Story Highlights West York and Central York earned District 3 softball wins on Tuesday.

West York earned a Class 4-A triumph over Bermudian Springs, 11-5.

Central York captured a Class 6-A win over Wilson, 1-0.

The Bulldogs and the Panthers advance to quarterfinal action on Thursday.

West York and Central York emerged with first-round victories on Tuesday evening when the District 3 softball playoffs got underway.

West York grabbed an 11-5 triumph over York-Adams rival Bermudian Springs in Class 4-A action in York Springs, while Central captured a 1-0 triumph at Wilson in a 6-A battle in Berks County.

The Bulldogs and the Panthers were the only two Y-A League softball teams to grab wins on Tuesday. Both now face formidable quarterfinal foes on Thursday.

No. 10 seed West York improved to 13-8, while No. 7 seed Bermudian finished at 13-7. The Bulldogs now move on to the 4-A quarterfinals and will travel to No. 2 seed Northern Lebanon (17-4) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

No. 9 seed Central, meanwhile, moved to 12-9 on the season, while No. 8 seed Wilson finished at 13-11. The Panthers also must go on the road at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 1 seed Warwick (16-3) in a 6-A quarterfinal.

In West York's win, the Bulldogs got big offensive nights from Breanna Harvey (two hits, homer, three RBIs, three runs), Dorian Ilyes (two hits, three RBIs, run), Natalie Hirn (two hits, two RBIs, run), Kourtney Hartzel (two hits, double, two runs), Hannah Harlacher (double, run) and Allie Cullen (three runs).

Ilyes also pitched a complete game to get the win, striking out six and walking two. She allowed nine hits and four earned runs.

Bri Smith came up big in the Panthers' win, throwing a four-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking four. Payton Ness, Natalie Craig and Kelci Stonebraker each had two hits for Central. Ness had the game's only RBI in the third inning. Both of Craig's hits were doubles.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Waynesboro 7, Spring Grove 4 (8 innings): At Spring Grove, the York-Adams Division I champions were ousted in the first round of the District 3 Class 5-A playoffs.

The Rockets, however, didn't go down without a fight.

Spring Grove trailed 4-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, but plated three runs in that frame to send the game into extra innings. Waynesboro, however, responded with three runs of its own in the top of the eighth to grab the win.

The second-seeded Rockets finished at 19-3 overall. No. 15 seed Waynesboro improved to 15-6.

Bryn Sporer (three doubles, two runs), Hailey Kessinger (two hits, double, two RBIs) and Hannah Gartrell (two hits, double, RBI, run) led the Spring Grove offense. Kessinger also pitched a complete game, striking out 15 without a walk. She allowed only three earned runs. Her defense committed three errors.

Exeter Township 7, Northeastern 2: At Exeter, Northeastern's season came to a close with a District 3 Class 5-A first-round setback.

The ninth-seeded Bobcats finished at 14-6, while eighth-seeded Exeter improved to 17-6.

Haley Updegraff led the Bobcats by going 2 for 4, including a solo homer. Teammate Payton Eckenrode went 2 for 2 with a double and one RBI.

Susquenita 11, York Catholic 1 (6 innings): At Cove, the Irish saw their season end with a District 3 Class 2-A quarterfinal loss.

No. 5 seed York Catholic finishes at 9-10. No. 4 seed Susquenita improved to 15-6.

Rebecca Baum went the distance for York Catholic, striking out seven and walking none. She recorded her 500th career strikeout. Grace Gardini had two hits, including a double, and had an RBI for the Irish, who finished with just four hits.