber led Eastern York to a District 3 title on the mound and in the batter’s box. She had a 1.37 ERA with 128 strikeouts, and batted .486 with six home runs and 32 RBIs. She helped Eastern to a 14-8 overall record, including the D-II title.

With several seniors graduating, Leber said she will have to work even harder next year for the team to be successful and achieve her goal of playing softball in college.

Division I: One player who has known where she will be playing in college for some time is Northeastern’s Haley Updegraff.

Buy Photo Northeastern's Haley Updegraff is shown here sliding into third base in a file photo. Updegraff was the York-Adams League Division I Player of the Year for a third straight season. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A NCAA Division I Fairfield University-bound catcher/utility player, Updegraff earned her third straight Division I Player of the Year honor this season.

Although she knew the feeling of winning the award, Updegraff was still excited to receive the recognition after a renewed focus on her team this season. The Bobcats finished with a 14-6 overall mark and finished second in D-I.

“Last year I focused on myself. This year I wanted to focus on the team,” Updegraff said.

Updegraff said she was excited to begin the next chapter of her career at Fairfield and that she would play whatever position the team needs next season.

Another player who will continue her softball career in college is Spring Grove pitcher Hailey Kessinger. The 2019 Division I Pitcher of the Year will attend the University of Mount Olive, an NCAA Division II program in North Carolina. Kessinger helped the Rockets to a 19-3 overall record and a Y-A D-I crown.

Buy Photo Spring Grove's Hailey Kessinger was named the York-Adams League Division I Pitcher of the Year. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Division III: West York catcher Breanna Harvey was named Division III Player of the year and will play at NCAA Division II Bowie State University. She helped West York to a 13-9 season.

Littlestown pitcher Amaya Bowman earned the Division III Pitcher of the Year award with a 12-4 record and a 2.41 ERA. Littlestown, which finished 16-6 overall, won the D-III championship.

Division IV: In Division IV, Delone Catholic’s Maggie Rickrode was named Pitcher of the Year, while Fairfield’s Ryleigh Bolyard took home Player of the Year honor.

Rickrode was a major reason that Delone won the D-IV title and the overall Y-A League playoff crown.The Squirettes finished 20-5 overall, finishing second in the District 3 Class 3-A playoffs. Delone advanced to the state 3-A quarterfinals.

Fairfield finished second in D-IV and finished 15-5 overall.

The league's coaches of the year were: Northeastern's Dave Marsh in D-I, Eastern York's Brad Rohrbaugh and New Oxford's Vince Hall in D-II, Littlestown's Jeff Laux and Bermudian Springs' Ed Kennell in D-III and Delone's Matt Rickrode in D-IV.

Hall's New Oxford team finished 12-8 overall and second in D-II. Kennell guided Bermudian to a 13-7 mark and a third-place D-III finish. Rickrode won the D-IV award in his first year as Delone's head coach.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.

Buy Photo Delone Catholic's Maggie Rickrode was the York-Adams League Division IV Pitcher of the Year. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The full list of all-stars and award winners is below.

DIVISION I

Coach of Year: Dave Marsh, Northeastern

Player of the Year: Haley Updegraff, Northeastern

Pitcher of the Year: Hailey Kissenger, Spring Grove

First Team:

Natalie Craig, Central York

Brynn Weigle, Central York

Kelsie Merriman, Dallastown

Shauna Stotler, Dallastown

Elaina Winemiller, Dallastown

Jiselle Castano, Northeastern

Kaitlyn Collins, Red Lion

Taylor Radziewicz, Red Lion

Jordyn Resetar, South Western

Hanna Gartrell, Spring Grove

Second Team:

Emma Keller, Central York

Breanna Smith, Central York

Allison Hoffman, Dallastown

Belle Bortner, Northeastern

Peyton Eckenrode, Northeastern

Megan Sweitzer, Northeastern

Madison Wrightstone, Northeastern

Gianna Dovell, Red Lion

Kendall Snyder, South Western

Ryleigh Sprague, South Western

Krysten Moore, Spring Grove

Bailey Rapson, Spring Grove

Bryn Sporor, Spring Grove

DIVISION II

Co-Coaches of Year: Brad Rohrbaugh (Eastern York) and Vince Hall (New Oxford)

Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year: Maelynn Leber, Eastern York

First Team:

Abigail Paterniti, Susquehannock

Anna Bryan, Susquehannock

Alyson Koller, Susquehannock

Madie Barshinger, York Suburban

Katie Lehman, Eastern York

Madison Harrington, Dover

Jessica Parr, Dover

Morgan Adams, New Oxford

Kayla Baublitz, New Oxford

Julie Hess, New Oxford

Kirsten Dell, New Oxford

Second Team:

Grace Wetzel, Susquehannock

Kelsey Gemmill, Susquehannock

Emily Myers, York Suburban

Morgan Dobbeck, Eastern York

Morgan Winter, Eastern York

Alyssa Bowlsbey, Dover

Riley Runk, Dover

Dakota Hockensmith, Dover

Paige Dill, New Oxford

Mallory Topper, New Oxford

Mikayla Hagerman, New Oxford

DIVISION III

Co-Coaches of Year: Jeff Laux (Littlestown) and Ed Kennell (Bermudian Springs)

Player of the Year: Breanna Harvey, West York

Pitcher of the Year: Amaya Bowman, Littlestown

First Team:

Emily Sherer, Bermudian Springs

Abby Hursh, Bermudian Springs

Kaelyn Blocher, Gettysburg

Rachel Keller, Gettysburg

Jayden McKeon, Kennard Dale

Lexi Kopko, Kennard Dale

Alexis Hurley, Kennard Dale

Bailey Smith, Littlestown

Kacie Frock, Littlestown

Dorian Ilyes, West York

Alexis Colon, West York

Second Team:

Hannah Chenault, Bermudian Springs

Torri Murren, Bermudian Springs

Olivia Prosser, Bermudian Springs

Jenna Brasee, Gettysburg

Caitlin Eader, Littlestown

Molly Watkins, Littlestown

Jada Mummert, Littlestown

Natalie Hirn, West York

Kourtney Hartzel, West York

Honorable Mention:

Maya Kemper, Bermudian Springs

Megan Holtzinger, Bermudian Springs

Hayley Cisney, Gettysburg

Margarete DeFranco, Kennard Dale

Carter Clabaugh, Littlestown

Alli Cullen, West York

DIVISION IV

Coach of Year: Matt Rickrode, Delone Catholic

Player of the Year: Ryleigh Bolyard, Fairfield

Pitcher of the Year: Maggie Rickrode, Delone Catholic

First Team:

Keena Noel, Hanover

Kate Ernst, Delone Catholic

Rebecca Baum, York Catholic

Emma Schnieder, Delone Catholic

Keleigh Pollock, York Catholic

Grace Gardini, York Catholic

Lauren Little, Delone Catholic

Haylee Wastler, Fairfield

Ashley Roberts, Fairfield

Ze'Yonie Hawkins, York Tech

Second Team:

Merideth Wilson, Delone Catholic

Haley Bolin, Fairfield

Kylie Funkhouser, Delone Catholic

Natalie Holmes, Fairfield

Braiden Wastler, Fairfield

Mya Miller, Biglerville

Gracie Roberts, Biglerville

Honorable Mention:

Julian Buchheister, Biglerville

Maria Schussler, Delone Catholic

Emily Hamm, Hanover

Haley Mohan, Hanover