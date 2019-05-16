Story Highlights Delone Catholic beat Spring Grove 3-1 in the York-Adams softball title game.

Delone Catholic starter Maggie Rickrode threw a complete game to get the win.

Spring Grove's Hailey Kessinger also threw a complete game, but took the loss.

Delone's Katie Ernst finished 5 for 5 and drove in two runs.

. (Photo: .)

It may not have been the prettiest of outings for Maggie Rickrode, but the end result was simply beautiful as far the Delone Catholic fans were concerned.

The Squirettes are the York-Adams League softball champions.

Rickrode walked 11 and threw 192 pitches over nine innings in the circle on Thursday, but danced in and out of trouble all evening in a 3-1, nine-inning victory over Spring Grove at New Oxford.

Rickrode gave up a first-inning run, but didn't allow another Rocket to cross the plate over the next eight frames. She allowed seven hits while striking out four in her complete-game effort.

That helped Division IV champion Delone (18-3) capture its first-ever York-Adams softball playoff crown.

Katie Ernst's two-run single in the top of the ninth proved to be the crucial hit in the game. Ernst finished the contest 5 for 5, all singles.

Ernst was the only Delone player who was able to consistently succeed against Spring Grove starting pitcher Hailey Kessinger, who also pitched a complete game. Kessinger threw 153 pitches while giving up nine hits and three walks. She struck out eight. None of the runs she allowed was earned.

Bailey Rapson had four of Spring Grove's seven hits and also drove in the Rockets' only run.

Alma Partenza drove in Delone's other run, which came in the second inning.

Like Delone, Division I champion Spring Grove (19-2) was looking for its first-ever Y-A softball playoff crown.

Both teams are now headed for District 3 action. Spring Grove is expected to be the No. 2 seed in Class 5-A, while Delone is set to be the No. 1 seed in Class 3-A. The official District 3 softball pairings and sites have not yet been finalized.