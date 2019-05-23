Story Highlights Eastern York earned a 7-3 softball win over Bishop McDevitt on Thursday.

The eight-inning victory came in a District 3 Class 4-A quarterfinal game.

Eastern York will now play Northern Lebanon in the 4-A semifinals on Tuesday.

The Eastern York softball team is two wins away from the program's first-ever District 3 championship.

The sixth-seeded Golden Knights exploded for four eighth-inning runs to capture a 7-3 triumph over third-seeded Bishop McDevitt in a District 3 Class 4-A quarterfinal contest in Harrisburg on Thursday afternoon.

The win advances Eastern (12-7) into the district 4-A semifinals on Tuesday against second-seeded Northern Lebanon (17-4) at a site and time to be determined.

A win there would send Eastern into a district final for the second time in three years. The Knights lost to Kennard-Dale in the District 3 4-A title game in 2017, 3-2 in eight innings.

Northern Lebanon (18-4) punched its ticket to the 2019 4-A semifinals with a 7-3 win of its against 10th-seeded West York (13-9).

The winner of the Eastern-Northern Lebanon game will also clinch a state playoff berth. The top three 4-A teams from District 3 get PIAA spots.

In Eastern's win, the Knights fell behind 2-0 after three innings, only to rebound with three unanswered runs before McDevitt plated a run in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.

That's when Eastern took control with its four-run rally. Amber Forry's two-run single broke the 3-3 tie. Morgan Dobbeck and Morgan Winter later added RBI singles in the inning for insurance.

Maelynn Leber pitched a complete-game six-hitter to get the win, allowing two earned runs. She struck out two and didn't walk anyone. She also had two hits at the plate, including a double.

Katie Lehman led Eastern's 13-hit attack with three hits, including a double, to go with an RBI and two runs scored. Kelsey Felix had two hits for Eastern with two runs scored.

West York's season ends: At Fredericksburg, West York's season came to an end with the loss.

Alexis Colon drove in two of the Bulldogs' runs, while Breanna Harvey had two hits and a run scored.

West York was outhit, 10-5.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Kutztown 9, Littlestown 1: At Littlestown, the Lady Bolts saw their season end with a District 3 Class 3-A semifinal setback.

Second-seeded Littlestown, the York-Adams League Division III champion, finished at 16-6. Third-seeded Kutztown, which clinched a state playoff berth, improved to 18-5.

Kacie Frock and Caitlin Eader each had two hits for Littlestown. Frock scored her team's only run.

Kutztown scored three runs in each of the first two innings and never looked back.

Susquenita 7, Fairfield 1: At Fairfield, the Green Knights' campaign concluded with a District 3 Class 2-A semifinal loss.

Top-seeded Fairfield finished at 15-5. Fourth-seeded Susquenita improved to 16-6.

BASEBALL

Waynesboro 2, Red Lion 0: At Waynesboro, the Lions couldn't take advantage of a stellar pitching outing from C.J. Czerwinski in a District 3 Class 6-A quarterfinal loss.

The Red Lion ace pitched a complete-game three-hitter and didn't give up a walk or an earned run while striking out eight over six innings. Still, he took the tough-luck loss.

Red Lion committed two errors, while Waynesboro played errorless ball. That proved to be the difference in the game.

Wyatt Freeman (six innings) and Hunter Clever (one inning) combined on a six-hit shutout for Waynesboro.

Kyle Daugherty and Ben Price each had two hits for sixth-seeded Red Lion, which finished at 14-6. Third-seeded Waynesboro improved to 19-3.

BOYS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 17, Trinity 15: At Central York, the Fighting Irish captured the District 3 Class 2-A third-place victory.

Top-seeded York Catholic improved to 21-2. Third-seeded Trinity fell to 14-7. Trinity was the defending District 3 2-A champion.

York Catholic now moves on to the PIAA playoffs. The Irish will take on the second-place team from District 1 (either Bishop Shanahan or Strath Haven) at a time and site to be determined.

Hershey won the District 3 2-A boys' lacrosse title on Thursday, 18-6 over Lancaster Country Day. Hershey had beaten York Catholic in the semifinals on Monday, 10-9, in overtime.

