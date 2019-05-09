Story Highlights The York-Adams League softball playoffs start on Monday.

Buy Photo Eastern York's Amber Forry prepares to make a throw vs. Susquehannock on Monday, May 6. The Golden Knights battle Delone Catholic in a York-Adams League softball semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday at Susquehannock. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York-Adams League will boast a first-time tournament softball champion in 2019.

The league softball playoffs are set to start with the semifinals on Monday. Spring Grove will battle Littlestown at New Oxford and Eastern York will face Delone Catholic at Susquehannock. Both games are set to start at 5 p.m.

The semifinal winners will meet for the championship at 5 p.m. Tuesday at New Oxford.

None of the four 2019 entrants has previously won a Y-A playoff softball crown.

Last year's softball tournament was washed out because of rain. Central York had won the three previous league softball playoff titles.

Division I champion Spring Grove (17-1 overall) enters the tournament as the favorite. Their only loss this season came 1-0 vs. D-I rival Central York.

Division II champion Eastern York is 11-5, Division III champion Littlestown is 14-4 and Division IV champion Delone Catholic is 16-3.

Spring Grove beat Eastern during the regular season, 5-1, while Littlestown downed Delone in the regular season, 1-0.

In the District 3 power ratings, Delone is No. 1 in Class 3-A, just ahead of Littlestown. Spring Grove is No. 2 in 5-A and Eastern is No. 5 in 4-A.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.